New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six hole, 1,502 metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.

Highlights

  • Hole NBR-25-05 returned 4.11 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 31.3 metres from 83.0 to 114.3 metres, including 6.75 g/t Au over 7.1 metres.
  • Hole NBR-25-04 returned the following intercepts from 100.3 to 187.0 metres:
    • 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 metres;
    • Including 7.25 g/t Au over 4.0 metres;
    • Also including 2.81 g/t Au over 2.3 metres;
    • Also including 5.07 g/t Au over 2.6 metres;
    • 6.70 g/t Au over 0.8 metres;
    • 1.15 g/t Au over 2.0 metres;
    • 3.44 g/t Au over 5.7 metres; and
    • 1.34 g/t Au over 4.0 metres.

William Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break, commented, "The results from drillholes four and five represent the discovery of a new gold system and the best gold intersections ever returned at the Moray gold project. While historical drilling indicates that gold mineralization within the Fiset syenite intrusion at Moray may share similar characteristics to the syenite hosted Young-Davidson gold deposit, New Break now believes that sulfide mineralization within the Zavitz zone and below Trench 12, appears to have been remobilized and partitioned into the hematized mafic volcanics bounding the west flank of the Fiset intrusion. The recrystallized pyrite that carries gold is hosted in parallel westerly dipping breccia veins related to a contact metamorphic effect coincident with dilatant structural deformation flanking the west contact of the syenite intrusive. The syenite intrusive at Moray is interpreted to be three times the size of the intrusive at Young-Davidson by area, where little to no drilling has been carried out along the 3.7 km strike length of the western contact. Further drilling is planned to expand the Zavitz discovery zone."

Michael Farrant, President of New Break, further commented, "We are obviously thrilled with the results of this drilling program and wish to thank our largest shareholder and his wife, Ross and Patricia Quigley for their ongoing support, without which, this discovery would not have been possible. Ontario Junior Exploration Program grants provided by the government of Ontario were also a big help in funding our exploration efforts to date. Northern Ontario is one of the best jurisdictions in the world to make gold discoveries, where our efforts to date have resulted in a significant new discovery with excellent potential for expansion. With the price of gold hitting new all-time highs, the environment for rewarding our shareholders with a new gold discovery could not be better."

Table 1 - Moray Summer 2025 Select Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width (1)
(m) 		Au Grade (2)
(g/t)





NBR-25-01 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.41
And 119.0 120.0 1.0 1.25
And 140.0 140.5 0.5 0.48
And 270.0 272.0 2.0 0.67
NBR-25-02 142.0 143.0 1.0 1.58
NBR-25-03 no anomalous assays
NBR-25-04 100.3 115.1 14.8 3.35
Including 100.3 104.3 4.0 7.25
Also Including 105.8 108.1 2.3 2.81
Also Including 112.5 115.1 2.6 5.07
And 146.4 147.2 0.8 6.70
And 153.0 155.0 2.0 1.15
And 166.0 171.7 5.7 3.44
And 183.0 187.0 4.0 1.34
NBR-25-05 10.2 10.8 0.6 5.81
And 12.9 13.6 0.7 26.60
And 72.7 75.0 2.3 1.26
And 83.0 114.3 31.3 4.11
Including 107.2 114.3 7.1 6.75
Also Including 110.5 111.0 0.5 23.10
Also Including 112.5 113.0 0.5 38.50
And 187.0 187.5 0.5 2.06
NBR-25-06 123.3 124.0 0.7 0.42
And 137.0 138.5 1.5 0.21
And 146.0 147.0 1.0 0.99
And 172.0 173.2 1.2 0.32

 

(1) Intervals are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths.
(2) Grams per tonne gold grade is calculated as weighted average grade over interval length.

Drillhole collar locations are detailed in Table 2. There are no material drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors known that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data.

Table 2 - Moray Summer 2025 Drillhole Collar Locations

Hole ID Length
(m)		 UTM
Easting		 UTM
Northing		 UTM
Elevation		 Azimuth
(degrees)		 Dip
(degrees)
NBR-25-01 400 493477 5319829 370 20 -50
NBR-25-02 195 493268 5320022 373 360 -50
NBR-25-03 202 493513 5319996 369 360 -50
NBR-25-04 193 492503 5320217 359 90 -50
NBR-25-05 202 492522 5320182 368 108 -50
NBR-25-06 310 493570 5319900 376 90 -50
Total 1,502




Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 17 North, with units in metres.

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/266766_169f597fe4d2787a_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Moray Property - Location of Summer 2025 Drilling Program in the Zavitz Zone - refer to OGS map P3822

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/266766_169f597fe4d2787a_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/266766_new%20break%20fig%202.jpg

Figure 2 - Drillhole locations from six-hole Moray drilling program July 12 to August 14, 2025 - refer to OGS map M2290

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/266766_new%20break%20fig%202.jpg

Drillholes NBR-25-01, NBR-25-02 and NBR-25-03 were drilled to test potential gold mineralization within the syenite intrusive, following up on the 2022 discovery of gold bearing veins at Trench 1. With the exception of NBR-25-03, the first two drillholes did intersect anomalous gold values with accompanying sulfide mineralization.

Drillholes NBR-25-04 and NBR-25-05 were drilled to test the gold bearing shear vein discovered by New Break in Trench 12 (Zavitz zone showing) in July and August 2022, where New Break reported an assay of 70.60 g/t Au from a grab sample taken from the south end of Trench 12.

Drillhole NBR-25-06 was drilled to test a potential N-S structure interpreted from the Company's gradient IP survey completed from October to December 2024.

New Break is in the process of interpreting these drilling results with a view to establishing targets for a follow-up drilling program, which the Company hopes to undertake in the fall of 2025.

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo., consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hubacheck certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. New Break conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

QA/QC Procedures

QA/QC procedures were executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. All drill core was sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment and the other half retained for future verification. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is BQTK size and sample intervals range from 0.5 metres to 1.0 metres in length. Commercially prepared certified reference material ("CRM") standards and blanks were inserted with each shipment at a rate of 1 QAQC sample in every 12 core samples. Samples from New Break's summer 2025 Moray drilling program were analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified, by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying greater than 10 g/t Au was re-assayed with fire assay gravimetric analysis.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

William Love, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 519-272-6312
wlove@newbreakresources.ca 		Michael Farrant, President and CFO
Tel : 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

 

And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

