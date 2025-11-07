New Break Resumes Drilling in the Zavitz Discovery Zone at the Moray Gold Project

New Break Resumes Drilling in the Zavitz Discovery Zone at the Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second phase of drilling is underway at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") to further test the newly discovered Zavitz gold zone (see September 17, 2025 news release) and to test key structural targets.

New Break has reengaged Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, to carry out further diamond drilling to follow up on the results from its recent 1,502 metre maiden drilling program that intersected 4.11 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 31.3 metres in drillhole NBR-25-05 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 metres in drillhole NBR-25-04. The second phase of drilling began on October 23, 2025, and is expected to run for approximately four to six weeks, where a minimum 1,500 metres is initially planned. New Break is well financed with over $2,000,000 in cash. Moray is located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/273559_9425ea6e3451f844_001.jpg

Photo: Core from drillhole NBR-25-05, which intersected 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 metres from 83.0 to 114.3 metres, including assay 1995867 from 112.5 m to 113.0 m. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/273559_9425ea6e3451f844_001full.jpg

William Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break stated, "New Break has resumed drilling at Moray following the exciting discovery made in the Zavitz gold zone during our maiden drilling program. This phase of drilling is focused on further testing the sulphide-bearing volcanic rocks and the syenite contact in the Zavitz zone. A recent downhole geophysical survey has identified a near surface 450 metre long zone of conductive sulphides, outlined from drillhole NBR-25-04. Phase 2 drilling is designed to advance our understanding of the gold mineralization in the volcanics and surrounding structures, with a view to expanding our gold discovery in the Zavitz zone."

In order to assist in planning the second phase of drilling, Exsics Exploration Limited out of Timmins, Ontario, was contracted to conduct a downhole Mise a la Masse ("MALAM") survey on drillholes NBR-25-04 and NBR-25-05, which was completed from September 29 to October 9, 2025. A MALAM survey entails injecting an electrical current into these conductive sulphide zones in order to delineate the shape, size and orientation of the conductive sulphides. The surveys for these drillholes were very successful in locating and extending the mineralized zones that were energized in both drillholes. The highest density of contouring in the MALAM survey, which runs for approximately 450 metres, as illustrated in red in Figure 1 below, represents the likely continuation of the gold bearing sulphides identified in NBR-25-04 and NBR-25-05.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/273559_9425ea6e3451f844_002.jpg

Figure 1: Conductive Contours Generated from Mise a la Masse Downhole Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/273559_9425ea6e3451f844_002full.jpg

Phase 2 drilling will test below and undercut discovery drillholes NBR-25-05 and NBR-25-04, and along strike of the new Zavitz gold zone to the southeast to test the contact metamorphic zone east of a known chargeability high. Another chargeability high on the eastern side of the syenite will also be tested drilling through the sulfides into the contact with the syenite, to investigate sulfide-hosted gold potential and possible remobilization pathways at the syenite boundary.

QA/QC Procedures and Qualified Person

QA/QC procedures will be executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices as stated in New Break's September 17, 2025, news release. Samples from this drilling program will be analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified.

Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, a promising region in Canada for gold exploration and production, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

William Love, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 519-272-6312
wlove@newbreakresources.ca 		Michael Farrant, President and CFO
Tel : 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

 And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273559

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd.NBRK:CCCSE:NBRKPrecious Metals Investing
NBRK:CC
The Conversation (0)
New Break Resources (CSE:NBRK)

New Break Resources Ltd.

Significant Canadian Gold and Critical Mineral Potential in Ontario (Abitibi) and Kivalliq, Nunavut Greenstone Belts

Significant Canadian Gold and Critical Mineral Potential in Ontario (Abitibi) and Kivalliq, Nunavut Greenstone Belts Keep Reading...
New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by... Keep Reading...
Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report that in September 2023, a New Break field team comprised of famed Canadian prospector Ken Reading, Shaun Parent, P. Geo. of Superior Exploration Ltd. and a field assistant, accessed the Sundog Gold Project... Keep Reading...
New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on August 24, 2023 (the "2023 AGM"). A total of 29,052,820 common shares were represented in person or by proxy... Keep Reading...
New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has further increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 8,311 hectares from 5,354 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km... Keep Reading...
New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 8, 2023, the Company has successfully completed its common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program").Pursuant to the Incentive... Keep Reading...
High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that the US Department of the Interior has added 10 minerals, including silver, to the US Geological Survey ("USGS") 2025 List of Critical Minerals. For the first time,... Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources

Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Trading resumes in: Company: Nevgold Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

NevGold Announces C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces significant diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target at its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. These results are from the first four drill holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

silver investing

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Energy Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Energy Investing

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement