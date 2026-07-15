New York Jets Partner with Xerox to Integrate Technology Across Daily Operations

New York Jets Partner with Xerox to Integrate Technology Across Daily Operations

Multi-year agreement brings cutting-edge solutions and real-world integration to the forefront of the Jets organization

The New York Jets have partnered with Xerox, one of the world's most recognized technology leaders, in a new multi-year agreement focused on integrating technology across the team's day-to-day football and business operations. As a central part of the relationship, Xerox solutions are being implemented throughout the organization, including document management, printing infrastructure, and internal workflows across both the training facility and front office.

New York Jets logo

"We're excited to welcome Xerox into the Jets family," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "This partnership is about putting their technology to work to support how we operate and improve efficiency across the organization on a daily basis."

Xerox will work closely with the Jets' IT team to showcase how its solutions can enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support the demands of a fast-paced, high-stakes environment. It will provide the opportunity to highlight how Xerox solutions are applied within a professional sports environment through a custom content feature.

"In professional sports every decision matters and every second counts, and that's exactly the kind of environment where Xerox thrives," said Darren Cassidy, chief marketing officer at Xerox. "By integrating our document management and workflow automation solutions across the Jets training facility and front office, we're helping the organization eliminate friction and focus on winning. Through the Jets Partner Alliance, we're creating connections between great businesses that share a commitment to operational excellence." 

The partnership also includes supporting sponsorship of the Jets Partner Alliance, providing Xerox access to a year-round B2B platform connecting leading brands across the team's network, reinforcing a shared focus on driving meaningful B2B relationships through sports.

Xerox will also be featured across Jets gameday platforms at MetLife Stadium and have access to hospitality and partner engagement opportunities throughout the season.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox is a global technology company with more than 120 years of innovation leadership. We design, manufacture, deliver, and support print, IT, and digital services for nearly 200,000 clients worldwide. Our integrated, AI-powered portfolio includes managed and production print, document management, workflow automation, cybersecurity, cloud managed services, IT infrastructure, and collaboration technology. Serving clients from growing SMBs to 90 percent of the Fortune 500, Xerox supports leading healthcare, government, financial services, education, legal, retail, and commercial organizations. Through direct sales and a global network of channel partners, we deliver the technology, expertise, and support organizations need to operate efficiently, securely, and at scale.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-jets-partner-with-xerox-to-integrate-technology-across-daily-operations-302825639.html

SOURCE New York Jets

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX nasdaq:xrx
XRX
The Conversation (0)
Xerox Holdings Corporation

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024. The board also declared a... Keep Reading...
Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the election of six new members to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The new members bring deep technology, product, and operations expertise to further Xerox's Reinvention objective of becoming a... Keep Reading...
Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will participate in today's J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference WHEN: 2:25 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 WHAT: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

Avant Brands Reports Q2 2026 Results Highlighted by 34% Growth in Recreational Revenue

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES MINERAL RESOURCE: ANTIMONY OF 29,600 TONNES MEASURED & INDICATED AND 48,100 TONNES INFERRED ; 100% OXIDE GOLD OF 181,400 OZS MEASURED & INDICATED AND 1,203,500 OZS INFERRED; STRATEGIC U.S. ANTIMONY RESOURCE

One Bullion Secures Fully Funded August Drill Campaign Following Completion of Vumba Geophysics

Related News

gold investing

Experts: Gold Pullback Strengthens Bull Market Case

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth Extracts Critical Dysprosium From Scrap

precious metals investing

America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

precious metals investing

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES MINERAL RESOURCE: ANTIMONY OF 29,600 TONNES MEASURED & INDICATED AND 48,100 TONNES INFERRED ; 100% OXIDE GOLD OF 181,400 OZS MEASURED & INDICATED AND 1,203,500 OZS INFERRED; STRATEGIC U.S. ANTIMONY RESOURCE

precious metals investing

One Bullion Secures Fully Funded August Drill Campaign Following Completion of Vumba Geophysics

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0047 to R-0049 with Intercepts Including 53.72% Fe2O3, 7.32% TiO2, 0.431% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Expands US Investor Access with OTCQB Uplist