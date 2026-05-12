New Cessna Caravans to Boost USDA's Fight Against Crop-Damaging Insects

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has ordered three Cessna Caravan aircraft to support its sterile insect release program protecting citrus crops along the Rio Grande River in southern Texas. The new aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2027.
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Mission-Ready: The Cessna Caravan joins USDA's fight to protect Texas citrus from invasive pests
APHIS will use the Caravans to carry and release sterile insects that help prevent the spread of destructive pests, including fruit flies. The environmentally friendly technique helps safeguard fruit-bearing trees, reduce crop damage and protect agricultural industries that rely on healthy harvests.
"These aircraft will help APHIS reach remote areas and carry out their important mission of protecting agriculture," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. "We're proud to support their work with the dependable and versatile Caravan."
Known for its payload capacity, reliability and ability to operate in remote environments, the Cessna Caravan is well-suited for aerial application missions that require long flight durations, steady low-altitude operations and access to rugged airstrips. APHIS will equip the aircraft with custom release systems that safely distribute sterile insects across wide areas — an approach that reduces pest populations without the use of chemicals.
APHIS currently operates Cessna Stationair aircraft for similar missions. The addition of the Caravan expands its fleet capacity, enhancing the agency's ability to conduct aerial pest management programs that protect crops, support growers and strengthen environmental stewardship.
About the Cessna Caravan family of aircraft
The Cessna Caravan family of aircraft are versatile, highly practical aircraft used for a wide range of global missions, providing dependable service around the world for four decades. More than 3,100 Cessna Caravan aircraft have been delivered into more than 100 countries since the aircraft was introduced. With over 25 million flight hours amassed worldwide, Caravans fulfill roles for a multitude of missions, ranging from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, cargo carriers and humanitarian missions. The Grand Caravan EX aircraft is known for its dependable and efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators, cargo carriers and special missions operators worldwide. The aircraft offers an impressive output of 867 horsepower and a rate of climb of 1,275 feet per minute.
Endless Special Missions Possibilities
When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are chosen for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron
Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
USDA Disclaimer: Mention of companies or commercial products does not imply recommendation or endorsement by USDA over others not mentioned. USDA neither guarantees nor warrants the standard of any product mentioned. Product names are mentioned solely to report factually on available data and to provide specific information.
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Doug Scott
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dscott2@txtav.com
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