BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to report that its joint venture partner, Copaur Minerals Inc. (" Copaur ") (TSXV: CPAU) has finalized plans for the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") located near Wendover, Nevada . The 2023 exploration plan calls for a combined 3,500 metres (11,480 feet) of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling.  Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture, with Copaur, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

Kinsley Mountain hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone ("WFZ"). The Kinsley Mountain property hosts a historical past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold between 1995-1999 (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain Gold Project Cross Section Through Mine Trend (Looking northeast) (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

The 2023 Kinsley Mountain drill program is planned to consist of up to 2,300 metres (7,544 feet) of RC drilling and 1,200 metres (3,936 feet) of diamond core drilling for:

  • Resource infill drilling of the high-grade gold WFZ (2 core holes planned for 700 metres, or 2,296 feet);
  • Near surface oxide-gold resource drilling, for expansion and delineation at the Main Pit North Oxide and Secret Spot targets (19 RC holes planned for 2,300 metres, or 7,544 feet);
  • Testing of a new IP/chargeability anomaly located between the WFZ and Upper Ridge Pit area is planned (1 core hole for 500 metres, or 1,640 feet - see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Kinsley Mountain 2023 Planned RC and Diamond Drilling (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

The planned 2023 drilling is designed to follow up on the highly successful 2020 drilling campaign, which consisted of 49 holes totaling 17,970 metres (58,957 feet), the results of which underscored the resource expansion potential that remains at WFZ, Main Pit North Oxide, and the Secret Spot targets, with highlights including 2 :

1. Western Flank resource drilling :

  • 10.22 g/t gold over 6.1 metres (20 feet) within a broader zone grading 2.63 g/t gold (sulphide) over 38.10 metres (124.97 feet) in KMR20-017;
  • 15.1 g/t gold (sulphide) over 7.6 metres (24.93 feet), including 24.1 g/t gold (sulphide) over 4.6 metres (15.1 feet) Lower Zone, 9.08 g/t gold (sulphide) over 6.1 metres (20 feet) Upper Zone in KMR20-026.

2. M ain Pit North Oxide Target yield ed a high-grade intercept of :

  • 9.83 g/t gold over 7.6 metres (24.93 feet) of high-grade, shallow oxide mineralization in hole KMR20-30;

3. New near- surface oxide d iscovery at the Secret Spot, including:

  • 1.77 g/t gold over 25.3 metres (82.98 feet) in a near-surface mineralized intersection in hole KMD20- 007B .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

2 True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. Allender has examined the information regarding the 2023 exploration program and budget provided by Copaur, which includes his review of the historical sampling, analytical and test data and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper, and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. currently holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the interpretation and actual results of historical production at Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the property, information received from Copaur Minerals Inc., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of Copaur Minerals Inc. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ended December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC", TSXV: GEMC) for GEMC to acquire the Company's remaining 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box mineral properties (the "Properties") in Nevada (the "Transaction").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), consideration for the purchase of the Properties will be paid to Nevada Sunrise in the form of 2,500,000 common shares of GEMC (the "Consideration Shares"). Closing is planned to occur on or before June 30, 2023 , subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. In addition to a regulatory 4-month hold period, Nevada Sunrise has agreed to additional voluntary hold periods with respect to the Consideration Shares, which will vest in four tranches over a 12-month period from their date of issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's exploration activities and future exploration plans at its projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Nevada Sunrise Completes Phase 2 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Phase 2 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Three holes were completed in Phase 2 for a total of 5,310 feet (1,618.9 metres), bringing the total number of holes drilled by the Company at Gemini to five, totaling 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres). The Gemini drilling program began in March 2022 and was successful in intersecting lithium mineralization in every hole, both in sediments and in groundwater (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 June 6, 2022 February 7, 2023 and March 28, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres), which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini.

Highlights of GEM23-04
  • Borehole GEM23-04 intersected 1,412.38 parts per million ("ppm") lithium-in-sediment over 1,440 feet (439.02 metres) from 510 feet (155.49 metres) to 1,950 feet (594.51 metres), including 3,556.82 ppm lithium over 110 feet (33.54 metres) and 4,329.60 ppm lithium over 30 feet (9.15 metres) (see Table 1 below);
  • Water sample analyses showed additional concentrations of lithium in groundwater flows, notably a 20 foot (6.1 metre) interval grading 490 milligrams/litre ("mg/L") lithium (see Table 2 below);

Table 1.  Final Results of Lithium-in-Sediment Samples for Borehole GEM23-04

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received initial geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from the first 1,500 feet (457.32 metres) of borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 began on January 10, 2023 and was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres) on February 22, 2023 which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini. The remaining samples collected in the final 450 feet (137.20 metres) of hole GEM23-04 are still in analytical process.

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of the Badlands Lithium Project ("Badlands" or the "Project") located in the Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada . Badlands consists of 54 unpatented claims on Bureau of Land Management land totaling approximately 1,080 acres (437 hectares) and lies roughly halfway between the Company's Gemini and Jackson Wash Lithium projects.

Badlands was staked by Nevada Sunrise in 2022 following the new lithium discovery made by the Company at Gemini and was not announced at the time of its acquisition due to the onset of competitive staking in the Lida Valley. The general topography of the Project is reminiscent of the TLC lithium property in Nye County , which led to a surface investigation by Nevada Sunrise in March 2022 . Samples were collected in a reconnaissance prospecting program, from which six outcrop samples were randomly selected for analysis and subsequently returned anomalous values of lithium ranging from 70.0 parts per million ("ppm") to 165.8 ppm lithium.

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on exploration activities carried out on its Athabasca Basin area uranium projects in late 2022 and early 2023.

Bradley Lake Uranium Project ("Bradley Lake")

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory has completed its initial mag survey of its 1,688-hectare Tahlo Lake Property
  • Findings confirm that historic copper (Cu) in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly
  • British Columbia's Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District contains American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: AE)'s NAK property, the Morrison deposit and the historical Bell & Granisle mines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (May 16 th 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial mag survey of its recently expanded Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Tahlo Lake property is 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's (TSXV: AE) NAK Property.

Critical Elements Lithium: Rose Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Critical Elements Lithium: Rose Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report results from the recent infill drill program completed on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose Project", "Rose" or "Project"). The Corporation completed a 2,382-meter drill program, encompassing thirteen drillholes. The program was designed to collect more geotechnical information for the optimization of mining engineering and at the same time to better tighten the drilling resolution in the eastern part of the deposit. The best intercepts are presented in Table 1 and Figure 1

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

Critical Elements Lithium Résultats de Forage et Mise a Jour Corporative

Critical Elements Lithium Résultats de Forage et Mise a Jour Corporative

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / Le 16 mai 2023 / Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») est heureuse de rapporter les résultats de forage effectués sur le projet Rose lithium-tantale (« Projet Rose », « Rose » ou « Projet »). Treize sondages ont été effectués sur le Projet Rose pour un total de 2 382 mètres de forage complétés. Cette campagne avait pour but d'obtenir de l'information géotechnique supplémentaire pour l'optimisation de l'ingénierie minière et par la même occasion mieux resserrer la maille de forage dans la partie est du dépôt. Les meilleurs résultats sont présentés au tableau 1 et la figure 1.

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of 8th May 2023, is pleased to announce that the effective date of its change of name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" will be 16th May 2023 (the "Effective Date"). On that date, the Company will begin trading at the open on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name and ticker symbol "EML". On the Effective Date, the new ISIN number for the Company will be CA28489D1024 and the new CUSIP number will be 28489D102. The Company is intending that its new ticker symbol on the OTCQB will be "EMUSF".

POWER METALS COMMNECES FIELD EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the company is commencing its 2023 field exploration program on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The program includes high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys, which will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs.

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals commented, "We are excited to start our exploration program at Case Lake. Our contractors are engaged, and the magnetic and LiDAR surveys will greatly enhance our ability to complete an effective field exploration program later in the Spring. We expect to follow-up the field exploration work with a drill program later in the summer."

