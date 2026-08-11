Neuronetics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Neuronetics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the "Company" or "Neuronetics"), a leader in interventional mental health that combines its NeuroStar® TMS technology with direct patient care through the Greenbrook network of interventional psychiatry clinics, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $41.6 million, up 9.1% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Greenbrook revenue of $26.9 million, up 16.8% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Net loss of $3.4 million compared to a loss of $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Net cash used in operations and investing of $1.4 million, a reduction of $2.3 million compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Nir Naor appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Treasurer
  • Cory Anderson promoted to Executive Vice President/General Manager of Greenbrook clinics
  • Rob Greene appointed as Senior Vice President, Sales

"This was a quarter of real operational progress, and meaningful steps toward our goal of sustained profitability and positive net cash flow from operations and investing," said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. "For some time, NeuroStar has not competed to its full potential, and we are changing that by broadening how customers can access our technology while we continue to drive operational gains across the Greenbrook clinics. We also strengthened our leadership team, adding proven talent in key roles. The combination of a leading TMS platform and a national care network is what sets Neuronetics apart, and it positions us to lead as new interventional therapies come to market. There is more work ahead, but I am encouraged by the traction we are beginning to demonstrate."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

                   
    Revenues by Segments      
    Three Months Ended June 30,      
    2026   2025      
    Amount   Amount   % Change  
    (Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages)  
NeuroStar revenue   $ 14,677   $ 15,084   (2.7)%
Greenbrook revenue     26,891     23,024   16.8%
Total revenues   $ 41,568   $ 38,108   9.1%
                     

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $41.6 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 9.1%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 of $38.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher Greenbrook revenue, which increased to $26.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued growth of the Greenbrook business.

Gross margin increased from 46.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 51.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increase in gross margin was driven by the positive impact of our new go-to-market strategy, as well as improved revenue cycle management within the Greenbrook clinics.

Operating expenses during the second quarter of 2026 were $22.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to $25.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to lower general and administrative expenses and lower sales and marketing expenses.

Loss from operations during the second quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $6.6 million, as compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter of 2026 was $0.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million compared to a loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.4 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to $10.1 million, or $0.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2025. Net loss per share was based on 73,129,107 and 66,180,069 weighted average common shares outstanding for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company held $25 million in total cash, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 million and $5.8 million of restricted cash, compared to total cash of $34.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Strengthened Leadership Team

The Company made a series of changes to strengthen its senior leadership team and align its structure with the Company's priorities. Nir Naor was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Treasurer, bringing more than 20 years of finance leadership across medical device and care-delivery businesses, including experience guiding a company to profitability and positive cash flow. Cory Anderson, a five-year veteran of the Company, was promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Greenbrook, reflecting the growing importance of the clinic business. Rob Greene joined as Senior Vice President, Sales, bringing extensive commercial leadership across healthcare and medical technology, including capital equipment and service, to support the Company's expanded NeuroStar go-to-market models.

Business Outlook

For the full year 2026, Neuronetics expects:

  • Total revenue between $160 million and $164 million, as compared to prior guidance of $160 million and $166 million;
  • Gross margin between 48% and 50%, as compared to prior guidance of 47% and 49%;
  • Operating expenses between $95 million to $100 million, compared to prior guidance of $100 million to $105 million. Going forward, operating expense guidance will exclude stock-based compensation. On this basis, operating expenses are expected to be $91 million to $96 million, with estimated stock-based compensation of $4 million.
  • Cash flow from operations and investing in the range of negative $10.5 million to negative $14.5 million. This is compared to our prior guidance of cash flow from operations only in the range of negative $13 million to negative $17 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Operating Expense Guidance: FY 2026

The following table presents the Company's reconciliation between Operating Expenses and Operating Expenses less Non-cash Stock- Based Compensation. This adjusted guidance is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable under the circumstances. However, they are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future performance. Operating Expenses less Stock Based Compensation are projected Operating Expenses for the fiscal year 2026, less non-cash stock-based compensation.

    Range  
    (in thousands)  
Operating expenses   $ 95   $ 100  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense ("SBC")1

   $ 4   $ 4  
Operating expenses, less SBC   $ 91   $ 96  


(1) Stock-based compensation consists of expenses related to restricted stock units and performance based restricted stock units. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are non-cash charges that we do not consider reflective of our core ongoing operational performance. While share-based compensation is a recurring expense and a key part of our employee retention strategy, excluding it allows management and investors to compare our operational profitability more consistently against prior periods and industry peers.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ri4xna9. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a leader in interventional mental health, combining innovative treatment technologies with direct patient care. Through its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, the Company is a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation ("TMS") treatment and, through Greenbrook TMS Inc. ("Greenbrook"), operates one of the largest interventional psychiatry clinic networks in the United States, offering both TMS and SPRAVATO® therapies. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for major depressive disorder ("MDD") in adults and is backed by what we believe is the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression ("TRD") in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Certain statements in this press release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "design," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook" or "continue" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements include those relating to the Company's business outlook and current expectations for upcoming quarters and fiscal year 2026, including with respect to revenue, expenses, growth, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing items. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the effect of the transaction with Greenbrook on our business relationships; operating results and business generally; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to our history of losses; our reliance on the sale and usage of our NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of our salesforce; our ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using our products; physician and patient demand for treatments using our products; developments in respect of competing technologies and therapies for the indications that our products treat; product defects; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; potential effects of evolving and/or extensive government regulation; the terms of our credit facility; our self-sustainability; existing cash balance; our ability to achieve positive cash flows; and our ability to continue as a going concern. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, the factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Neuronetics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, as may be updated or supplemented by subsequent reports that Neuronetics has filed or files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company's expectations.

Investor Contact:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

NEURONETICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)
         
    Three Months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
        2026       2025         2026     2025  
Revenues                        
NeuroStar   $ 14,677     $ 15,084     $ 27,602     $ 28,400  
Greenbrook     26,891       23,024       48,420       41,683  
Total Revenue     41,568       38,108       76,022       70,083  
Cost of revenues                        
NeuroStar     3,312       4,311       6,170       7,461  
Greenbrook     17,033       16,039       32,475       29,126  
Total Cost of revenues     20,345       20,350       38,645       36,587  
Gross profit     21,223       17,758       37,377       33,496  
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing     9,984       11,868       20,721       23,867  
General and administrative     11,404       12,150       24,452       25,287  
Research and development     1,336       1,798       2,700       3,414  
Total operating expenses     22,724       25,816       47,873       52,568  
Loss from operations     (1,501 )     (8,058 )     (10,496 )     (19,072 )
Other (income) expense:                        
Interest expense     2,125       1,969       4,391       3,891  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 539        
Other income, net     (162 )     (188 )     (1,182 )     (435 )
Net loss   $ (3,464 )   $ (9,839 )   $ (14,244 )   $ (22,528 )
Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     (25 )     281       (15 )     267  
Net loss attributable to Neuronetics stockholders     (3,439 )     (10,120 )     (14,229 )     (22,795 )
Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted attributable to Neuronetics stockholders   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.36 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     73,129       66,180       71,369       63,835  
                                 


NEURONETICS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)
             
             
    June 30,   December 31,
    2026     2025  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 19,197     $ 28,134  
Restricted cash     5,750       6,000  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $553 and $1,043 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     15,955       16,469  
Inventory     5,502       4,327  
Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases     233       225  
Current portion of prepaid commission expense     2,773       3,050  
Current portion of note receivables     315       424  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,505       2,922  
Total current assets     53,230       61,551  
Property and equipment, net     3,464       4,466  
Goodwill     23,622       23,622  
Intangible assets, net     17,420       18,149  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     23,913       23,560  
Net investments in sales-type leases     65       98  
Prepaid commission expense     6,980       7,972  
Long-term notes receivable     43       151  
Other assets     2,792       1,982  
Total assets   $ 131,529     $ 141,551  
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 12,419     $ 10,739  
Accrued expenses     8,929       12,316  
Current portion of deferred revenue     1,143       753  
Deferred and contingent consideration     250       500  
Other payables     425       652  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     5,143       5,561  
Total current liabilities     28,309       30,521  
Long-term debt, net     61,519       65,807  
Other long term liabilities     142        
Deferred revenue     58       48  
Operating lease liabilities     19,861       18,935  
Total liabilities     109,889       115,311  
Commitments and contingencies            
Equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding on June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025            
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 250,000 shares authorized; 76,193 and 68,994 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     762       690  
Additional paid-in capital     490,239       480,475  
Accumulated deficit     (473,151 )     (458,787 )
Total Stockholders' equity     17,850       22,378  
Non-controlling interest     3,790       3,862  
Total equity     21,640       26,240  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 131,529     $ 141,551  
                 


NEURONETICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; In thousands)
     
    Six months ended June 30,
    2026     2025  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (14,244 )   $ (22,528 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     1,474       1,812  
Allowance for credit losses     (160 )     83  
Inventory impairment           177  
Share-based compensation     2,365       3,258  
Non-cash interest expense     478       388  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     539        
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     369       43  
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     893       (2,479 )
Inventory     (1,289 )     (791 )
Net investments in sales-type leases     24       12  
Prepaid commission expense     1,268       613  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (647 )     3,356  
Accounts payable     1,572       (1,803 )
Accrued expenses     (3,386 )     (2,236 )
Other liabilities     (85 )     (320 )
Deferred revenue     400       (82 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (10,429 )     (20,497 )
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software     (614 )     (471 )
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment     25        
Net cash used in investing activities     (589 )     (471 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments of debt issuance costs     (55 )      
Repayment of deferred and contingent consideration     (250 )      
Repayment of long-term debt     (5,000 )      
Payment for debt extinguishment costs     (250 )      
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock           20,700  
Payments of common stock offering issuance costs           (1,731 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM Program     7,954        
Payments of common stock offering issuance costs under ATM Program     (376 )      
Distribution to non-controlling interest     (192 )      
Proceeds from exercises of stock options           9  
Net cash provided by financing activities     1,831       18,978  
Net decrease in Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash     (9,187 )     (1,990 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     34,134       19,459  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 24,947     $ 17,469  
             
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:            
Cash and cash equivalents     19,197       10,969  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     5,750       6,500  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 24,947     $ 17,469  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes that the addition of the non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company's financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, because companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

                         
    Three Months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2026     2025     2026     2025  
    (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Net loss attributable to Neuronetics stockholders'   $ (3,439 )   $ (10,120 )   $ (14,229 )   $ (22,795 )
Interest expense, net     1,963       1,781       3,209       3,456  
Income taxes                        
Depreciation and amortization     729       901       1,474       1,812  
EBITDA   $ (747 )   $ (7,438 )   $ (9,546 )   $ (17,527 )
                         
Stock based compensation (Note. 1)     688       1,814       2,365       3,258  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (Note.2)                 539        
Restructuring (Note.3)     313             313        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 254     $ (5,624 )   $ (6,329 )   $ (14,269 )
                                 

Footnotes

  1. Stock-based compensation consists of expenses related to restricted stock units and performance based restricted stock units. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are non-cash charges that we do not consider reflective of our core ongoing operational performance. While share-based compensation is a recurring expense and a key part of our employee retention strategy, excluding it allows management and investors to compare our operational profitability more consistently against prior periods and industry peers.
  2. In connection with its $5 million repayment of debt in the first quarter of 2026 to Perceptive Advisors, LLC, the Company recorded a total loss on partial debt extinguishment of approximately $0.5 million. This infrequent and non-recurring expense is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate reflection of the Company's core operational performance for the period presented.
  3. Restructuring expense represents net costs incurred in connection with leadership workforce reductions, role eliminations, or organizational restructuring activities, that are not expected to recur in the ordinary course of business. These costs have been added back to EBITDA because they are considered non-recurring and not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Management believes excluding these expenses provides a more meaningful measure of normalized earnings and period-to-period operating comparability.

References

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO, please visit spravatohcp.com.


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