Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur", (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the results from the first diamond drill hole completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-01, located in the Western Flank Zone (the "WFZ") approximately 550 metres northwest of the past-producing pits at Kinsley Mountain, returned a value by fire assay of 12.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 20.3 metres; including 29.4 g/t gold over 4.7 metres ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). Hole KMD23-01 was planned to test below historical drill hole PK091CA, which provided the initial high-grade gold discovery at WFZ in 2013. Subsequent drilling campaigns outlined a significant gold resource in the WFZ. CopAur's hole KMD23-01, the first drill hole at the Project since 2020, successfully confirmed another high-grade gold mineralized intersect in an area of lower drill density within the WFZ.

Summary of the 2023 Exploration Program at Kinsley Mountain

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed in 2023 at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, the Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold. Results from holes drilled later in the 2023 program will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

Table 1. Kinsley Mountain Diamond Drill Hole KM23-01: Significant Gold Intercepts

Hole ID

Zone

From

To

Interval
(m)*

Gold

Value

(g/t)*

(dip/azimuth)

(m)

(m)

KMD23-01 (-76/085)

Western
Flank

267.6

287.9

20.3

12.55

including

283.2

287.9

4.7

29.43

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain, Looking East: 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling Locations (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain hosts a historic past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold Company between 1995-1999 (see Figure 1 for reference).

The Project hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold (4.95 million tonnes) , and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 million tonnes) , at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t gold 1 .

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 , with an effective date of May 5, 2021 , and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons , and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME, who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), of Vancouver, Canada . ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur, Nevada Sunrise, and their respective Qualified Persons. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t gold are also subject to leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur reports that it follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur states it detected no significant QA/QC issues during its review of the 2023 data, and reports that it is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. The Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the interpretation and actual results of historical production at Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the property, information received from CopAur Minerals Inc., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of CopAur Minerals Inc. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c9792.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsNEV:CATSXV:NEVBattery Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Provides Lithium-Mineralized Clays for Super Critical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Provides Lithium-Mineralized Clays for Super Critical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that a novel form of metallurgical testing is underway on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") in Nevada utilizing super critical carbon dioxide as a leaching agent. A new patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in August 2023 to the Company's consultant, Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc. of Extractive Metallurgy Consultants LLC of Reno, Nevada ("EMC"), is currently being tested on Gemini clay mineralization. EMC's patented process could revolutionize the extraction of lithium from clay deposits by offering a "green" processing method while at the same time providing in-ground sequestration of captured carbon dioxide ("carbon capture").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur"), (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the completion of the 2023 reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain", or the "Project") located in Elko County, Nevada USA.

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and gold fire-assay. Results will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Fortune Minerals Limited ("Fortune") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) and Rio Tinto are collaborating to develop technology that will improve recovery of the critical minerals cobalt and bismuth. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the companies, testing will be done at Rio Tinto Kennecott's integrated copper mining and smelting operations in Utah and at Fortune's planned Alberta Refinery.

The partnership aims to maximize the value of critical mineral supply chain investments and increase Fortune's planned cobalt and bismuth refining operations to process co-product streams of the minerals recovered from the Kennecott smelter.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Alpha (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors of the Company (the "Special Committee"), recommends that Alpha shareholders accept the revised take-over bid (the "Increased Offer") from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc. (the "Offeror"), a subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol"), for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.48 per Common Share, more particularly described in the Notice of Variation and Extension filed by Tecpetrol on September 22, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces an update to its plans to construct its first battery anode facility (BAF) in Mauritius

In connection with the Mauritius BAF location, the Company advises that the lessor has not delivered the premises free from any occupant(s) or occupation pursuant to the terms of the long term lease agreement (the "Agreement") and accordingly the Company has therefore terminated the Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Bissett Creek"), operated by Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite"), in exchange for a cash payment of C$950,000. Together with its existing 1% GRR on Bissett Creek, Electric Royalties now holds a 1.5% GRR on Bissett Creek

In connection with the purchase of the additional GRR, the Company has entered into an amended and restated royalty agreement with Northern Graphite on September 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, in addition to the GRR on future production, Northern Graphite will make a separate fixed royalty payment to Electric Royalties in the total amount of C$200,000, payable in eight quarterly payments of C$25,000 for the next two years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cleo Enhances Board Capacity

Argentine Operations Underway Directors Visit to Argentina

Drilling Program Supports Additional Growth Potential at Makuutu

Interra Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Related News

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Laramide Rises on Uranium Assay Results from Westmoreland

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: NorthIsle Copper and Gold Jumps Over 35 Percent

Resource Investing

Argentine Operations Underway Directors Visit to Argentina

rare earth investing

Drilling Program Supports Additional Growth Potential at Makuutu

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Uranium Investing

Top Stories This Week: Uranium Price Powers Higher, Sector M&A Heats Up

×