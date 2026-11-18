Addition of AI help assistant, risk library, and updated pull planning features enable project teams to find answers faster, apply lessons learned across projects, and prioritize work around key milestones
Oracle today announced new enhancements to Oracle Primavera Cloud (OPC) designed to help engineering and construction teams easily find product guidance, strengthen capital planning, risk management, and more effectively coordinate work around project milestones. With the new AI help assistant embedded in OPC, users can get real-time responses to everyday OPC questions such as "How do I assign a risk to an activity?" or "How do I add a baseline?" In tandem, new risk library helps teams track and leverage knowledge around known risks, and apply lessons learned across projects. An updated pull planning experience also helps owners, general contractors, and subcontractors work backward from key project milestones to agree on detailed tasks and the sequence and responsibilities needed to achieve them.
"Engineering and construction teams make thousands of decisions every day under intense schedule, budget, and risk pressure, yet critical project and risk knowledge too often remains locked inside individual projects or teams," said Mark Webster, senior vice president, Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "With these enhancements to Oracle Primavera Cloud, organizations can bring AI and shared project intelligence directly into the workflows that shape how projects are selected, planned, pursued, delivered, and controlled."
OPC connects owners and delivery teams through shared planning, scheduling, and resource, and risk management capabilities across projects and programs of all sizes and complexity. With the new capabilities, users can:
- Find answers faster and get guidance on everyday tasks: The AI help assistant answers questions in natural language using official OPC help documentation, and REST API documentation, providing concise guidance with links to relevant pages and references. This can reduce time spent searching documentation and the need for additional support with common questions.
- Strengthen risk planning and control across the enterprise: The risk library provides a workspace-level repository of reusable risks, such as changes in material prices or supply chain delays, skilled labor shortages, or adverse weather conditions. Teams can add these risks to project risk registers, link them to existing project risks, and contribute new risks for future use. They can also compare risk data across linked projects, helping to reduce repetitive data entry, improve consistency in risk identification, and apply lessons learned across the enterprise.
- Improve coordination around project milestones: The updated pull planning experience helps owners, general contractors, and subcontractors work backward from a contract milestone to agree on what needs to happen, in what order, and who is responsible. For example, teams can coordinate framing, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, along with the inspections needed before drywall installation. Once the pull plan is approved, teams can move all tasks to the work plan page with one click. They can then refine the plan through lookahead planning and weekly and daily huddles, keeping field tasks connected to the CPM contract schedule.
These enhancements help engineering and construction organizations increase operational efficiency, accelerate user adoption, and improve consistency across capital planning, scheduling, and risk management. They also build on Oracle's broader strategy to apply AI within industry-specific workflows by combining applications, trusted data, cloud infrastructure, and domain expertise.
Availability
Oracle Primavera Cloud's AI help assistant, risk library, and updated pull planning experience are generally available. The AI help assistant requires activation by an application administrator and is available in select regions.
For more information, visit oracle.com/construction or contact your Oracle representative.
About Oracle Construction and Engineering
Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.
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SOURCE Oracle