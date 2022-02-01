Gaming Investing News
Today Paidia Gaming (" Paidia ") announced that its women-led team successfully raised over $4.4 million USD ( $5.57 million CAD) in seed capital to fund the development and growth of its fully-integrated, gaming portal - paidiagaming.com . The oversubscribed financing validates the inherent industry demand for Paidia's vision of building a community-led platform for all gamers focused on inclusivity, kindness and safety.

Paidia is a women-led gaming, technology and media company building an inclusive gaming community to empower gamers to safely connect, learn and play. Paidia's portal includes prize pool tournaments and access to safe gameplay, entertainment, community experiences and membership rewards.

Paidia is disrupting the gaming industry by making gaming inviting, entertaining and engaging, while fostering positive social connections. Paidia's team is run by an executive team of all women gaming, technology and media experts that are driving the growth and scale of the business. Executive leadership includes Jill Kenney , Paidia Founder and CEO (former Head of Media at Red Bull Canada), Stephanie Peloza , Head of Brand (popular gaming creator and transgender activist), Camille-Salazar Hadaway , Head of Partnerships (well known esports host and content producer) and Julia Becker , Corporate Advisor (former Head of Investor Relations at Enthusiast Gaming).

Here's just a quick snapshot of Paidia's success and traction since May 2021 :

  • Over $ 4.4 million USD ( $5.57 million CAD) investment reached in 2021
  • Beta access to gaming portal for desktop went live mid-November, paidiagaming.com
  • Key partnerships with industry leaders including Xbox Canada and Razer, who share Paidia's mission of making gaming accessible and inclusive for all
  • Original media properties and artwork produced including a podcast, editorial and video on demand series
  • Signed official ambassadors and influential gamers including Jeannail Carter (@Cuddle_Core), Stephanie Harvey (@missharvey), and Kelsey Impicciche (@KelseyDangerous)

Join the World of Paidia now at paidiagaming.com .

Press Kit (Images / Assets): LINK

About Paidia
Paidia is an inclusive gaming community that empowers gamers to safely connect, learn and play. Founded and supported by a diverse group of women, Paidia is led by industry experts who are motivated to provide sophisticated solutions that encourage positive voices within the gaming community. The fully-integrated portal delivers a secure environment for gamers in search of a supportive, inclusive and kind community. It features media and content experiences, tournaments and gameplay, rewards and prizing, live and on-demand classes, as well as the opportunity to engage with like-minded gamers. Visit www.paidiagaming.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Midnite Announces Series A Round Led by The Raine Group

Midnite, a licensed esports betting platform, announced today the first closing of its $16mm Series A funding round led by The Raine Group, a leading global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media and telecommunications. As part of the round, existing investors increased their investment in Midnite. Notable previous backers of Midnite include Makers Fund and Venrex. The Raine Group's Co-Founder and Partner John Salter will join Midnite's Board of Directors and Managing Director Garrett Gomes will become a Board Observer. Raine's investment is a part of its dedicated gaming investment platform.

Proceeds from this round will be used to help fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the company supercharges its product platform including:

World's First Celebrity NFT Platform TOKAU Launches its First Metaverse MetaTokyo and Begins Sales of Digital Real Estate

TOKAU, a cryptocurrency network and the world's first celebrity NFT platform, announced that it will launch "MetaTokyo'', the first area on their original metaverse MetaCity. The area will be released to all users in Feb, 2022 and its digital real estate "Land" will be on public sale on TOKAU Dapp .

Galaxy Fight Club Raises $7M to Build the First Cross-IP PvP game for the NFT Metaverse

Galaxy Fight Club a Polygon-based cross-IP MOBA game, has successfully closed $7 million in a seed and private sale led by Animoca Brands, Sequoia Capital and Skyvision Capital. Galaxy Fight Club's vision is to build a truly open ecosystem with interoperability of digital items where the players, instead of the company, own their IP. On this cross-IP game platform, players will be able to login and battle with the NFTs that they own such as a Bored Ape or a Cryptoadz, enabling different IPs from different collections to interact with each other in a meaningful way.

Additional backers and partners in the round include The Chernin Group, YGG SEA, Spartan Capital, Sfermion, PKO Investments, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Huobi Innovation Labs, Kucoin Labs, Rarestone Capital, Formless Capital, Gerstenbrot Capital, Perion, Double Peak Group, Polkastarter, MEXC, MoonEdge, Edimus Capital, Bondly, Astronaut Capital, Panony, 18 Ventures, Zokyo as well as many other notable angel investors including Kevin Lin of Twitch, Kun Gao of Crunchyroll and Matt Finick of ROBLOX and Marvel Studios.

Galaxy Fight Club's Founder Ado says, "In Ready Player One there are different planets known for different experiences and players hop between each planet with their avatars. At the moment most P2E games are still turn-based and not that enjoyable, Galaxy Fight Club is designed to be fun-to-play first, play-to-earn second. in the future we see Galaxy Fight Club as that go-to planet for PvP experiences known for fighting, combat and excitement."

Galaxy Fight Club is already expanding their team rapidly, onboarding industry veterans from the traditional gaming industry as well as blockchain experts.

"There are two major trends coming to crypto gaming— shepherding in the utility of PFP NFTs and making play-to-earn games more fun– Galaxy Fight Club is pioneering both," says Jarrod Dicker , Partner at TCG. "Building off of the composability nature of major NFT projects, Galaxy Fight Club is creating a new value for these communities by presenting a fun way to leverage their favorite projects."

"We see a huge potential of protocols integrating increased utility of their NFT's rather than being solely a social status symbol.The team have a wealth of experience in understanding products to design an easy, fun and interactive game combined with strong blockchain talent to integrate the P2E experience," said Patrick Wu , Partner at Skyvision Capital.

Galaxy Fight Club has allocated 40% of their total token supply to their community through their Genesis Galaxy Fighter NFTs, a significant portion even for P2E games.

About Galaxy Fight Club

Galaxy Fight Club is the first cross-IP, cross-platform (PC+ Mobile) PvP fighting game where holders of different NFT collections can battle with each other to both win and earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics.

Website - https://galaxyfightclub.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GalaxyFight_NFT
Medium - https://medium.com/@Galaxyfightclub/
Discord - https://discord.gg/galaxyfightclub
Official Community Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nftofficial
Official Announcement Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nft

Takis® Announces Sweepstakes with Video Gaming Superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

- Takis® the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip is teaming up with "Ninja" Blevins, the most recognizable professional gamer and live streamer in the world, to host a seriously intense giveaway with total grand prizes worth up to $30,000 .

AI Gaming Leader Alteration NFT Announces Pre-Alpha Demo v.0.5.0 Release

Alteration, the first game powered by next-generation Natural Language Processing (NLP) Artificial Intelligence, announced that the next version of its NFT gaming platform, the Alteration Pre-Alpha Test Demo v.0.5.0, has been released on January 28th .

Alteration is a cryptographic NFT game based on a futuristic cyberpunk world with elements of Norse mythology that has a Play-to-Earn mechanic.

Good Gamer Signs Agreement With Fork Gaming to Develop and Launch Play-to-Earn NFT Game Franchise, Chosen Ones

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and games developer, is pleased to announce that it has signed a master services and license agreement ("MSA") with Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming ("Fork Gaming"). Under the terms of the MSA, Good Gamer will develop multiple blockchain applications to create the Chosen Ones non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), artwork, characters and a Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain game. Fork Gaming will become the exclusive publisher for the Chosen Ones franchise.

