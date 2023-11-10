Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 17,172,500 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "), September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 (collectively, the " 2023 Warrants ") in connection with two non-brokered private placements completed in 2022 and 2023 (for further details on the private placements see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated June 29, 2022 September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 ). Nevada Sunrise will make application to the TSXV to amend the 2022 and 2023 Warrants as follows:

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

  • to extend the term of 7,500,000 2022 Warrants issued on June 29, 2022 for an additional two years to June 29, 2026 , and to reduce their exercise price to $0.15 ;
  • to extend the term of 3,562,500 2023 Warrants issued on September 15, 2023 for an additional two years to September 15, 2027 . The exercise price will remain the same at $0.12 ;
  • to extend the term of 6,110,000 2023 Warrants issued on October 26, 2023 for an additional two years to October 26, 2027 . The exercise price will remain the same at $0.12 .

The application to extend the term and exercise price of the 2022 Warrants, and the term of the 2023 Warrants, is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .  Due to its renewed focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada , the Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).


FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for the calculation of a mineral resource estimate and a PEA at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c8851.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur" ) (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the results from the first four reverse circulation ("RC") holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

The four RC holes reported today targeted near-surface oxide gold mineralization within the Main Pit North area located 1 kilometre (0.62 miles) southeast of the Western Flank Zone (Figure 1). Drilling at Main Pit North during 2020 intersected high-grade oxide gold intercepts within the gold-hosting Dunderberg shale approximately 75 metres (246 feet) outside the current resource pit shell, thus providing opportunities for near-pit resource expansion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur", (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the results from the first diamond drill hole completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-01, located in the Western Flank Zone (the "WFZ") approximately 550 metres northwest of the past-producing pits at Kinsley Mountain, returned a value by fire assay of 12.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 20.3 metres; including 29.4 g/t gold over 4.7 metres ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). Hole KMD23-01 was planned to test below historical drill hole PK091CA, which provided the initial high-grade gold discovery at WFZ in 2013. Subsequent drilling campaigns outlined a significant gold resource in the WFZ. CopAur's hole KMD23-01, the first drill hole at the Project since 2020, successfully confirmed another high-grade gold mineralized intersect in an area of lower drill density within the WFZ.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Announces Upsized Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Announces Upsized Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB:BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the private placement previously announced on October 23, 2023, is being increased to up to 2,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants will be subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital

The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Positive Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Positive Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that its 2023 drilling campaign has been completed on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program was designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for completion at the end of Q1 2024. 15 holes totaling approximately 1,900 meters were successfully completed, and all holes at BamaStar have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization

During the drilling, several potentially promising zones were intersected as can be seen in the below photograph (Figure 1).

Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option agreements with local vendors to earn a 100% interest in two new mining concessions on salars in northwestern Argentina . The Don Fermin property option (" Don Fermin ") adds 1456 hectares to the Company's holdings at Salar de Rincon, bringing the total Rincon West Project area to 5198.8 hectares. The Lexi-30 property option (" Lexi ") adds 789 hectares to the Company's Antofalla North Project, increasing the holdings controlled by the Company to 16,619.5 hectares.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

