New Direct Connection-licensed Dodge Charger Scat Pack Nose Certified for ABC-sanctioned Late Model Competition

  • Dodge Charger Scat Pack Nose from Direct Connection-licensee Five Star Racecar Bodies certified for Approved Body Configuration (ABC)-sanctioned Late Model competition
  • Charger front fascia and rear fascia graphics kits are also available for Late Model racers
  • Both the nose and rear graphics feature the look of the new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger, including a graphic version of the Fratzog logo, the new symbol of Dodge next-generation vehicles
  • Dodge Charger Scat Pack Nose and Charger front and rear fascia graphics kits will be on display at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis
  • The Dodge Charger Nose, constructed with Five Star's ultra-durable, high-impact proprietary plastic blend, was approved by ABC following extensive wind tunnel testing
  • Other recent Direct Connection initiatives inspired by the new Dodge Charger include the new 2026 Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak by Direct Connection, bringing the heritage-inspired look and feel of the all-new Charger to grassroots NHRA Factory Stock Showdown drag racing
  • Dodge Charger Scat Pack Nose and front and rear fascia graphics kits will be available for Late Model racing teams to order beginning on January 1, 2026

The all-new Dodge Charger Scat Pack Nose, produced by Direct Connection licensee Five Star Racecar Bodies, is now officially certified for 2026 Approved Body Configuration (ABC)-sanctioned Late Model competition.

The Direct Connection-licensed Dodge Charger Nose, designed to evoke the aggressive front fascia of the all-new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, as well as new Charger front and rear fascia graphics kits, will be on display starting today in the Five Star Racecars Bodies booth at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis. The nose, as well as the front and rear graphics kits, feature the look of the new Charger, including a graphic version of the Fratzog logo, the new symbol of Dodge next-generation vehicles. 

"Direct Connection, working with licensee Five Star Racecar Bodies, is continuing to bring the presence of the all-new Dodge Charger to the racetrack with a new Charger Scat Pack Nose, and Charger front and rear graphics kits for grassroots Late Model racers," said Kevin Kidd, motorsports competition director for Stellantis American Brands. "Whether it's the track, strip or street, Direct Connection is the source for go-fast, high-performance parts."

Direct Connection is the official source for high-performance products for Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles. Direct Connection performance parts are now included within the newly reestablished Street and Racing Technology (SRT) Performance division, which is also responsible for SRT high-performance models and American brand motorsports initiatives, including Dodge competition in NHRA and the Ram brand's recently announced plans to return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026.

The approval of the Dodge Charger Scat Pack Nose by ABC Late Model sanctioning organization encompassed a rigorous evaluation process that included an extensive series of wind tunnel tests. The new nose meets balance, drag and downforce requirements for competitive racing. Built with Five Star's high-impact proprietary plastic blend, the nose offers easy installation and repeatable fit of replacement parts and is available in four colors: white, black blue and red. A complete line of bumpers, bracing and accessories are available for quick, secure mounting.

"After months of detailed analysis, data review and controlled wind tunnel comparisons, the next-gen Dodge Charger Nose has demonstrated full compliance with the parity standards outlined in Appendix A," said Marty Melo, chairperson of the ABC committee. "We are confident this nose will integrate seamlessly into competition while preserving the competitive balance essential to the integrity of the sport."

The new Charger Body Nose for Late Model competition is just the latest Direct Connection initiative in support of grassroots racers to be inspired by the new SIXPACK-powered, internal combustion engine Dodge Charger.

The new 2026 Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak by Direct Connection recently debuted at the NHRA Las Vegas event in October, bringing the heritage-inspired look and feel of the all-new Charger to NHRA Factory Stock Showdown drag racing. A Dodge Charger Junior Roadster body, a half-scale version of a full-size NHRA Funny Car body with a design also inspired by the new SIXPACK Dodge Charger, was introduced at the Dodge brand's Roadkill Nights event in 2024.

The ABC Committee's approval also demonstrates a new chapter of Stellantis involvement in motorsports. In addition to debuting the new Charger Body Nose for Late Model competition, Ram brand announced in June its return to NASCAR competition in the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series campaign, with multiple entries set to debut at Daytona in February. Ram returns to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series after a 13-year break, as part of a powerful product launch cadence — 25 announcements in 18 months.

The Dodge Charger Nose and Charger front and rear graphics kits from Direct Connection licensee Five Star Racecar Bodies will be available for Late Model racing teams beginning on January 1, 2026. Pricing and ordering information are available at www.fivestarbodies.com.

Direct Connection
The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the dealer network, includes modern performance, crate engine, race and vintage muscle high-performance products for Dodge, Jeep and Ram performance vehicles, offering factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and backed by a Mopar® warranty for peace of mind.

Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.

Dodge
For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

