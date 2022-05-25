GamingInvesting News

Valhallan Helps Entrepreneurs Tap into Multibillion-Dollar Esports Market While Developing Next Generation of Esports Players

- New esports concept Valhallan awarded 13 franchise locations in its first month of franchising across major markets in North Carolina South Carolina and others along the East Coast, with the first openings slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. The aggressive rollout is the beginning of several planned markets as Valhallan targets prospective franchisees in additional states, including Texas California Florida New Jersey Arizona Nevada and Louisiana .

Valhallan Logo

Due to the immediate strong response domestically, Valhallan is fast-tracking the opportunity to the U.K., where they are seeking franchisees in all major markets.

"We are taking a front-row seat in the explosive gaming community and the multibillion-dollar esports industry. The Carolinas and broader East Coast are a perfect debut with more states and the U.K. to follow," said David Graham , chief executive officer of Valhallan and its parent company FranchiCzar. "Our goal is to be the only partner you need to run a successful esports business."

Esports is one of the fastest-growing industries, with more than 90% of children and 50% of adults spending their free time playing video games. Valhallan will provide unmatched experiences that combine a rigorous esports training program with state-of-the-art esports arenas for young players, who get the opportunity to be part of a team and community while taking their gaming skills to the next level.

Launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, Valhallan goes beyond a darkened room with computers. Their esports training program, "the Legendary Path," takes players on a nine-level, 18-month customizable journey that develops gaming mastery and life skills like leadership, teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

"Valhallan is born out of this massive demographic of young people who love video games and the growing demand from parents and players for healthy outlets with great facilities, coaching, training and tournaments," Graham explained. "When you look at where young people spend their free time, it's evident that gaming dominates. The Valhallan franchise uses today's top games, combined with learning modules, that teach players how to play better and gain valuable life principles."

The esports market is projected to double in size by 2025, according to industry publication Newzoo. Esports already boasts more viewership than all major sports combined except for the National Football League (NFL) in the United States .

The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

Valhallan offers franchisees, and their teams, access to compete across the country from inside and outside of Valhallan. The exposure to different groups provides real-life challenges so that kids know that when they win, it's real. The program doesn't just tell players that they are getting better. They will see it because they are playing teams that aren't getting the same training.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise and valhallan.com/franchise-uk for the U.K.

About Valhallan
Valhallan provides healthy outlets for video game enthusiasts and a path to esports business ownership for entrepreneurs and lifelong gamers. Based in Houston, TX , the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems, and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-esports-franchise-awards-13-locations-on-the-east-coast-in-first-month-targeting-domestic-and-international-expansion-301554651.html

SOURCE Valhallan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Immutable X Unveils Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution on Ethereum with StarkNet, Supporting Planet-Scale Games with Multiple Layer 2 and Layer 3s

Immutable X Announces Roadmap for Multiple EVM Compatible Rollups to Create Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution for NFTs on Ethereum

Immutable X, which is powering the next generation of web3 games as the leading carbon-neutral, scalable platform for trading NFTs on Ethereum, today announced its expansion to be the world's first cross-rollup liquidity platform for NFTs, built on StarkNet. This announcement allows players to directly trade any asset matched across multiple Ethereum Layer 2 and Layer 3 roll-ups, solving the liquidity fractionalization problem that occurs with every individual roll-up today and scaling to billions of users. The protocol will facilitate hundreds of thousands of transactions per second, supporting games with hundreds of millions of daily players to truly own their in-game items.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Introducing The Evolution of CBD Retail

We're excited to introduce an evolutionary step in CBD sales with www.gonzogummies.com . Over the last 3 years as CBD has exploded in popularity consumers are faced with either a more expensive in-store experience which was designed to provide an educational format for newcomers, or an innumerable selection of online sources, with very little ability to decipher the reputation and quality or gain any sort of guidance based on individual needs.

Gonzo Gummies has partnered with several reputable high-end manufacturers, as well as a dedicated staff of CBD specialists to provide the best of both worlds. This next step in CBD allows consumers to experience a wealth of innovative CBD products, including Delta 8, Delta 10, THCO, THCV, THCP and HHC along with easy access to guidance and support from specialists from every category of use. Gonzo Gummies is committed to expanding the awareness and use across the country as well with products that align with current cannabis formats, such as disposable vapes, wax (dabs) products and edibles that may provide a higher potency as well as benefits that may be a closer resemblance to traditional cannabis products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

Keep reading...Show less

POCKET.WATCH ADDS 13 NEW CREATORS TO BECOME LARGEST INDEPENDENT KIDS AND FAMILY CONTENT STUDIO

With Over 70,000 Videos and Over 15,000 Hours Available for Distribution, pocket.watch Emerges as Key Supplier of Kids and Family Content

Pocket.watch the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, today announced the addition of 13 new creators to its roster of global superstars. The move significantly expands the company's audience, content library, and original content slate with the world's biggest kids and family digital stars. The new creators bring further diversity, broader age ranges and new formats to pocket.watch, which already boasts content and original intellectual property from powerhouse creators like Ryan's World Toys and Colors Onyx Family Kids Diana Show and LankyBox the current No. 1 gaming channel on all of YouTube.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WHITAKER CENTER OPENS NEW PNC INNOVATION ZONE FEATURING FIRST-OF-ITS KIND "PURPOSEFUL GAMING STUDIO"

PNC INNOVATION ZONE AT WHITAKER CENTER INCLUDES 40-FOOT DIGITAL CINEMA, ESPORTS SPACE AND STEAM EDUCATION

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, together with PNC Bank, announced the grand opening of the new 7,000-square-foot PNC Innovation Zone at Whitaker Center. The PNC Innovation Zone combines Whitaker Center's existing 40-foot-tall Select Medical Digital Cinema with a newly constructed world-class purposeful gaming studio, designed by leading educational design architects Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates in collaboration with entertainment and technology giant Clair Global. To power the PNC Innovation Zone, Whitaker Center has also partnered with Comcast to become one of the region's largest "Lift Zones" offering free, robust Wi-Fi to all guests.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G and 1Password Partner to Reinforce Importance of Online Security in Gaming

Fans can interact with the Gen.G community in online scavenger hunt 'Quest for the Lost Console' to win prizes

- Global esports organization, Gen.G and human-centric security leader, 1Password are partnering to launch 'Quest for the Lost Console' a series of seven web-based puzzles with the goal of helping bridge the often forgotten notion of making the online world a safer place for everyone.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×