New Break Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol NBRKF

New Break Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol NBRKF

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol "NBRKF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NBRK" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") in Germany under the symbol "O91".

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value, including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors gain access to real-time quotes and benefit from efficient trading through their preferred online or full service broker or financial advisor, using trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

"We are extremely pleased to offer U.S. investors an efficient and transparent way to invest in New Break in U.S. dollars and through their broker of choice," said Michael Farrant, President of New Break Resources Ltd. "Providing the ability for New Break's common shares to trade in the United States through this OTCQB listing and in Europe through our recent listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, are important steps in expanding New Break's visibility. With a significant new gold discovery in northeastern Ontario and 2026 drilling at our Moray gold project well underway, we believe that New Break offers a superior investment choice for all investors. This value proposition is even greater for U.S. and European investors who can now buy shares of New Break at a significant home currency discount given the strength of the U.S. dollar and Euro relative to the Canadian dollar."

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") for DTC eligibility is currently pending. Once approved, this will enable electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with trading Canadian-listed securities in the United States.

U.S. investors can find current financial information relating to New Break, including Real-Time price quotes and market information, on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com under the symbol "NBRKF".

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK, in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol OTCQB: NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and CFO
Tel : 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca 		William Love, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 519-272-6312
E-mail: wlove@newbreakresources.ca

 

And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289816

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd.nbrk:cccse:nbrkprecious metals investing
NBRK:CC
The Conversation (0)
New Break Resources (CSE:NBRK)

New Break Resources Ltd.

Significant Canadian Gold and Critical Mineral Potential in Ontario (Abitibi) and Kivalliq, Nunavut Greenstone Belts

Significant Canadian Gold and Critical Mineral Potential in Ontario (Abitibi) and Kivalliq, Nunavut Greenstone Belts Keep Reading...
Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the tenth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) and a new style of gold mineralization (intrusion-related gold deposits) within the underexplored Pontiac... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Step-Out Drilling Extends Randy's Pit Gold Mineralization 200 Metres Northwest

Sranan Gold Step-Out Drilling Extends Randy's Pit Gold Mineralization 200 Metres Northwest

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") reports that the gold mineralization at the Randy's Pit Zone has been extended 200 metres ("m") to the northwest along the regional Poeketi Shear Zone (PSZ) with drill hole 26RADD-027... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 82,334 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 11.35m of 4,560 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Drills 82,334 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 11.35m of 4,560 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the third batch of results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Graduates To Trading On The OTCQX

Brixton Metals Graduates To Trading On The OTCQX

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") announces that it has graduated and commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol "BBBXF". Brixton's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for an Aggregate of $11.7M

Lahontan Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for an Aggregate of $11.7M

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 12, 2026, March 17, 2026, and March 20, 2026, it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the... Keep Reading...
Laurion 2026 Strategic Update For Ishkoday: Proposed Dual-Drill Program, Stockpile Gold Recovery Initiative, And Phased Path To Mineral Resource Estimate

Laurion 2026 Strategic Update For Ishkoday: Proposed Dual-Drill Program, Stockpile Gold Recovery Initiative, And Phased Path To Mineral Resource Estimate

Toronto, Ontario — March 24, 2026 TheNewswire — Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 strategic work program at the Ishkōday Gold Project ("Ishkōday" or the "Property"), located 220 kilometres... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Sranan Gold Step-Out Drilling Extends Randy's Pit Gold Mineralization 200 Metres Northwest

Related News

energy investing

Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Announces Appointment of Abraham Drost as Executive Chairman and Amended Pricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precipitate Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Newly Identified Target at Pueblo Grande Project

gold investing

Armory Mining Acquires Geological Data For The Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

base metals investing

Clarification Announcement - Strategic Cobar Basin Footprint

battery metals investing

Trading Halt