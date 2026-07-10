New Zealand Energy Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements

New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") reports that further to the Company's news release dated July 3, 2026 announcing the filing of its annual disclosure documents for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (collectively, the "News Release"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed its first quarter financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The Company's first quarter financial statements, consisting of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and the CEO and CFO certifications required under National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "First Quarter Filings"), were filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on July 10, 2026.

With the filing of the First Quarter Filings, the Company has now brought all of its outstanding continuous disclosure filings up to date and intends to seek revocation of the cease trade order, and if required, make an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission for such revocation.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

For further information:

Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@newzealandenergy.com
Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated revocation of the cease trade order and the Company's intention to apply to the BCSC for such revocation.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NZEC does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Technical and operational information is preliminary, subject to change, and may depend on future study results, commercial negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304851

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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