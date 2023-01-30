PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada -based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn ", said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc.,  is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022 ).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022 , Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022 ). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022 .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exc hange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5961.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsTSXV:NEVPrecious Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drilling program has re-commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The first hole of the Phase 2 program, GEM22-03 was completed in December 2022 and drilling of the second Phase 2 hole began in the second week of January 2023 . Borehole GEM23-04 is targeting a strong conductive anomaly approximately 0.73 miles (1.17 kilometres) northwest of hole GEM22-02 and is planned to test the deepest part of the Gemini basin to an estimated depth of 2,000 feet (609.75 metres).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that preliminary geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-03 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . In the upper part of the hole, the Company has intersected lithium-bearing sediments in the characteristic lithium-bearing green clay that was encountered in the first two holes (GEM22-01 and GEM22-02) drilled in the spring of 2022. Drilling of GEM22-03 is still in progress with the hole depth currently at approximately 1,380 feet (420.73 metres).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Disclosure on Investor Relations Agreements

Nevada Sunrise Disclosure on Investor Relations Agreements

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to disclose details of its investor relations agreements entered into in 2022 by the Company to create awareness of its exploration activities in Nevada as follows:

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

  • Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"): The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to banner advertising. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor at a cost of USD$10,000 per quarter, and had a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website in August 2022 and in September/ October 2022 , at a cost of USD$25,000 per instance. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base.

  • Investing News Network ("INN"): INN provides marketing services and an ongoing lead generation campaign, at an annual cost of CAD$20,000 until May 2023 . INN provides commodity-specific information and profiles issuers. The Company is featured on the INN website, and approximately once per quarter INN distributes one company-issued news release to its subscriber base. Under the current agreement, INN also conducts and publishes interviews with the Company.

  • CEO.ca: The Company subscribes to an Executive Advertising Package, which commenced in August 2022 for a 6-month term at a cost of CAD$95,000 . CEO.ca posts banner advertisements for Nevada Sunrise on the CEO.ca website, and the Company will be featured once during the term of the agreement as a sponsor of CEO.ca's Chairman's Briefing weekly newsletter. CEO.ca also distributes the Company's news releases and provides monthly updates regarding viewership on the CEO.ca website that is specific to Nevada Sunrise.

  • 51 Media Ltd.: The Company engaged 51 Media Ltd. and its principal Jason Powell in March 2022 to undertake corporate development, communications services and administrative duties at a cost of CAD$5,000 per month, for an unspecified term that can be terminated by either party at any time. 51 Media Ltd. communicates with analysts, brokers, investors and other investment professionals and assists in the ongoing maintenance of the Company's marketing materials, including its website.
About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).


Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c6324.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc., of Reno, Nevada as a metallurgical consultant. Mr. Duyvesteyn is the principal of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy, LLC and is currently developing new processes for the extraction of lithium from sediments and brines in Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Mr. Duyvesteyn graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and has been continuously employed in the mining industry since 1968. During his distinguished career, he has worked for Anglo-American Corporation, Amax R&D and Amax Lead and Zinc Ltd., consulted for Marathon Oil Company, and worked at BHP Minerals ("BHP"), for twelve years, where he served as Vice-President and General Manager, Minerals from 1994 to 2001. Prior to joining BHP, he advised the Dutch Department of Economic Affairs on R&D matters related to international mining and minerals processing and for two years acted as the Dean of the School of Mines at Delft University of Technology. Most recently, he has developed new technologies and processes for Scandium International Mining Corporation and served as its Chief Technology Officer and on its Board of Directors from 2004 to 2022.

Mr. Duyvesteyn is renowned as an innovator in his field and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from brines and solutions.

"Nevada Sunrise welcomes Willem Duyvesteyn to our exploration and development team," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise.  "His contribution to our understanding of lithium extraction methods will be vital to our future exploration success in Nevada ."

The Company wishes to report the grant of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Duyvesteyn priced at $0.25 per option share and expiring five years from issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c7706.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that the Phase 2 drilling program is underway at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only operating lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada .

The first drill hole of the program is GEM22-03, which is planned to reach a minimum depth of 1,500 feet (457 metres). Up to six boreholes are planned in Phase 2 for an estimated total of 8,000 feet (2,439 metres) of drilling. The exploration goals for the Phase 2 program are: (1) test lithium-bearing brine and sediments at greater depths than previous boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, and (2) determine the lateral extent of lithium-mineralized brine and sediments identified in the previous Gemini drill holes. Drill hole locations may be amended or revised during the Phase 2 program as results warrant.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, the Company has 136,697,345 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 13,669,734 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Advance United Holdings Q1 2023 Shareholder Update

Advance United Holdings Q1 2023 Shareholder Update

Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (OTCQB: AUHIF) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to provide an update report from James Atkinson, CEO and Chairman.

Dear fellow shareholders, service providers, and followers of Advance United,

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration activity update for 2023, outlining its highest drill priorities and early-stage project evaluation. Of the Company's seven active projects in Nevada, NV Gold intends to prioritize three projects: (1) SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe"); (2) Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber"); and (3) Triple T Gold Project ("Triple T"), subject to capital availability. In addition, the Company plans an intensive "boots on the ground" exploration campaign to evaluate over 30 new potentially prospective areas generated through its Data Library Project, a collaborative exercise conducted with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot"), and recent land acquisitions, such as the Gold Bell and Teton projects in the Bell Mining District in Nevada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Star Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

technology investing

ChemX Materials​ Quarterly Cash Flow Report

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31st December 2022

Lithium Investing

Charger Metals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Continued High-Grade Gold Intercepts From Burbanks

×