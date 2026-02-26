NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (FSE: 5E50) ("NevGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

In 2025, NevGold share price appreciated 330% and its market cap growth was 515%. The 2026 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,500 TSXV issuers.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "We are very proud to be included on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list. This as a testament to the strength of our team and disciplined execution, and the continued support from our strong shareholder base and capital markets partners. We look forward to continuing the positive momentum across our portfolio in 2026, as we are exceptionally positioned to continue to drive value creation for our shareholders."

More details can be found at: http://tsx.com/venture50.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at the company projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

