GamingInvesting News

For fans of Wordle the future is currently uncertain. Its new owners have conspicuously not committed to keeping it free to play, and very few expect it to do so. As a myriad of Wordle spin-offs vie for public attention online, fans of the original game are concerned about its future. Enter Free Wordle a faithful recreation of the original game, with novel features, and a steadfast commitment to remain free, without ...

- For fans of Wordle the future is currently uncertain. Its new owners have conspicuously not committed to keeping it free to play, and very few expect it to do so.

As a myriad of Wordle spin-offs vie for public attention online, fans of the original game are concerned about its future.

Enter Free Wordle , a faithful recreation of the original game, with novel features, and a steadfast commitment to remain free, without paywall - forever.

Its creators, the Free Video Games Project, have a 17 year track record in preserving similar classic games for free.

A notable feature of Free Wordle, believed to be a world first, is a tool to import history from other Wordle sites, so users can migrate to Free Wordle, without losing their statistics.

A second novel feature allows players to track their average number of guesses - arguably a more useful metric than 'length of streak'.

A 3rd differentiating feature is iOS & Android apps baked in by default (as Progressive Web Apps). Any visitor can instantly turn the game into an app on their device, with no need to visit an app store, or contend with clones of dubious quality. This is far easier than the 'save as' method (for preserving a copy of Wordle).

"The world fell in love with Wordle, in large part because of its non-commercial nature, and daily game mechanic", explains Max Jenkins , a spokesperson for the Free Video Games Project. "Preserving public access to important games online has been our mission for 17 years, so when we heard that the NYT were buying Wordle, we immediately felt a need to protect the game for its current fans, and for future generations."

Free Wordle is available now at freewordle.org

We ask games & entertainment journalists to consider Free Wordle for any upcoming stories regarding clone sites or Wordle alternatives, and to make a note of its URL for if and when a Times paywall goes up.

About FVGP
The Free Video Games Project supports student programmers who recreate popular video games as part of their education, to preserve games indefinitely, and provide a safe platform where their games can be exhibited and enjoyed forever.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wordle-site-offers-statistics-import-tool-pledges-to-stay-free-forever-301488503.html

SOURCE The Free Video Games Project

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group to Install OMEGA at GAMMAX Locations in the Netherlands

Turnkey Solution allows Businesses and Entertainment Venues to add Esports and Gaming as a New Revenue Stream

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (EEG or the "Company") announced today that GAMMAX, a Netherlands-based gaming and esports startup, has agreed to become the exclusive distributor of the revolutionary new OMEGA solution for the Dutch market. In addition, OMEGA will be installed in GAMMAX Gaming & Esports Centers and Leisure locations across the Netherlands over the next five years, with the expectation of multiple installations through 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seeker Anti-Cheat Effectively Stops Hack Sites from Offering Cheats

- Seeker Anti-Cheat, a newly formed anti-cheat company, effectively stops hack sites from offering cheats for video games. Most anti-cheats on the market exhaust their efforts seeking cheats used by players in a game. It's often a back-and-forth game of Cat and Mouse that never ends. Developers can catch a few cheaters here and there, but the hack coders can recode and continue, maintaining the cycle. Many games, such as Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, are riddled with cheats or aimbots, so other anti-cheat approaches don't work well. Seeker Anti-Cheat takes a much more comprehensive approach to cheats by going after the websites that distribute the cheats to people. By attacking these websites, Seeker Anti-Cheat can eliminate the sources of cheats and even goes as far as to take legal action against these websites. The approach taken by Seeker Anti-Cheat is non-invasive and doesn't require any code installation within the game.

"People should be able to be at peace when gaming and not have to worry about hackers taking over the game with cheats. Seeker Anti-Cheat works hard to eliminate cheats from the gaming world using a non-invasive and unique approach," said a spokesperson for Seeker Anti-Cheat. "Rather than doing what other anti-cheat companies do and going into a game to find cheaters, we attack the cheats at the source and take down the websites providing these cheats. Our company has a solid system for tracking down these websites to sue the site owner and stop the cheats. We have even found a way to disable their ability to process payments and remove their websites from search engines. We attack every aspect of these hack sites to make sure we put them out of business for good."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pocket Network Joins Other Top Defi Protocols in Deversifi DeFi Legends Tournament

Pocket Network, a Web3 RPC infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, has announced participation in Deversifi's DeFi Legends tournament alongside Sushiswap Ampleforth and several other top DeFi protocols.

Pocket Network (PRNewsfoto/Pocket Network)

The League of Legends hosted by Layer 2 DeFi Protocol Deversifi starts first week of March, and consists of 8 weekly matches with a prize pool of $40,000 . Teams consist of one core project member and the rest being members of each project's community.

"The DeversiFi team is excited to organize the first-ever intercommunity crypto esports event. We hope that the event will shine a light on different ecosystems within the crypto universe, and unite people from all across the globe with the common passion - esports. In the future, we hope to increase the variety of tournaments played, and also the number of teams taking part" - Euclid Dsuoza, Marketing at Deversifi

Pocket Network aims to be an integral piece of Web3's infrastructure so where users and protocols go, Pocket Network follows. Infrastructure is a key component and complimentary with a plethora of other protocols that we aim to decentralize and empower. With a goal of supporting more than 100 blockchains this year, that also means Pocket Network's touch will be felt in that many communities too.

About Pocket Network
Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pocket-network-joins-other-top-defi-protocols-in-deversifi-defi-legends-tournament-301488516.html

SOURCE Pocket Network

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c7888.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glitnor acquires affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks

- Glitnor Group, the fast-growing igaming operator and games provider, has acquired affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition spearheads Glitnor's move into the lead generation space and will add to the long-term growth of the business.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Black Shark Releases the 120W Fast Charging Gaming Flagship Black Shark 4 Pro Globally

Black Shark, the industry's leading gaming technology company, released today its gaming flagship, the Black Shark 4 Pro, to the global market. As the pioneer of the gaming phone industry, the Black Shark 4 Pro incorporates many cutting-edge technologies: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 144Hz E4 gaming screen, 'Sandwich' liquid cooling system, and the gaming system JoyUI 12. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey and Cosmos Black; and it is available from Feb 23th in two variants 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB .

Black Shark 4 Pro is globally available now!

"With its iconic Black Shark design, innovative magnetic pop-up trigger and powerful Snapdragon™ 888 processor, the BlackShark 4 Pro will definitely satisfy the most hardcore mobile gamer," said Harrison Luo , the CEO of Black Shark, " In Black Shark, we are always committed to providing the best mobile gaming experience to avid gamers around the world. Remember,  Game Is Real ."

Magnetic Pop-up Triggers

The innovative mechanical magnet-lift shoulder triggers appear like magic with a gentle press for precise, customizable control in competitive games. Starting from the Black Shark 3 Pro, the physical pop-up trigger has evolved and differentiated itself from other gaming phones in the industry. The magnetic pop-up triggers simulate the physical feel of actual triggers on controllers, making for a responsive and satisfying tactile experience for gamers. For non-gaming scenarios, the triggers also work as the shortcut buttons to turn on the flashlight, free up RAM, record audio, take screenshots, record screen, and more. When not in use, with just a click, the triggers disappear seamlessly back into the edge of the Black Shark 4 Pro.

Exceptional Audio Experience

Black Shark 4 Pro is ranked first in the DXOMARK audio rankings. Featuring symmetrical dual speakers with a super-large sound chamber, the Black Shark 4 pro offers sensational audio performance. As a result, the sound field is expanded and delivers an immersive spatial stereo experience. Partnered with multiple acoustic teams to tune the sound effects, and DTS Ultra X is certificated, the Black Shark 4 Por delivers a cinematic sound system for users to locate an enemy in a competitive game or simply enjoy music. A headphone jack is still there for users to enjoy lag-free lossless music.

120W Hyper Charge

Charge to 100% takes less than 15 minutes? Yes! The Black Shark 4 Pro supports 120W Hyper Charge, with the large-capacity 4500mAh dual-cell batteries, which offers the industry-leading charging experience. In just minutes, the 120W Hypercharging provides long-lasting power even after a long session of performance-intensive gaming. The Black Shark 4 Pro has almost the highest charging efficiency in a smartphone, according to data from Black Shark Lab. It takes only 5 minutes to charge to 50%, and less than 15 mins to be fully charged. The 120W charger comes in the box with a 6A Type-C fast charging cable, which is also compatible with other Apple and Android devices that support fast charging protocol.

Ultimate Gaming Performance

The Black Shark 4 Pro is empowered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 platform. As one of the flagship mobile chipset,  Snapdragon™ 888 adopts an advanced 5nm EUV process and has a brand-new Cortex X1 large core architecture. It has stronger performance and is more power-efficient. The overall performance is 25% faster. In terms of graphics processing, the Snapdragon™ 888 packs a brand-new GPU - Adreno 660, which improves performance by 35% and reduces power consumption by 20% compared to the previous generation. It brings an unprecedented leap in graphics rendering speed. As for storage, the Black Shark 4 pro is equipped with the LPDDR5+UFS3.1, which significantly increased the read and write speed.

As for the display, the Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED gaming display. The screen is made of the most advanced E4 luminescent material in the industry. Color accuracy and color performance have reached the industry's top standards. With a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz and the industry's lowest touch accuracy of 0.004mm, the Black Shark 4 Pro's touch response in extreme gaming scenarios is increased by 41% compared to the previous generation. With a higher sampling rate, tabs, flicks, and movements are registered faster and more frequently than ever. In addition, the Black Shark 4 Pro also supports three custom screen refresh rates among 60Hz, 90Hz, and 144Hz. Users can choose the appropriate screen refresh rate according to their personal preferences and different scenarios. 2.76mm ultra-small punch hole, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and MEMC motion compensation make this display pleasing to the eye.

Black Shark 4 Pro upgrades the sandwich liquid cooling system, guaranteeing a stable performance all the time. Inside Black Shark 4 Pro, three major heating areas, the SOC, 5G modem, and 120W charging chip are designed with isolation layouts to prevent excessive heat source concentrations. The mobile phone mainboard is completely wrapped by a 360-degree three-dimensional heat dissipation system. In addition, Black Shark 4 pro also has a built-in NTC temperature sensor to detect the hand-holding area and adjust the temperature in real-time according to the temperature of the hand-holding area. Utilizing patented welding technology, two liquid cooling internal components contribute to a 30% increase in heat dissipation, and the CPU temperature is reduced by 18 degrees.

*Cooling efficiency has increased 30% compared to the previous generation.

JoyUI 12.5 and Black Space 4.0

The top hardware also deserves an excellent operating system. The Black Shark JOYUI 12.5 gaming system is based on MIUI 12.5 and fully inherits most of the functions of MIUI, such as Mi-Light Cone animation framework, intuitive visuals, super wallpaper, and natural notification sound of the system, etc. Through the Shark Space 4.0 on JOYUI 12.5, users can quickly get access to network settings, performance adjustment, mute-notification, and other functions in the game. The "diving mode" is designed for hardcore players who can effectively prevent the problem of being interrupted by phone calls or messages in the game. Multi-task running while playing games is also possible, you can do that on Magic Window. It allows chatting, mailing, and watching videos to be multi-threaded synchronously.

Pricing and availability

The Black Shark 4 Pro is officially available from February 23th at $579 .
8GB + 128 GB: $/€579, £489
12GB + 256 GB: $/€679, £569

Colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey , Cosmos Black

Consumers can purchase from the official website ( https://global.blackshark.com/ ) and Amazon.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is available in the following countries and regions:

United States , Canada , Australia , Israel , United Arab Emirates , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Philippines , Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Republic of Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Ireland , Italy , Latvia , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia , Spain , Sweden , United Kingdom and more.

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates a gaming eco-system based on hardware, software, and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide an unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing , Shanghai , Shenzhen , and Hong Kong .

For more information, please visit: http://global.blackshark.com/

Follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/BlackSharkGlobal/ ) or Twitter ( https://twitter.com/blckshrk_global )

Contacts
global.pr@blackshark.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-shark-releases-the-120w-fast-charging-gaming-flagship-black-shark-4-pro-globally-301487120.html

SOURCE Black Shark

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Online Kung Fu Competition Concludes with Participants from Five Continents

- The closing and award ceremony for the "Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games" was held on Feb.15 at the Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province . Broadcast live online, the closing ceremony brings together all Shaolin disciples and kung fu enthusiasts across the world to enjoy the atmosphere.

Abbot of the Shaolin Temple Shi Yongxin presents an award for a winner of the Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games.

As unique online competition forms were staged, 5,368 kung fu enthusiasts from 94 countries and regions came to add glory to the event.

In the meantime, a professional judge panel comprised of 11 national-level judges and warrior monks was installed by the Shaolin Temple, and the entire judging process has been broadcast to the global audience.

"Contestants in the US and European countries participate enthusiastically, Asian contestants are full of expectations, South American kung fu lovers show the world their diversified styles, Oceania contestants are in high spirit, and African contestants are impressive," Abbot Shi Yongxin spoke highly of the contestants.

"Not only did participants have their kung fu skills and physical fitness improved, but also themselves refreshed and invigorated," commented Yanbin of the Shaolin Cultural Center in St. Petersburg, Russia , the winner of the "Outstanding Contribution Award" at the Games.

The competition has been lavished with support from the government, institutions, and enterprises of countries all around the world. UNESCO Ambassador, former Austrian President, Austrian Ambassador to China , New York Mayor , Slovakian official, the Shaolin Kung Fu Federation in Japan , and members of parliaments and religious leaders from many countries extended congratulatory messages to the organizers, and so did the celebrities such as Jackie Chan and Wu Jing .

Abbot Shi Yongxin attaches great importance to talent cultivation and the inheritance of Shaolin kung fu. He once said, "Promoting Shaolin Kung Fu requires top talent, and cultivating top talent requires top schools."

For the convenience of overseas Shaolin disciples to practice Shaolin kung fu, the Shaolin Temple has launched various academic and vocational training programs for kung fu lovers around the world in addition to Shaolin Culture Centers around the world and the kung fu schools in Dengfeng of Henan .

The Shaolin Temple is now seeking a more innovative way to inherit and spread Shaolin kung fu. The Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games 2022 marks a new start, and more diversified activities will be launched online and offline in the future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-kung-fu-competition-concludes-with-participants-from-five-continents-301488227.html

SOURCE Shaolin Temple

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2118.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×