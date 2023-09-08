Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur"), (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the completion of the 2023 reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain", or the "Project") located in Elko County, Nevada USA.

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and gold fire-assay. Results will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

Figure 1. 2023 Kinsley Mountain RC and Diamond Drilling Target Areas (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone. The Kinsley Mountain property hosts a historical past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold Company between 1995-1999 (Figure 1).

1

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. The Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the interpretation and actual results of historical production at Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the property, information received from CopAur Minerals Inc., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of CopAur Minerals Inc. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/08/c1919.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce further results of metallurgical testing carried out on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . A substantially pure sample of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") was produced from the leach solutions that realized a 90.2% lithium recovery rate reported by the Company in June 2023 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 5, 2023 ).

Highlights of Gemini Metallurgical Testing
  • A novel method of small-scale column testing achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate under the direction of Willem Duyvesteyn , of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy LLC, based in Reno, Nevada . Mr. Duyvesteyn utilized the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada for the metallurgical tests.
  • From the leach solution provided by the initial extraction, McClelland produced an LCE sample that was near-100% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 );
  • Subsequent X-ray diffraction analysis ("XRD") matched the standard pattern of lithium carbonate (see Gemini LCE XRD profile comparison to recognized Li 2 CO 3 XRD profile below 1 ).

LCE Sample and XRD profile produced from Gemini Mineralization (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

1 L ithium carbonate precipitation by homogeneous and heterogeneous reactive crystallization, (Han, Bing; Anwar Ul Haq, Rana; Louhi-Kultanen, Marjatta, 2020)


"The production of a high-quality LCE sample at this early stage in our project timeline bodes well for Gemini," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "The positive results of our first-pass metallurgical work will provide valuable information for the upcoming engineering studies on the viability of the Gemini Project."

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ). In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022 . Three additional boreholes were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company has engaged ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, BC , Canada to calculate a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate leading to a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini.

The 90.2% lithium extraction rate achieved from the Gemini mineralization compares favourably with the average lithium extraction of 84% reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project ( Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada , USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022 .) As follow-up to the successful outcome of this small-scale column testing, Mr. Duyvesteyn has designed a larger scale test involving 50 kilograms of Gemini clay mineralization, which began in late May 2023 . The larger test will employ selected higher-grade mineralization averaging approximately 2,000 ppm lithium.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Willem Duyvesteyn , M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . XRD analysis was performed by The Mineral Lab, of Golden, CO.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 . The Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca , NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV with Global Energy Metals Corp. (" GEMC ") holding an 85% participating interest. A transaction is in progress for GEMC to own a 100% interest, scheduled to close on or before June 30, 2023 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c4043.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Updates Status of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

Nevada Sunrise Updates Status of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur", TSXV: CPAU) has reported to the Company that the first two core holes of the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") totaling 607 metres (1,991 feet) have been completed in the Western Flank Zone ("WFZ"). Kinsley Mountain is located near Wendover in Elko County, Nevada .

CopAur also reports that drilling is now underway on the third planned core hole KMR23-03 at the Kinsley Ridge IP geophysical target discovered in 2021 (Figure 1). The Kinsley Ridge IP target is designed to test an undrilled area between the WFZ mineral resource and the past-producing Ridge Pit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages ABH Engineering Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Engages ABH Engineering Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the engagement of ABH Engineering Inc. (" ABH ") for engineering studies on its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023. ABH has initiated the process of data verification and desktop analysis of the drill data in order to produce a National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report for the Project, with the further goal of generating a preliminary economic assessment(" PEA").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Achieves 90.2% Lithium Recovery in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Achieves 90.2% Lithium Recovery in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical testing carried out on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . A novel method of small-scale column testing achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate under the direction of Willem Duyvesteyn of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy LLC, based in Reno, Nevada . Mr. Duyvesteyn utilized the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada for the metallurgical tests.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Highlights of Gemini Metallurgical Testing
  • Preliminary leaching test work was designed to focus on obtaining a lithium leach extraction of more than 80%. Early tests included a standard sulfuric acid leach, the re-leach of residues, a hot acid beaker leach of low and high-grade mineralization, and a gypsum/lime roast water leach;
  • Following the use of various extraction methods an "acid-bake" step was implemented using concentrated sulfuric acid on moist lithium-in-sediment mineralization with average lithium values of approximately 1,100 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ;
  • A one-meter-tall column was loaded with Gemini clay mineralization and an open-circuit system employed a two-step leaching system, which achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction over a 25-day period.

The 90.2% lithium extraction rate achieved from the Gemini mineralization compares favourably with the average lithium extraction of 84% reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project ( Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada , USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022 .) As follow-up to the successful outcome of this small-scale column testing, Mr. Duyvesteyn has designed a larger- scale test involving 50 kilograms of Gemini clay mineralization, which began in late May 2023. The larger test will employ selected higher-grade mineralization averaging approximately 2,000 ppm lithium .

Mr. Duyvesteyn and McClelland are carrying out further studies to assess the production of high-purity lithium carbonate from the column leach solutions. Both conventional precipitation methods and a modified direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technique, utilizing proprietary lithium absorbents are under consideration.

Testing carried out by McClelland on lithium-in-water samples collected from the 2022-2023 drilling at Gemini has revealed that the presence of suspended, sub-micron-sized clay particles carrying lithium are not amenable to a DLE extraction process. Nevada Sunrise will continue to collect and analyze water samples from future drilling programs to evaluate potential for a DLE process on the groundwater encountered at Gemini.

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ). In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management good until July 2024 and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022 . Three additional boreholes were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company is in discussions with a Vancouver, BC -based engineering firm to commission a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment Sample Collection and Analysis

Sediment samples described in this new release are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. Samples were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Willem Duyvesteyn , M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC") holding an 85% participating interest. A transaction is in progress for GEMC to own a 100% interest, scheduled to close on or before June 30, 2023 .

Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/05/c8406.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the western area of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

ALX resumed surface exploration in the northeastern area of Hydra at the Python East and Python West sub-projects in the third week of August 2023. A total of 37 samples were collected from outcrop and boulders during the Python East and Python West work programs, all of which are currently in shipment. Following the conclusion of the prospecting program in the eastern Hydra area, ALX's geological team mobilized back to the western Hydra area and began surface exploration at the Cobra and Viper projects on September 5, 2023. Exploration in the western area of Hydra was halted on June 4, 2023 by order of the Government of Quebec due to the high forest fire risk, a restriction which has now been lifted due to increased rainfall in the region.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that the Company's principal Canadian regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has withdrawn the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on 29 June 2023, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Annual Financials") and interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023 ("Interim Financials

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending lithium extraction technology being developed in partnership with Penn State University ("PSU").

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from alpha spodumene. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from alpha spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. Penn State discovered a method designed to satisfy these needs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a minimum 5,000 metres drill program has begun at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The Phase One, 26-hole program, will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property (see August 21, 2023 press release) over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 metres. Furthermore, the Company wishes to announce that further prospecting has identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 kilometres northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometres with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometres to the southwest. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, mapping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

BriaCell Reports Benchmark-Beating Patient Survival and Clinical Benefit in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

