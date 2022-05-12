GamingInvesting News

In artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems can be thought of as a society of individuals (agents) that interact by exchanging knowledge and negotiating to achieve an individualglobal goal. In real life, multi-agent systems are used in resource management; information security; manufacturing planning, scheduling, and control; monitoring, diagnosis, and control; e-commerce; biomedicine; and virtual enterprise. Given their immense usefulness, researchers are constantly trying to find new ways to use these systems in real-world settings.

Prof. Yang Tang from East China University of Science and Technology, Prof. Qing- Long Han , a member of the Academia Europaea and IEEE Fellow from Swinburne University of Technology , Australia , and Prof. Jürgen Kurths, a member of the Academia Europaea from Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany , work together to dig deep into issues related to multi-agent systems. They probe into the nature of cooperative/non-cooperative behaviors of multi-agent systems from optimization to games, as an approach to solving complex real-world problems.

"Multi-agent systems often involve multi-objective optimization with conflicting objectives, and each object is inevitably affected by uncertainty. Therefore, game theory can endow multi-agent systems with more solutions and provide a means of interdisciplinary integration, such as the integration of games and control, AI, mathematics, and other disciplines," claim the authors.

They considered game theory for an important reason. Games, especially turn-based strategy games, are everywhere around us. Games are specific to situations with interdependence and can be divided into cooperative games and non-cooperative games, or classified into static games and dynamic games, according to the behaviors and action sequence of agents. The researchers have integrated the two classifications for a more comprehensive view of complex real-world scenarios.

In their survey, the authors used game theory to create models of cooperative or competitive behaviors for individual or global optimization goals. The focus was on three aspects of cooperation and competition in multi-agent systems: cooperative optimization, cooperative games, and non-cooperative games. "For game-related problems, a non-cooperative game is formed when an agent's goal may be different or completely opposite to that of other agents; conversely, a cooperative game is formed when an agent absolutely cooperates with other agents and consider common interests," clarify the authors.

The survey tackles multiple angles: first, it focuses on distributed online optimization, federated optimization, and their applications in privacy protection. Then, by focusing on static and dynamic games with cooperative and competitive factors, respectively, the study bridges the transition from cooperative optimization to cooperative games in a novel way.

So where can these findings be used?
Using a particularly illustrative example, the authors say, "In smart cities, these findings can be used to build an intelligent traffic decision-making system relying on urban big data. This means that the duration of traffic lights at intersections can be optimized, so that the t raffic flow can be adjusted, the load of the road network can be balanced, and the utilization efficiency of road resources can be improved."

The applications also range across other fields. In economics, market competition can be modeled as a game problem. In information security, non-cooperative attack-defense games can be constructed to find the optimal defense strategy by identifying the intention of the interaction information and predicting aggressive behavior. Even in drug development, cooperative games can be constructed to obtain the maximum utility of the macromolecular structure.

Clearly, game theory is a game-changer for multi-agent systems!

Title of original paper: Cooperative and Competitive Multi-agent Systems: From Optimization to Games
Journal: IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1109/JAS.2022.105506

Yan Ou
+86 102544459
336256@email4pr.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Popular Blockchain Game PlanetQuest & Immutable X Launch the World's First, Community-Friendly NFT Planet Sale

In a radically different approach to handling an NFT sale, PlanetQuest today announced it launched its community-friendly Planet Sale at planetquest.io . The cinematic multiverse and blockchain game, backed by Hollywood and gaming talent, top tier investors, and a community of over 215,000 explorers, is pioneering a whole new sales approach that promises to eliminate gas wars, frustration and front running bots, while ensuring its first-ever, real-time 3D Planet NFTs end up in the hands of deserving buyers and community members.

After coming out of stealth in December of 2021, PlanetQuest has already built a massive fanbase. Its Discord membership easily ranks in the top four of all blockchain games, alongside Axie Infinity. The Sandbox and BigTime, games which, unlike PlanetQuest, took years to build such a community. With its interactive storyline that saw community members voting to decide the fate of beloved characters nearing the end of its first season, an ancient artifact known as The Cradle has been discovered and activated, opening wormholes to unexplored galaxies, and setting the stage for the next phase of the PlanetQuest journey: The Community Planet Sale.

XT.com Adds Metaverse Project PULI to the Ecosystem

XT.com is excited to have the gaming token PULI listed on its trading platform. PULI is one of the popular tokens that is one of its kind and strong in terms of utility. This new token listing will be beneficial for the users from the PULI ecosystem as well as the XT community by giving them better scope in digital trading along with MMORPG and P2E mobile gaming.

"By having the PULI token listed on our platform, we are aiming at reaching out to a wider audience from both the PULI and XT ecosystems, thereby offering the best trading and gaming services to our users.", says Anis, the Global CMO of XT.com.

LG Display's Research Results Reaffirm OLED is the Optimal Gaming Display

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled its original research results on the ergonomic requirements of gaming displays, providing further evidence that OLED is the optimal gaming display. The research was introduced during the 2022 SID Business Conference at Display Week in San Jose, California .

With demand for gaming displays surging since the onset of the pandemic, this move aims to establish new and reliable standards that can objectively judge the performance of gaming displays from the perspective of consumers.

5WPR Announces Expansion of Esports PR Division

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the expansion of its dedicated Esports public relations division, which works with clients across corporate, consumer, and digital media practice areas.

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"As the industry continues to incorporate pop culture and celebrities, brands and media outlets, fans are getting into the Esports at record levels," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola .  "With the emergence of Web3, NFTs and ecommerce, it's only going to continue to grow in popularity. We're excited to grow and expand our Esports, working with leaders and challenger brands as they look to navigate the fast-changing and growing space."

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

DIGNITAS LAUNCHING 'DIGIVERSE' COLLECTIBLES FEATURING THEIR ICONIC DIGI MASCOT

Exciting new 'Digiverse' collectibles enables exclusive access and experiences with the Dignitas team

Dignitas the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and Zytara Labs a full-service Web3 production studio serving major brands, musical artists, pro-athletes, and well-known names in entertainment, have today announced the launch of Dignitas' genesis digital collectible drop.

LootLocker completes $2.1MM seed financing ahead of its official launch

- LootLocker, the game backend-as-a-service company announced today the closing of its $2 .1MM seed financing round. Participating in the round are IA Ventures, Acequia Capital, and notable gaming veteran angel investors like James Gwertzman (Playfab, Microsoft), Benjamin Boxer (Parsec, Unity) and Charles Songhurst (Microsoft).

Founded in 2019 by games industry serial-entrepreneurs Alexander Bergendahl and Andreas Stokholm , LootLocker provides game developers of all sizes with the vital cross-platform services that have become table stakes for today's successful games - such as player accounts and inventories, in-game commerce, and progression systems. LootLocker has been in stealth mode since 2019 but launches officially today. Prior to its public launch, LootLocker has already grown considerably with hundreds of games built and running on its platform of tools.

