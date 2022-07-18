GamingInvesting News

A New U.S. Studio Fronted by Industry Veterans

NetEase Games is opening a new AAA studio that will focus on creating the next generation of narrative-driven action games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999) is proud to announce Jar of Sparks, a new first party studio that will enjoy full creative freedom as part of NetEase Games. Jar of Sparks is led by Jerry Hook the former Head of Design on Halo Infinite and has a team of industry veterans who have worked on some of the biggest franchises in video game history. Jerry is a pioneer in the game industry, having helped launch the original Xbox as well as a founding member of Xbox Live. He has held executive roles across multiple disciplines for Halo and Destiny franchises, most recently as Head of Design for Halo Infinite .

Based in Seattle and looking to recruit globally, Jar of Sparks is a new studio with a team of industry leading creators with a desire to build brand new franchises, with all new characters, stories, and worlds, to inspire the imaginations of players all over the world. CEO & Studio Head Jerry Hook, will be joined by Creative Director Paul Crocker , who acted as Lead Narrative Director on the Batman: Arkham trilogy, and as Assistant Creative Director on Halo Infinite ; Executive Producer Greg Stone, who worked as a producer on DOOM (2016) and Halo Infinite ; and Gameplay Director Steve Dyck , who worked as both an Animation Director and a Design Director for many AAA games including the SSX franchise, NBA Street franchise and the Halo franchise (4, 5, and Infinite) and most recently the Character and Combat Director for Halo Infinite.

It's Jar of Spark's mission to create a new generation of narrative-driven action games, with immersive worlds that will be filled with moments that gamers will want to share with each other. To do this, we aim to form a diverse and collaborative team of talented creators that will bring whole new worlds to life.

CEO & Studio Head, Jerry Hook explains, "We have built games for some of the biggest companies in gaming, and now it's time to take a shot at putting our own personal lightning in a bottle. We want to create something new, innovative and that's a blast to play. When looking to create a new studio the most critical part of finding the right partner was being aligned on the fundamental goals of having the freedom to take innovative risks and to put the passion of our creators first. This meant that our player experiences came before the business, which itself is a risk. NetEase came to the table with a strong creative first approach; they demonstrated the same passion we have for our players and building new experiences that we believe players are looking for."

Jar of Sparks is building a world-class studio, with a team culture that encourages the growth of its individual members and ensures that everyone has the freedom to offer their input on each project, while using a development model that ensures they keep their personal life as a top priority. Jar of Sparks is looking to hire talented people from across all fields and those who are interested in joining the team on its journey can check out the official Jar of Sparks website and LinkedIn page.

Abo ut NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan . As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China . For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

