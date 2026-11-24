110.47 g/t Au over 2.60 m and 14.58 g/t Au over 12.00 m
New Found Gold Corp. (TSX: NFGC) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results from its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The results include grade-control drilling at the Iceberg zone ("Iceberg") and Phase 2 infill drilling at the K2 zone ("K2").
Iceberg grade control drill highlights include:
- 110.47 g/t Au over 2.60 m from 27.55 m (NFGC-26-GC-143)[1]
- 14.58 g/t Au over 12.00 m from 1.65 m (NFGC-26-GC-127)
- 12.05 g/t Au over 12.25 m from 13.80 m (NFGC-26-GC-141)
- 5.57 g/t Au over 10.95 m from 1.75 m (NFGC-26-GC-126)
- 10.17 g/t Au over 5.35 m from 1.65 m (NFGC-26-GC-129)
- 9.22 g/t Au over 5.90 m from 20.15 m (NFGC-26-GC-125)
K2 Phase 2 open pit infill drill highlights include:
- 35.31 g/t Au over 2.20 m from 47.60 m (NFGC-26-2765)
- 7.99 g/t Au over 9.00 m from 38.40 m (NFGC-26-2772)
- 6.48 g/t Au over 8.55 m from 62.40 m (NFGC-26-2749)
- 2.35 g/t Au over 15.55 m from 42.30 m (NFGC-26-2754)
- 12.41 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 84.00 m (NFGC-25-2580)
- 3.02 g/t Au over 11.50 m from 34.10 m (NFGC-26-2731)
Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold stated: "These results demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization within the high-grade zones targeted for Phase 1 mining beginning in Q4 2027, where our recently revised PEA outlined a 13.41 g/t Au average open pit head grade. The grade control program is still ongoing, and we look forward to reporting further results in due course.
"At K2, infill drilling of the Phase 2 planned open pit confirms the continuity of gold mineralization in this zone. Additional follow up drilling to upgrade Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category is planned, with the objective of derisking the later phases of the Project."
Work Summary and Results
Pre-development and advanced exploration activities have dominated the 2026 Queensway drill program as the Company continues to derisk Queensway on the path to near-term production. Drillhole planning and execution was based on development shapes and site layouts outlined in the Company's revised preliminary economic assessment ("2026 PEA") for the Appleton Fault Zone Core ("AFZ Core"; see the New Found Gold news release dated October 22, 2026; Figure 1).
Pre-development drilling included in this news release consists of grade control drilling at Iceberg on 5 x 5 m centres, condemnation drilling and geotechnical drilling (Figures 1 and 2). As with 2025 grade control drilling conducted at both Iceberg and the Keats zone ("Keats"), the 2026 program was designed to continue to improve confidence in the distribution of high-grade, near- to at-surface gold mineralization and support mine planning.
Advanced exploration drilling in this news release includes infill of K2 Phase 2 open pits with the objective of converting Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category (Figure 3).
This news release includes the results from 10,071 m of drilling in 88 diamond drillholes ("DDH") completed between Q4 2025 and H2 2026. This includes 229 m in 8 grade control DDH at Iceberg; 6,968 m in 55 Phase 2 infill DDH at K2; 2,513 m in 23 condemnation DDH to support site infrastructure and planned hydro-electric transmission line rerouting and 361 m in 2 holes of Phase 2 geotechnical drilling.
Grade Control Drilling
Grade control drilling in 2026 is focused on the continued delineation of near-surface portions of the Iceberg and Keats open pits, where the 2026 PEA outlined an average head grade of 13.41 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") from Q4 2027 through 2030 in the Phase 1. Grade-control drilling in 2026 has been conducted across both Iceberg and Keats, with first results from Iceberg presented herein and results from Keats pending.
The Iceberg grade control results reported herein continue to demonstrate the strong continuity of the high-grade mineralization. These near-surface drill results correlate well with gold mineralization in surface channel samples collected and grade control drilling conducted in 2025 (see the New Found Gold news releases dated September 25, 2025 and March 1, 2026).
The Company anticipates completing over 7,000 m of grade control drilling at Keats and Iceberg in 2026.
Figure 1: Plan view map of the AFZ Core, showing existing and proposed infrastructure, along with zones noted in this release.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/325664_e6a97d47445f498d_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Plan view map of Iceberg showing grade-control drill highlights from this news release and 2025 grade control drilling.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/325664_e6a97d47445f498d_002full.jpg
K2 Phase 2 Infill Drilling
Conversion drilling to upgrade Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category within Phase 2 open pits is largely complete, with additional follow-up drilling planned. Results from infill drilling K2 open pits confirm the continuity of gold mineralization and support the mine plan. Although the open-pit mineralization reported in this release is generally lower grade and occurs over broad widths, each pit also contains high-grade domains. Earlier phases of drilling focused on the high-grade domains; the results presented in this news release are predominantly from the surrounding peripheral areas.
Condemnation & Geotechnical Drilling
This news release includes 2,513 m in 23 condemnation DDH focused primarily on the planned hydro-electric transmission line rerouting. The program was successful in sterilizing this ground for the planned infrastructure.
A geotechnical program is ongoing. This release includes 361 m in 2 holes focused on the Phase 2 open pits. Where practical, these holes also served as infill holes. Additional results are expected as they become available.
Looking Ahead
On June 2, 2026, the Company announced an expanded 2026 Queensway work program (the "Program") with a focus on discovery and resource growth (see the New Found Gold news release dated June 2, 2026). To date, approximately 72,500 m have been completed in 560 DDH. Currently four diamond drill rigs are operational on the Project, and the Company anticipates the full 2026 program will include approximately 75,000 m of drilling.
Additional work from the Program includes Keats and Iceberg grade control drilling, Phase 2 open pit infill, Phase 3 infill drilling, Bullseye reconnaissance, regional drilling, AFZ Core step-out drilling and planned conversion and step out drilling at the Dropkick Zone ("Dropkick") in the AFZ Peripheral area.
Results from the Program will be included in future mineral resource estimate updates, ongoing mine planning and future economic studies.
On October 22, 2026, the Company announced the result of the 2026 PEA, which included an updated mineral resource estimate ("updated MRE"). A technical report pertaining to the PEA and MRE (the "Technical Report") prepared by Qualified Persons ("QPs") in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") will be filed on the Company's website, under its SEDAR+ profile and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar) within 45 days of the October 22, 2026 news release.
Cautionary Statement
The 2026 PEA is preliminary in nature. It includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the 2026 PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability. No Mineral Reserves are defined for Queensway.
Figure 3: Plan view map of the K2 Phase 2 open pit infill drill highlights from this news release.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/325664_e6a97d47445f498d_003full.jpg
Table 1: Drill Result Highlights.
|ICEBERG
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-26-GC-125
|20.15
|26.05
|5.90
|9.22
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|22.60
|23.10
|0.50
|50.73
|70-95
|Including
|23.75
|24.35
|0.60
|28.24
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-126
|1.75
|12.70
|10.95
|5.57
|60-90
|Iceberg
|Including
|5.20
|6.05
|0.85
|12.29
|60-90
|Including
|9.65
|10.00
|0.35
|82.56
|60-90
|NFGC-26-GC-127
|1.65
|13.65
|12.00
|14.58
|65-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|7.00
|8.70
|1.70
|86.44
|65-95
|NFGC-26-GC-129
|1.65
|7.00
|5.35
|10.17
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|4.15
|5.55
|1.40
|34.55
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-141
|13.80
|26.05
|12.25
|12.05
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|16.30
|18.10
|1.80
|36.19
|70-95
|Including
|19.05
|19.85
|0.80
|84.52
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-143
|27.55
|30.15
|2.60
|110.47
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|27.55
|29.35
|1.80
|158.81
|70-95
|K2
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-25-2564
|84.15
|93.75
|9.60
|1.20
|55-85
|K2
|And
|98.55
|111.40
|12.85
|1.42
|55-85
|And
|149.30
|165.45
|16.15
|1.75
|55-85
|Including
|153.30
|154.10
|0.80
|10.94
|55-85
|NFGC-25-2580
|84.00
|86.80
|2.80
|12.41
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|84.00
|84.30
|0.30
|97.05
|70-95
|NFGC-25-2615
|33.65
|47.85
|14.20
|1.67
|70-95
|K2
|NFGC-25-2697A
|160.45
|162.90
|2.45
|13.75
|50-80
|K2
|Including
|161.10
|161.55
|0.45
|73.65
|50-80
|NFGC-26-2731
|34.10
|45.60
|11.50
|3.02
|70-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2734
|75.50
|99.20
|23.70
|1.13
|70-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2740
|93.40
|105.50
|12.10
|1.57
|60-90
|K2
|NFGC-26-2749
|62.40
|70.95
|8.55
|6.48
|60-90
|K2
|Including
|68.15
|68.55
|0.40
|93.35
|60-90
|NFGC-26-2754
|42.30
|57.85
|15.55
|2.35
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|44.55
|45.00
|0.45
|11.80
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2762
|95.00
|97.00
|2.00
|15.02
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|95.00
|95.30
|0.30
|77.06
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2765
|47.60
|49.80
|2.20
|35.31
|65-95
|K2
|Including
|47.60
|47.90
|0.30
|197.98
|65-95
|Including
|48.45
|49.15
|0.70
|22.96
|65-95
|NFGC-26-2772
|38.40
|47.40
|9.00
|7.99
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|45.00
|45.90
|0.90
|50.73
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2775
|29.30
|39.70
|10.40
|1.79
|65-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2789
|56.85
|66.80
|9.95
|2.31
|70-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2809
|200.95
|214.05
|13.10
|1.92
|55-85
|K2
|Including
|201.65
|201.95
|0.30
|19.14
|55-85
Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures is commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all drill holes reported in this release are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.
Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this news release.
|ICEBERG EXCAVATION
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-26-GC-125
|20.15
|26.05
|5.90
|9.22
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|22.60
|23.10
|0.50
|50.73
|70-95
|Including
|23.75
|24.35
|0.60
|28.24
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-126
|1.75
|12.70
|10.95
|5.57
|60-90
|Iceberg
|Including
|5.20
|6.05
|0.85
|12.29
|60-90
|Including
|9.65
|10.00
|0.35
|82.56
|60-90
|NFGC-26-GC-127
|1.65
|13.65
|12.00
|14.58
|65-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|7.00
|8.70
|1.70
|86.44
|65-95
|NFGC-26-GC-128
|3.95
|8.70
|4.75
|3.35
|70-95
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-129
|1.65
|7.00
|5.35
|10.17
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|4.15
|5.55
|1.40
|34.55
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-130
|7.00
|15.90
|8.90
|2.46
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|13.30
|13.90
|0.60
|16.52
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-141
|13.80
|26.05
|12.25
|12.05
|70-95
|Iceberg
|Including
|16.30
|18.10
|1.80
|36.19
|70-95
|Including
|19.05
|19.85
|0.80
|84.52
|70-95
|NFGC-26-GC-143
|2.40
|7.60
|5.20
|1.66
|70-95
|Iceberg
|And
|27.55
|30.15
|2.60
|110.47
|70-95
|Including
|27.55
|29.35
|1.80
|158.81
|70-95
|K2
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-25-2564
|84.15
|93.75
|9.60
|1.20
|55-85
|K2
|And
|98.55
|111.40
|12.85
|1.42
|55-85
|And
|129.95
|135.00
|5.05
|3.67
|60-90
|Including
|131.30
|132.10
|0.80
|11.12
|60-90
|And
|149.30
|165.45
|16.15
|1.75
|55-85
|Including
|153.30
|154.10
|0.80
|10.94
|55-85
|NFGC-25-2566
|29.05
|31.55
|2.50
|1.21
|Unknown
|K2
|And
|134.85
|137.55
|2.70
|1.21
|70-95
|And
|151.40
|153.40
|2.00
|3.00
|70-95
|And
|173.75
|178.80
|5.05
|3.05
|Unknown
|Including
|174.25
|175.10
|0.85
|11.73
|Unknown
|And
|192.25
|195.95
|3.70
|2.45
|65-95
|And
|209.00
|213.25
|4.25
|1.27
|70-95
|NFGC-25-2576
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-25-2580
|53.70
|61.95
|8.25
|1.54
|70-95
|K2
|And
|84.00
|86.80
|2.80
|12.41
|70-95
|Including
|84.00
|84.30
|0.30
|97.05
|70-95
|NFGC-25-2601
|20.45
|26.10
|5.65
|2.10
|40-70
|K2
|NFGC-25-2608
|35.00
|38.35
|3.35
|2.64
|65-95
|K2
|And
|106.45
|108.70
|2.25
|1.15
|55-85
|And
|113.30
|116.60
|3.30
|2.21
|70-95
|NFGC-25-2615
|33.65
|47.85
|14.20
|1.67
|70-95
|K2
|And
|54.00
|58.60
|4.60
|2.61
|70-95
|And
|117.30
|122.50
|5.20
|2.22
|70-95
|And
|142.80
|145.25
|2.45
|1.04
|30-60
|NFGC-25-2697A
|141.00
|143.15
|2.15
|1.04
|50-80
|K2
|And
|160.45
|162.90
|2.45
|13.75
|50-80
|Including
|161.10
|161.55
|0.45
|73.65
|50-80
|NFGC-26-2716
|24.80
|31.75
|6.95
|2.98
|70-95
|K2
|And
|36.10
|42.30
|6.20
|1.24
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2720
|18.60
|21.05
|2.45
|5.95
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|18.60
|19.00
|0.40
|21.46
|70-95
|And
|113.00
|115.45
|2.45
|3.72
|60-90
|NFGC-26-2725
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2727
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2731
|15.70
|18.00
|2.30
|1.95
|Unknown
|K2
|And
|34.10
|45.60
|11.50
|3.02
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2734
|32.70
|38.10
|5.40
|3.93
|30-60
|K2
|Including
|37.60
|38.10
|0.50
|13.58
|30-60
|And
|75.50
|99.20
|23.70
|1.13
|70-95
|And
|114.00
|122.80
|8.80
|1.37
|70-95
|Including
|114.95
|115.40
|0.45
|10.08
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2740
|46.50
|49.00
|2.50
|3.65
|20-50
|K2
|Including
|46.50
|47.00
|0.50
|17.97
|20-50
|And
|78.60
|85.15
|6.55
|1.07
|55-85
|And
|93.40
|105.50
|12.10
|1.57
|60-90
|NFGC-26-2746
|38.00
|40.55
|2.55
|6.81
|20-50
|K2
|Including
|38.50
|39.35
|0.85
|16.59
|20-50
|And
|68.65
|77.70
|9.05
|2.53
|55-85
|And
|104.00
|106.00
|2.00
|2.01
|50-80
|NFGC-26-2749
|28.75
|31.40
|2.65
|1.46
|60-90
|K2
|And
|62.40
|70.95
|8.55
|6.48
|60-90
|Including
|68.15
|68.55
|0.40
|93.35
|60-90
|And
|75.00
|77.65
|2.65
|3.15
|60-90
|And
|85.15
|87.45
|2.30
|3.04
|70-95
|And
|91.75
|94.60
|2.85
|1.60
|70-95
|And
|133.00
|138.90
|5.90
|1.00
|70-95
|And
|173.30
|175.80
|2.50
|1.41
|Unknown
|NFGC-26-2754
|19.20
|24.85
|5.65
|1.91
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|20.80
|21.30
|0.50
|14.30
|70-95
|And
|42.30
|57.85
|15.55
|2.35
|70-95
|Including
|44.55
|45.00
|0.45
|11.80
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2758
|118.65
|120.65
|2.00
|1.06
|70-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2762
|84.75
|90.70
|5.95
|1.75
|70-95
|K2
|And
|95.00
|97.00
|2.00
|15.02
|70-95
|Including
|95.00
|95.30
|0.30
|77.06
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2765
|47.60
|49.80
|2.20
|35.31
|65-95
|K2
|Including
|47.60
|47.90
|0.30
|197.98
|65-95
|Including
|48.45
|49.15
|0.70
|22.96
|65-95
|And
|64.80
|74.40
|9.60
|2.37
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2768
|41.15
|46.40
|5.25
|1.90
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|42.55
|42.95
|0.40
|14.76
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2769
|25.20
|31.85
|6.65
|1.52
|70-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2772
|38.40
|47.40
|9.00
|7.99
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|45.00
|45.90
|0.90
|50.73
|70-95
|And
|53.00
|55.55
|2.55
|4.79
|70-95
|Including
|54.65
|55.55
|0.90
|13.40
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2775
|29.30
|39.70
|10.40
|1.79
|65-95
|K2
|NFGC-26-2777
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2781
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2783
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2785
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2787
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2789
|19.50
|28.00
|8.50
|1.01
|30-60
|K2
|And
|48.60
|52.50
|3.90
|1.02
|70-95
|And
|56.85
|66.80
|9.95
|2.31
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2793
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2795
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2798
|95.15
|98.00
|2.85
|3.35
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|95.75
|96.40
|0.65
|12.84
|70-95
|And
|109.70
|115.65
|5.95
|1.20
|70-95
|And
|171.70
|177.20
|5.50
|2.21
|70-95
|Including
|176.70
|177.20
|0.50
|11.99
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2802
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2806
|79.50
|82.00
|2.50
|1.01
|Unknown
|K2
|NFGC-26-2809
|104.00
|106.30
|2.30
|1.18
|65-95
|K2
|And
|137.30
|142.85
|5.55
|1.15
|70-95
|And
|185.00
|187.30
|2.30
|1.59
|70-95
|And
|200.95
|214.05
|13.10
|1.92
|55-85
|Including
|201.65
|201.95
|0.30
|19.14
|55-85
|NFGC-26-2815
|29.40
|31.60
|2.20
|1.09
|70-95
|K2
|And
|69.20
|72.00
|2.80
|5.21
|70-95
|Including
|70.60
|71.00
|0.40
|15.12
|70-95
|And
|82.70
|85.30
|2.60
|5.98
|70-95
|Including
|82.70
|83.65
|0.95
|14.12
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2819
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2821
|32.85
|40.80
|7.95
|1.49
|70-95
|K2
|And
|59.90
|65.00
|5.10
|1.39
|Unknown
|And
|71.10
|74.10
|3.00
|1.68
|70-95
|And
|79.10
|81.80
|2.70
|1.11
|70-95
|And
|102.80
|105.40
|2.60
|1.61
|Unknown
|NFGC-26-2824
|64.10
|67.30
|3.20
|1.12
|70-95
|K2
|And
|95.80
|100.35
|4.55
|2.42
|70-95
|And
|107.30
|109.70
|2.40
|1.38
|70-95
|And
|119.75
|121.80
|2.05
|2.19
|30-60
|NFGC-26-2827
|79.35
|82.25
|2.90
|1.48
|70-95
|K2
|And
|88.80
|91.90
|3.10
|1.82
|70-95
|And
|103.50
|106.85
|3.35
|1.12
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2830
|63.10
|65.50
|2.40
|1.49
|Unknown
|K2
|NFGC-26-2833
|56.45
|61.00
|4.55
|1.12
|Unknown
|K2
|And
|65.35
|70.95
|5.60
|1.01
|Unknown
|NFGC-26-2836
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2839
|116.60
|123.70
|7.10
|1.71
|70-95
|K2
|And
|133.90
|137.50
|3.60
|5.46
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2843
|72.05
|74.95
|2.90
|1.39
|Unknown
|K2
|And
|79.00
|81.65
|2.65
|1.54
|Unknown
|And
|128.80
|135.30
|6.50
|2.79
|70-95
|Including
|128.80
|129.75
|0.95
|11.95
|70-95
|And
|151.00
|157.25
|6.25
|1.17
|Unknown
|NFGC-26-2848
|38.55
|41.00
|2.45
|3.10
|70-95
|K2
|And
|46.75
|48.80
|2.05
|1.74
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2849
|16.10
|20.70
|4.60
|2.50
|Unknown
|K2
|And
|30.00
|32.00
|2.00
|1.34
|Unknown
|And
|49.00
|51.30
|2.30
|1.43
|35-65
|And
|71.45
|73.80
|2.35
|1.15
|45-75
|NFGC-26-2853
|28.85
|34.50
|5.65
|4.33
|70-95
|K2
|Including
|32.05
|32.80
|0.75
|21.02
|70-95
|And
|42.15
|46.10
|3.95
|1.72
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2854
|29.00
|31.60
|2.60
|1.00
|55-85
|K2
|And
|138.95
|141.50
|2.55
|1.32
|70-95
|NFGC-26-2859
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2877
|66.55
|69.00
|2.45
|1.48
|Unknown
|K2
|And
|112.55
|117.50
|4.95
|1.07
|Unknown
|And
|131.60
|134.60
|3.00
|1.85
|Unknown
|NFGC-26-2882
|110.80
|117.10
|6.30
|1.11
|10-40
|K2
|And
|145.80
|150.70
|4.90
|1.73
|10-40
|NFGC-26-2887
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2889
|No Significant Values
|K2
|NFGC-26-2891
|58.80
|61.60
|2.80
|7.72
|45-75
|K2
|Including
|60.60
|61.60
|1.00
|15.55
|45-75
|And
|85.00
|87.00
|2.00
|1.06
|45-75
|CONDEMNATION
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-25-2620
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2626
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2627
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2629
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2632
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2633
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2635
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2637
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2640
|7.80
|11.00
|3.20
|2.50
|Unknown
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2641
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2643
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2644
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2647
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2648
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2650
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2653
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2655
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2656
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2658
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2663
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2666
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2669
|95.25
|99.00
|3.75
|1.36
|Unknown
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2675
|No Significant Values
|Condemnation
Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures is commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.
Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this news release.
|Hole No.
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Length (m)
|UTM E
|UTM N
|Prospect
|NFGC-25-2564
|274
|-64.5
|197
|659013
|5429869
|K2
|NFGC-25-2566
|31
|-61
|221
|658870
|5429746
|K2
|NFGC-25-2576
|220
|-55
|92
|658927
|5429767
|K2
|NFGC-25-2580
|60
|-63
|161
|658985
|5429904
|K2
|NFGC-25-2601
|285
|-58
|176
|658998
|5429986
|K2
|NFGC-25-2608
|120
|-71
|188
|659011
|5429938
|K2
|NFGC-25-2615
|120
|-65
|155
|659011
|5429938
|K2
|NFGC-25-2620
|300
|-45
|104
|659916
|5430243
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2626
|300
|-45
|119
|659800
|5430248
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2627
|0
|-45
|113
|658616
|5430374
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2629
|300
|-45
|104
|659859
|5430342
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2632
|0
|-45
|107
|658714
|5430318
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2633
|300
|-45
|107
|659966
|5430343
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2635
|0
|-45
|113
|658675
|5430470
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2637
|300
|-45
|107
|660022
|5430441
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2640
|0
|-45
|107
|658771
|5430415
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2641
|300
|-45
|107
|659911
|5430442
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2643
|0
|-45
|108
|658730
|5430567
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2644
|300
|-45
|113
|659775
|5430454
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2647
|0
|-45
|107
|658827
|5430511
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2648
|300
|-45
|104
|659967
|5430539
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2650
|0
|-45
|110
|658979
|5430554
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2653
|300
|-45
|110
|659829
|5430552
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2655
|0
|-45
|104
|658924
|5430456
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2656
|300
|-45
|107
|659715
|5430546
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2658
|0
|-45
|113
|658867
|5430360
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2663
|300
|-45
|107
|659660
|5430261
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2666
|300
|-45
|116
|659716
|5430359
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2669
|300
|-45
|119
|659661
|5430457
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2675
|300
|-45
|107
|659605
|5430360
|Condemnation
|NFGC-25-2697A
|285
|-45
|185
|659201
|5429955
|Honeypot
|NFGC-26-2716
|30
|-77
|203
|658994
|5430047
|K2
|NFGC-26-2720
|8
|-73
|185
|659020
|5430016
|K2
|NFGC-26-2725
|49
|-62
|62
|659127
|5430038
|K2
|NFGC-26-2727
|60
|-45
|38
|659075
|5430108
|K2
|NFGC-26-2731
|347
|-75
|146
|658969
|5429915
|K2
|NFGC-26-2734
|249
|-70.5
|182
|658965
|5429894
|K2
|NFGC-26-2740
|260
|-59
|125
|658965
|5429894
|K2
|NFGC-26-2746
|261
|-66
|155
|658965
|5429895
|K2
|NFGC-26-2749
|286
|-83
|182
|658965
|5429895
|K2
|NFGC-26-2754
|338
|-57
|131
|658965
|5429896
|K2
|NFGC-26-2758
|250
|-70
|179
|658979
|5429868
|K2
|NFGC-26-2762
|261
|-66
|155
|658979
|5429868
|K2
|NFGC-26-2765
|340
|-65
|98
|658956
|5429869
|K2
|NFGC-26-2768
|246
|-45.5
|53
|658929
|5429864
|K2
|NFGC-26-2769
|246
|-45.5
|53
|658909
|5429885
|K2
|NFGC-26-2772
|351
|-68.5
|86
|658929
|5429897
|K2
|NFGC-26-2775
|268
|-47.5
|95
|658878
|5429889
|K2
|NFGC-26-2777
|72
|-46
|83
|658793
|5429893
|K2
|NFGC-26-2781
|67
|-46
|89
|658812
|5429870
|K2
|NFGC-26-2783
|348
|-45
|59
|658810
|5429870
|K2
|NFGC-26-2785
|25
|-52
|83
|658791
|5429837
|K2
|NFGC-26-2787
|15
|-65
|98
|658835
|5429839
|K2
|NFGC-26-2789
|7
|-70
|110
|658900
|5429829
|K2
|NFGC-26-2793
|240
|-45
|47
|658947
|5429807
|K2
|NFGC-26-2795
|240
|-47
|116
|658992
|5429822
|K2
|NFGC-26-2798
|347
|-59
|212
|658993
|5429822
|K2
|NFGC-26-2802
|47
|-63
|185
|658995
|5429793
|K2
|NFGC-26-2806
|246
|-60
|116
|658995
|5429793
|K2
|NFGC-26-2809
|8
|-57
|263
|658970
|5429785
|K2
|NFGC-26-2815
|15
|-58
|113
|658845
|5429799
|K2
|NFGC-26-2819
|330
|-45
|101
|658845
|5429799
|K2
|NFGC-26-2821
|351
|-65.5
|116
|658845
|5429799
|K2
|NFGC-26-2824
|22
|-53
|152
|658829
|5429766
|K2
|NFGC-26-2827
|348
|-62
|125
|658828
|5429766
|K2
|NFGC-26-2830
|16
|-59
|128
|658836
|5429717
|K2
|NFGC-26-2833
|50
|-60.5
|83
|658836
|5429717
|K2
|NFGC-26-2836
|210
|-75
|95
|658835
|5429716
|K2
|NFGC-26-2839
|346
|-71
|164
|658835
|5429716
|K2
|NFGC-26-2843
|348
|-62
|185
|658835
|5429716
|K2
|NFGC-26-2848
|46
|-45
|65
|658856
|5429696
|K2
|NFGC-26-2849
|340
|-52
|116
|658865
|5429678
|K2
|NFGC-26-2853
|30
|-45
|74
|658892
|5429646
|K2
|NFGC-26-2854
|355
|-63
|194
|658884
|5429682
|K2
|NFGC-26-2859
|46
|-45
|59
|658884
|5429682
|K2
|NFGC-26-2877
|287
|-48
|212
|659141
|5429722
|Jackpot
|NFGC-26-2882
|278
|-54
|155
|659098
|5429747
|Jackpot
|NFGC-26-2887
|100
|-45
|47
|659145
|5429780
|Jackpot
|NFGC-26-2889
|100
|-55
|83
|659120
|5429790
|Jackpot
|NFGC-26-2891
|168
|-79
|98
|659119
|5429789
|Jackpot
|NFGC-26-GC-125
|300
|-45
|50
|658399
|5427798
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-126
|300
|-45
|20
|658419
|5427832
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-127
|300
|-45
|23
|658413
|5427830
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-128
|299
|-45.5
|20
|658408
|5427827
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-129
|300
|-45
|14
|658402
|5427825
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-130
|300
|-45
|26
|658408
|5427822
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-141
|300
|-45
|38
|658393
|5427802
|Iceberg
|NFGC-26-GC-143
|300
|-45
|38
|658391
|5427784
|Iceberg
Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory
All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep and condemnation holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.
A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 m and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0 m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.
Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.
New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay™ to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.
Since August, 2026, all drill core samples are prepared and analysed for gold at ALS' newly opened Gander, Newfoundland laboratory. Drill core samples previously were shipped to ALS' lab in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and gold analysis. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssay™ method at their Gander, NL or Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do, however, have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.
Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024 received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have visible gold ("VG") identified, one 300-500 gram ("g") jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t Au, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.
For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.
Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.
Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.
New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.
The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.
The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P.Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this news release by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.
About New Found Gold Corp.
New Found Gold is Canada's newest gold producer with assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship Queensway asset, as well as the Hammerdown Gold Mine and processing and tailings infrastructure at Pine Cove. With commercial production declared at the Hammerdown Gold Mine, the Company remains focused on advancing the fully funded Phase 1 of its flagship Queensway to production and self-funding to reach its objective of becoming a mid-tier Canadian gold producer.
The Company's portfolio is further strengthened by its district-scale land package at Queensway, covering more than 110 km of strike length across two highly prospective fault zones, and a strong shareholder base, including renowned mining investor and cornerstone shareholder, Eric Sprott.
On August 26, 2026, the Company's shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NFGC", to align with its stock symbol on the NYSE American LLC.
Keith Boyle, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
New Found Gold Corp.
Contact
For further information on New Found Gold contact us through our investor inquiry form on our website or contact:
Fiona Childe, Ph.D., P.Geo.
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Development
Phone: +1 (416) 775-2700
Email: contact@newfoundgold.ca
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the merits of the Project; the expected timing and results of grade control drilling at Iceberg and Keats, including the NQ test program; the conversion of inferred mineral resources to the indicated category at the Phase 2 open pits; the timing of outstanding and future drill results; the planned 2026 drilling program; the timing and content of future mineral resource estimates and economic studies; the timing of the revised PEA and updated MRE; and future news releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "encouraging", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "opportunity", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
[1] g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne; m = metre
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325664