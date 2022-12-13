Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES/

Nevada Silver Corporation (" NSC " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. (the " Agent "), acting as agent and sole bookrunner, in connection with a reasonable "best efforts" marketed offering of a minimum of 21,212,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company and 21,212,000 warrants (the " Warrants ") and up to 30,303,000 Common Shares and 30,303,000 Warrants (the offer and sale of the Common Shares and Warrants collectively referred to as the " Offering "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as herein defined). The expiry date of the Warrants will accelerate in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (an " Acceleration Event "). If an Acceleration Event occurs, the Warrants will expire 30 days after notice of such Acceleration Event. The aggregate purchase price for one Common Share and one Warrant shall be $0.165 being $0.15 per Common Share (the " Common Share Offering Price ") and $0.015 per Warrant, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $3.5 million and up to $5.0 million .

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Agent on or prior to the Closing Date.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent will receive a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering on closing of the Offering. In addition to the cash commission, the Agent will receive on closing of the Offering non-transferrable compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") equal in number to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering, which will entitle the Agent to purchase Common Shares (the " Compensation Option Shares " and collectively with the Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants, the " Underlying Shares ") at the Common Share Offering Price, which may be exercised at any time and from time to time for a period of two years following the Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital purposes and to fund the advancement and maintenance of the Company's Minnesota manganese project and Nevada silver projects.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Common Shares will be offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing prospectus exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 to residents of all Provinces and Territories of Canada (other than Quebec ). The Warrants will be offered to purchasers of Common Shares pursuant to the accredited investor exemption under Section 2.3 of NI 45-106 on the basis of one Warrant per Common Share. The Warrants and the Underlying Shares will be subject to the four-month hold period set out in National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities .

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 21, 2022 (the " Closing Date ")  or such other date(s) as the Company and the Agent may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

There is an offering document related to the offering of the Common Shares that can be accessed under the issuer's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://nevadasilvercorp.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons" (as that term is defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA . NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada . In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota , which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the completion of the Offering and the estimated Closing Date. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete the Offering in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Nevada Silver Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c8300.html

Canada Newswire

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of November 23, 2022, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "North Star Manganese Inc. NI43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota, USA" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Technical Report was prepared by Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company. The independent technical report has a signature date of December 5, 2022. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.nevadasilvercorp.com.

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a corporate name change to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" ("Electric Metals"). The Company feels that the change of name, which will be subject to all required regulatory, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and shareholder approvals, will better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties.

NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "our existing portfolio of assets includes the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which contains a high-grade manganese deposit. We believe there is burgeoning domestic US demand for metals and materials essential to the operation of electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries, and other high-tech industries. As a result, a corporate name that only references the "silver" aspect of our operations is no longer appropriate for the Company."

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press releases of 24th March 24, 2022, and 12th August 2022, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). NSM sold a total of 3,160,233 shares of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$790,058.23 (the "NSM Financing"). As a result of the NSM Financing, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased to 33,160,233 shares of NSM common stock, with the Company's indirect shareholding reducing to approximately 90.5%.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first drill core assays from recent drill testing of six priority targets at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver Project located 72 kilometers northeast of Tonopah in central Nevada, USA

Assay results include an intersection of 440 g/t silver and 0.99% lead between 27.74-28.47 meters in drill hole BS2202. The high-grade silver is included within a wider interval between 26.76-30.82 meters which averaged 134 g/t Ag and which forms part of a fault/crush zone that appears to be trending at a high angle to the drill core (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of March 24, 2022, is pleased to provide an update on its plans to complete a sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). As previously disclosed, NSM intends to issue approximately 3,000,000 shares of common stock of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for proceeds of approximately US$750,000 (the "NSM Financing"). The NSM Financing follows the split of its outstanding securities on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share. As a result, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares. It is anticipated that upon completion of the NSM Financing, there will be approximately 33,000,000 shares of NSM common stock outstanding. If completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to approximately 90.9%. The NSM Financing is subject to the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange prior to closing. Proceeds from the NSM Financing will be used to advance technical studies at the Emily Manganese project and for general working capital. No commissions or similar fees are expected to be paid in connection with the NSM Financing. Closing of the NSM Financing is expected to occur before the end of August 2022. Further updates will be provided in respect of the NSM Financing as they occur.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022, it has completed the settlement (the " Settlement ") of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement complete, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed its initial Fall Drill Program, comprising 4 holes, totalling 800 metres.
  • Drilling intercepted massive graphite in all 4 drill holes.
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct downhole geophysics, alongside additional drilling to gain further understanding of structure.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that is has completed its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The initial goal of the Fall Drill Program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7 th and 8 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3iKkLlx

