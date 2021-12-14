Agriculture Investing News
Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance ( "ESG" ) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. ( "Sophie's Kitchen" or the "Portfolio Company" ), recently unveiled a new line of plant-based products at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo" ) in New York. Sophie's Kitchen's Chief Executive Officer ( "CEO" ) and Co-Founder, Dr. Miles Woodruff, unveiled the new line of plant-based frozen fish burgers, sauces, and veggie cuts at the Expo late last week. In addition, Dr. Woodruff revealed a new logo and product packaging for the established Sophie's Kitchen brand.

The new plant-based products from Sophie's Kitchen are expected to be available to consumers at various retail outlets across North America in 2022 and are being planned to include the following items:

  • Plant-based Frozen Burgers: original whitefish, original salmon, mango jalapeno whitefish, spicy salmon, miso salmon and Mediterranean whitefish;
  • Plant-based Sauces: cocktail sauce and tartar sauce; and
  • Plant-based Veggie Cuts: taco filling, BBQ shreds and spicy teriyaki.

Sophie's Kitchen product offerings are always gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. All products are made with high quality and ethically sourced ingredients, while ensuring the health of the oceans are made a priority by the way of creating sustainable plant-based alternatives to traditional fish and seafood products. The Expo, held in New York City from December 9-10, was focused on connecting experts and thought leaders to businesses and consumers in the plant-based industry. Over 200 brands and 3,000 attendees had a first-hand look at the new plant-based line of Sophie's Kitchen products.

GOAT holds up to a 45% interest in Sophie's Kitchen and is committed to the Portfolio Company's vision of being the number one plant-based seafood brand. Sophie's Kitchen is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and currently has a wide breadth of products including plant-based shrimp, plant-based fish, toona, plant-based crab cakes, and plant-based smoked salmon. This year, Sophie's Kitchen breaded vegan shrimp was recognized in Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle publication goop, in its article on "A Guide to the Best Plant-Based Meats" as the winner of the best "Fish" category: https://goop.com/ca-en/food/tutorials/best-plant-based-meat-brands/

Management Commentary

"It was exciting to debut three new product lines at the Plant Based World Expo, including our new logo and packaging. The quality, taste and texture of our new products reflects the amount of time and dedication that went into the research and development of our latest plant-based offerings," said Miles Woodruff, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Sophie's Kitchen. "We continue to focus on quality and sustainable ingredients, to provide healthier seafood and fish alternative options for our customers, while helping to ensure the protection of our oceans," added Dr. Woodruff.

"The new plant-based line of Sophie's Kitchen products is a great extension of the established brand. Miles and the Sophie's Kitchen team continue to innovate in the plant-based food sector, by providing a continuous evolution of gluten-free, allergen-free, and plant-based solutions, especially with its new plant-based frozen fish burgers, taco filling and vegan sauces. We at GOAT are happy to support Miles' vision of making Sophie's Kitchen the leading plant-based seafood brand in the market. Sophie's Kitchen is a core investment in our portfolio of companies and a truly leader in the ocean economy," added Tony Harris, Chairman and CEO of GOAT.

ABOUT SOPHIE'S KITCHEN

Since 2010, Sophie's Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie's Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of oceanic ecosystems and the aquatic wildlife that lives in them by providing healthy plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for any lifestyle. The business is profoundly committed to making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are. For more information, please visit https://www.sophieskitchen.com/ and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

