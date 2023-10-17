Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of up to $250,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of up to $250,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancement of its Murdock Property and for general working capital.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an Organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8 ¼ km long, 5m x 5m, in NE Nevada (the "Murdock Property"). The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified pure phosphate rock producers in the world as global supply dwindles and becomes more unreliable. Believed to be one of the only organic rock phosphate projects with large scale potential in North America, the Murdock Property is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184306

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Shares for Debt Settlement

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Shares for Debt Settlement

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), would like to announce and welcome Mr. Keith Li as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Li is an experienced Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 15 years of corporate accounting, finance and financial reporting experience. He specializes in providing management advisory services, accounting and regulatory compliance services to both public and private companies in a number of industries including junior mining, cannabis, health and wellness, and merchant banking. Mr. Li began his career in the public accounting sector as an auditor and has also held a senior-level position at Sears Canada and multiple reporting issuers. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Launches New Website and Investor Portal

Nevada Organic Phosphate Launches New Website and Investor Portal

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website and investor portal.

The site is available at: https://www.nevadaphosphate.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bio-Gene Technology Limited

Further Funds Raised Under The Placement Bio-Gene’s Share Purchase Plan Commences

Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX: BGT, Bio-Gene or the Company), an agtech development company enabling the next generation of novel insecticides to address insecticide resistance, announced the launch of a placement and SPP on 1 September 2023. On 5 September 2023 Bio-Gene announced that it had received commitments to raise $1.4 million via a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors. Today the Company announces that it has received a further amount of $500,000 as part of the placement.

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has achieved an essential milestone in its operational roadmap. The Company has obtained regulatory approval from Utah's Department of Natural Resources Division of Water Rights for the Fixed-Time Application that grants Sage Potash permission to withdraw up to 0.207 cubic feet per second (CFS) or 150 acre-feet of brackish water annually, effective until July 31, 2043 . Water will be procured from the proposed access well for extraction and year-round use within the entire Sage Plain Potash Project, consisting of over 88,000 acres of mineral leases and permit applications in Utah's Paradox Basin, with 2 potash beds and an inferred resource of 279.5 MMT high-grade potash.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 4,694,505 units (each an "Unit") for gross proceeds of $1,502,241.60 . Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and half of a common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.50 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The Company has paid finder's fees in aggregate of $94,179.20 cash and 294,310 warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.32 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the exploration of Company's mineral properties and for general working capital. All securities issued under the private placement, including Broker Warrants, will have a four-month hold.

An Insider of the Company has purchased 50,000 Units, and such subscription is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the Insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b), as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the participation of related party was not settled until shortly before closing.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/03/c7680.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
tractor in field

Agriculture Market Update: H1 2023 in Review for Potash and Phosphate

After last year's high levels, fertilizer prices dropped during the first half of 2023.

This volatility has created a challenging market, especially as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of the first half of the year in the fertilizer space.

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

 Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved and commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol " SGPTF ".

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the  TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAGE.V".

Sage Potash CEO, Peter Hogendoorn , commented, "I am pleased to announce that Sage Potash common shares are now eligible for DTC, following the initiation of trading on the OTCQB Market. This significant development aligns with our capital markets strategy and is expected to enhance the efficiency, ease, and affordability of trading our stock for a broad range of investors across North America . It is a crucial milestone for our company, considering our involvement in the exploration and development of what could be one of the largest potash deposits in the United States ."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.  Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTC on the ability of US investors to participate in the market for the Company's securities, the Company's expectations regarding the development of a trading market in the United States for the Company's common shares, and the Company's expectations regarding the potential development of its properties in the Paradox Basin. Although Sage Potash Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/05/c5217.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash

Sage Potash


Keep reading...Show less
