Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Newmont Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today, in connection with its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited, the commencement of offers to exchange (each, an "Exchange Offer" and, collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "Existing Newcrest Notes") issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers"), for (1) up to $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont Notes") and (2) cash, in each case, as set forth in the table below.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, the Early Tender Premium and the Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Existing Newcrest Notes:

Title of
Series/ CUSIP
Number of
Existing
Newcrest
Notes

Maturity Date

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Exchange
Consideration (1)

+

Early Tender
Premium (1)

=

Total Exchange
Consideration (1)(2)

3.250% Notes due 2030 / 65120FAD6 and Q66511AE8

May 13, 2030

$650.0 million

$950 principal amount of New Newmont 2030 Notes

$50 principal amount of New Newmont 2030 Notes and $1.00 in cash

$1,000 principal amount of New Newmont 2030 Notes and $1.00 in cash

5.75% Notes due 2041 / 65120FAB0 and Q66511AB4

November 15, 2041

$500.0 million

$950 principal amount of New Newmont 2041 Notes

$50 principal amount of New Newmont 2041 Notes and $1.00 in cash

$1,000 principal amount of New Newmont 2041 Notes and $1.00 in cash

4.200% Notes due 2050 / 65120FAE4 and Q66511AF5

May 13, 2050

$500.0 million

$950 principal amount of New Newmont 2050 Notes

$50 principal amount of New Newmont 2050 Notes and $1.00 in cash

$1,000 principal amount of New Newmont 2050 Notes and $1.00 in cash

____________

(1)

For each $1,000 principal amount of the Existing Newcrest Notes accepted for exchange.

(2)

Includes the Early Tender Premium.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offers, the Issuers are soliciting consents (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes. The proposed amendments would eliminate certain covenants, restrictive provisions, events of default and related provisions from such indentures.

Each Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation is conditioned upon the completion of the other Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, although the Issuers, in their sole discretion, may waive such condition at any time with respect to any one or more of the Exchange Offers. Any waiver of a condition by the Issuers with respect to an Exchange Offer will automatically waive such condition with respect to the corresponding Consent Solicitation.

The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated November 27, 2023 (the "Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement").

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Existing Newcrest Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 8, 2023, unless extended (the "Early Tender Date"), will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Exchange Consideration as set forth in the table above. The Total Exchange Consideration includes the applicable Early Tender Premium as set forth in the table above, for all such Existing Newcrest Notes that are accepted for exchange. Holders who validly tender their Existing Newcrest Notes after the Early Tender Date but prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 26, 2023, unless extended (the "Expiration Date"), will not be eligible to receive the applicable Early Tender Premium as set forth in the table above. Those holders will only be eligible to receive the applicable Exchange Consideration as set forth in the table above on the settlement date. The settlement date is expected to be promptly after the Expiration Date.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations will only be distributed to eligible holders of Existing Newcrest Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either (a) a "Qualified Institutional Buyer," as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (b) a person that is outside the "United States" and is (i) not a "U.S. person," as those terms are defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act and (ii) a "non-U.S. qualified offeree" (as defined in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement). The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations are described in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent and the information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations, at (800) 713-9960 (toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers). The eligibility form is available at www.dfking.com/newmont-newcrest or by emailing D.F. King & Co., Inc. at newmont@dfking.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

The New Newmont Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or foreign securities laws. Therefore, the New Newmont Notes may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws or applicable foreign securities laws. If the Exchange Offers are consummated, Newmont will enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which it will agree to use commercially reasonable efforts to file an exchange offer registration statement to allow for the exchange of the New Newmont Notes of each series for the same principal amount of exchange notes of the same series that are registered under the Securities Act or, in certain circumstances, register the resale of the New Newmont Notes.

###

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Including Outlook Assumptions

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion, commercial production, and other timelines; (v) future expectations regarding sites with recently restarted operations (vi) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (vii) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (viii) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; (ix) other outlook; and (x) expectations regarding pending or proposed transactions. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties include those relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, and impacts of changes in interest rates. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Uncertainties in geopolitical conditions could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Risks relating to forward-looking statements in regard to the transaction with Newcrest and the combined company may include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in company stock price and results of operations; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the parties and others related to the scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended from time to time (the "Scheme Implementation Deed"); unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses to the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement, filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
+1.720.236.8170
jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
+1.303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  • Total measured and indicated mineral resourcesof 710,920 gold ounces grading 6.60 g/t gold

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Luminex Rises 50 Percent on Adventus Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw a slight gain of 1.83 points last week, closing at 532.33.

Statistics Canada reported inflation numbers for October this past Tuesday (November 21). The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, down from 3.8 percent in September. The drop was largely due to lower gas prices, which provided relief to drivers; however, prices for rent, travel and services all increased during the period.

The US labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to cool the economy with high interest rates. According to a Department of Labor report released last Wednesday (November 22), unemployment claims for the week ended November 19 fell by 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000, erasing gains from the previous week. The drop surprised economists polled by Reuters, who had expected claims to stay steady at 226,000.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

$5 Million Placement to Fund Strategic Asset Purchases and Accelerate Exploration and Pre-Feasibility Study Momentum

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce a strongly supported capital raising of $5 million (before costs). The Company has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for the Placement comprising approximately 455 million shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.011 per share from within the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Raises $1.0 Million

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has received firm commitments to subscribe for 45.5 million fully paid New Shares at $0.023 each from non-related, sophisticated and professional investors which will raise $1.05 million before costs.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar and uranium ore with green up arrow

Editor's Picks: Gold Breaks US$2,000, Uranium Passes US$80 for First Time in 15 Years

Gold broke the US$2,000 per ounce mark again this week, drawing strength ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday. Factors buoying the metal include a 2.5 month low in the US dollar on Tuesday (November 21).

The currency did get some support later that day after the release of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The summary shows that while officials continue to keep a close eye on inflation, they plan to proceed carefully.

Most market watchers are not expecting further interest rate hikes during this phase, and CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows that a cut isn't widely expected until May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
keith weiner, gold bars

Keith Weiner: Debt Crisis Coming, Watch These Huge Forces Moving Gold

Keith Weiner is concerned about the level of debt in the US, saying the overarching number of more than US$33 trillion breaks down into an unsustainable burden of US$330,000 for every working person in the country.

"What cannot be paid will not be paid. This is going to be a horrific crisis — but not today," he said.

In his view, investors should look to gold to protect their wealth. "Are people going to get richer by holding gold? Perhaps. But they're going to get poorer by holding dollars, that's for sure. So that's really why I think people should be owning gold," noted Weiner, who is the founder and CEO of Monetary Metals.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Battery Metals Investing

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Energy Investing

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

×