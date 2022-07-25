GamingInvesting News

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") today announced that it has officially launched the highly anticipated Diablo® Immortal™ in the Chinese market on iOS and Android mobile platforms on July 25 . The latest instalment of the highly popular action role playing game series Diablo was co-developed by NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment.

Delivering fantastic gameplay that relishes the Triple-A demon-slaying experience for players, Diablo Immortal also boasts the art style and setting of the iconic Diablo franchise. Upon its June 2 global launch, the game topped the App Store's download charts across multiple regions around the world.

NetEase holds a rich history of developing and distributing industry leading mobile and PC games with a prestigious roster of hit titles developed in-house. In addition to its massive and growing gaming community, NetEase's world-class capabilities are clearly reflected in the quality of games like Diablo Immortal . The game leverages Messiah, NetEase's self-developed 3D game engine to bring players top-quality visual effects with smooth hitting sense on mobile devices.

Other chart-topping games developed by NetEase include its Fantasy Westward Journey and Onmyoji series , as well as Naraka: Bladepoint, Identity V, LifeAfter, Knives Out, Harry Potter : Magic Awakened and The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War .

For more updates about NetEase's games, follow the Company's official Twitter .

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America . In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China . NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Roundhill Announces Changes to Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, today announced several changes to its Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF ("NERD ETF"). Effective on or about September 23, 2022 the NERD ETF will change its underlying index and make related changes to its fund name, investment objective, and principal investment strategies. The underlying index and fund name changes are shown below. More information about the related changes to the NERD ETF's investment objective and principal investment strategies can be found on Roundhill Investments' website.

Current Name

On or about September 23, 2022 the NERD ETF's new name will become the Roundhill Video Games ETF. The NERD ETF's underlying index will become the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™, which is designed to track the performance of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development. The Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™ excludes companies domiciled in China or Russia .

As the Adviser to the NERD ETF, Roundhill Investments believes that a transition from esports and digital entertainment to pure-play gaming software will provide targeted exposure for investors looking to invest in the potential growth of video games globally. As per Newzoo, global gaming revenues are expected to grow to $219 billion by 2024, representing the largest form of entertainment globally.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action as a result of these changes.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2021 ). To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the NERD ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/nerd/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Esports gaming companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of video gaming companies. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks

Roundhill Financial Inc. (d/b/a Roundhill Investments) serves as the investment advisor to the NERD ETF and other Roundhill ETFs (collectively, the "Roundhill Funds"). The Roundhill Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundhill-announces-changes-to-roundhill-bitkraft-esports--digital-entertainment-etf-nyse-arca-nerd-301592113.html

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

On completion of the acquisition, ShiftRLE is intended to expand X1 ' s global video games portfolio with media property seeing strong user engagement and growth

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse video game ecosystem portfolio and providing global brands with access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

Landz.io and LootMogul Partner to Deploy and Offer Digital Real Estate Together

Landz.io and LootMogul have partnered to create a paradigm shift in everything Web3 and metaverse! The former comes with its luxurious, gravity-defying interoperable assets that can be deployed in various metaverses. While the latter comes with their multiverse blockchain gaming platform creating an engaging and immersive experience for sports influencers and fans.

Lootmogul and Landz Partnership-"Lootmogul" Influencer based Gaming, NFT & Crypto platform for fans

Landz.io X LootMogul: What's in it for members ?

With this recent collaboration between these two Metaverse giants, both Landz's and LootMogul's communities get to relish and enjoy several unparalleled benefits.

For starters, the members of the Landz club will get to use 100 land parcels around LootMogul's stadiums. To provide more context, any person who purchases a Landz NFT gets access to land owned by the club to deploy their assets! So, this would be the perfect icing on this futuristic cake! Moreover, at least 50 celebrities from the LootMogul community will get to be Landz owners.

Keep an eye out on Landz's and LootMogul's official Twitter handles to learn how to be one!

Benefits of Landz+LootMogul club Founders Club NFT

Fan seats:

  1. Member avatar becomes part of the global game
  2. VIP access to the live events in the stadium
  3. Exclusive access to real-world events and merchandise

Brand space:

  1. Member brands get global reach of millions of sports fans
  2. Organize live events inside the metaverse
  3. Lease brand space NFTs during premier events

Create and own sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.!

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web 3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards.

LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com

About Landz

Landz' Estates Collection by Landz Group LLC - Founders Benjamin Jarmon and Nathanael Cohen is an interoperable and customizable Premium Real Estate NFT Collection available in all major metaverses, whether you already own land or not.

With their upcoming mint planned for 24th July 2022 , the team at Landz are unveiling 5000 mansions, 1500 museums, and 500 headquarters. Along with the assets.

For more details, visit: https://www.landz.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864781/Landz_X_Lootmogul.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743130/LootMogul_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/LootMogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landzio-and-lootmogul-partner-to-deploy-and-offer-digital-real-estate-together-301591773.html

SOURCE LootMogul

"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Begins Saturday, July 23rd

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. There will be even more amazing rewards and free Summons as the 7th Anniversary 7 Campaigns continue. Don't miss out on this chance to play the exhilarating 3D action of Bleach: Brave Souls. For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

The Bleach: Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Campaign begins on the same day, Saturday, July 23rd . The campaign will have a Summons featuring special 7th anniversary designs, supervised by Tite Kubo , of Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, a chance for up to 100 free Summons, and much more.

There will also be plenty of great rewards during Brave Souls 7 Years 7 Campaigns so be sure not to miss out.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Character PV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WD2rcQSqtg4

For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Retweet Campaign

We are giving away prizes to 1,000 lucky winners in this retweet campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls starting Saturday, July 23rd .

Simply follow and retweet the specified tweet from the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ) to get a response showing if you won.

1,000 people will be selected to get prizes like a Brave Souls Original Canvas Board, a Revolution Pro Controller 3, and more.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls


Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)


PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames


Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-7th-anniversary-begins-saturday-july-23rd-301591535.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Star Atlas Hosts 426LIVE: A Community Discord Event Announcing the Star Atlas DAO

During the virtual event, the Star Atlas team unveiled the latest Star Atlas Summer updates including a new galactic NFT marketplace and more

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today hosted their community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the Star Atlas Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

TWO POP-CULTURE SENSATIONS SQUISHMALLOWS AND POKÉMON JOIN FORCES FOR EPIC PLUSH COLLABORATION

New Squishmallows x Pokémon Plush Makes Debut with Fan-First Reveal at San Diego Comic-Con Booth #3513

Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced that two of the toy industry's top powerhouse brands are teaming up, Squishmallows and Pokémon ! Exclusively revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Squishmallows x Pokémon collection is a collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, combining the loveable personalities of Squishmallows with the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise.

