VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Newmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to Responsible Mining Practices and Sustainable Operations

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Taxes and Royalties Contributions Report as part of its annual reporting suite, highlighting the Company's most material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. Newmont has published global sustainability reports on an annual basis since 2003. In May, the company will also publish its third annual Climate Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005889/en/

Newmont Corporation's 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newmont Corporation's 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Newmont recognizes that achieving our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, requires a strong commitment to accountability and transparency," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "In 2022, we continued to lead the gold industry in sustainability, enabled by our ESG practices."

Highlights of Newmont's 2022 Sustainability Report:

  • Contributed $11.1B in direct economic contributions through salaries, taxes, royalties, payments to governments, and community contributions.
  • Increased female representation in senior leadership to 30.6%, up from 25.6% at the end of 2021
  • Completed more than one million critical control verifications since 2019 to ensure the safety of our workforce
  • Received approval and validation of our rebaselined 2030 Scope 3 climate target by the Science Based Targets initiative
  • Progressed work to achieve conformance to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management across priority facilities
  • Launched Leadership Insights series, ‘Just Transition,' in which Newmont leaders share their perspectives on the different facets of transitioning to a low carbon economy

Newmont's sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

  • Ranked as top gold miner for the eighth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be ranked as the top mining company on FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies;
  • Earned a rating of "AA" from MSCI, putting Newmont in the top quartile for precious metals and mining;
  • Listed as 11th overall and the top mining company in 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list;
  • Included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont's efforts to advance women in the workplace for the fifth successive year; and
  • One of the most transparent companies in the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg's ESG Disclosure Score.

Newmont's 2022 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards, including the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (version 2021-12), and is assured by an independent third party. Additionally, as members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) and the World Gold Council (WGC), Newmont's sustainability report adheres to the ICMM Performance Expectations and the Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and comprehensive GRI and SASB content indices, is available for download on Newmont's website .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Carolina Lucaroni
786.643.9230
carolina.lucaroni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold Limited

Big River Maiden Mineral Resource Increases Siren To 1.1Moz

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Big River Gold Project in New Zealand.

Keep reading...Show less

Beroni Group Limited Enters Into Convertible Loans With Investors

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreements with two investors for an aggregate principal loan amount of US$291,545.

The loan is convertible at US$1.50 per share upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchanger prior to the repayment date. The loans are repayable on 18 April 2024 unless converted earlier.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:
Beroni Group Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2023 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nomination of Three New Directors

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST

  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting and vote, and may submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email

  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation centered on Donlin Gold, a premier Tier 1 gold development project 1 located in a Tier 1 gold jurisdiction 2 , uniquely positioned to be the right asset at the right time

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST). On this occasion, Shareholders will elect Directors for the ensuing year, including three new nominees: Hume Kyle, Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla, and Dawn Whittaker. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2022 achievements and share their outlook on the year ahead. Topics to be covered will range from the significance of the latest Donlin Gold drill results (some of which stand among the best in the entire gold industry) to the promising outlook for NOVAGOLD amidst a confluence of supportive trends — in particular: the scarcity of high quality, high volume gold projects; a possible new "long wave" for a higher in gold price; and the ever-increasing geopolitical risk and resource nationalism that will redefine the ultimate meaning of what constitutes Tier 1 assets going forward.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo Yu as Chief Financial Officer and Harpreet Bajaj as Corporate Secretary, replacing Joyce Liu as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. These changes are effective immediately.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: " We are pleased to add Eddy and Harpreet to the iMetal team as we continue to grow the Company through project acquisition and development. We wish Joyce all the success going forward and thank her for her financial stewardship in assisting iMetal's significant growth over the last 24 months."

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Appoints Zara Kanji to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Appoints Zara Kanji to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ( "Element79 Gold" , the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Zara Kanji, CPA, CGA, as a director of the Company. In addition to helping support the Board in strategic decision making and guidance, Zara will also support the Company as head of the Audit Committee.

Zara is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates (established in 2004). Zara is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed resource companies, personal and corporate taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added operational consulting services for individuals, private and public companies. Prior to starting her accounting practice, Zara served as a controller for a marketing company, as an accountant in public practice for a CA firm, a CGA firm and as an analyst for a pension fund. In addition to providing accounting and financial compliance services to private and public entities, Zara has served as director and officer for several listed issuers.

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 3,011,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on May 14, 2021.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from May 14, 2023, to May 14, 2024 and amend the exercise price from $0.65 to $0.50. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to exercise the Warrants.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Base Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

×