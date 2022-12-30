Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

NetEase Announces Board Change

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that Mr. Lun Feng has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective as of December 31, 2022 .

Mr. Feng resigned for personal reasons and the Company's board considers that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company. The Company's board now consists of five directors, four of whom are independent directors.

The board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Feng for his contributions to the Company and thank him for his services during his tenure as an independent director.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX:9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's ESG initiatives are among the best in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it a distinction as one of the S&P Global Industry Movers and an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi
Email: ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-announces-board-change-301711307.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pixelworks Deeply Optimizes the Visual Display of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

High Resolution Picture Quality, High Frame Rate Gaming Experience and Rich Variety of Gaming Filters Together Bring Superior Visual Quality for Mobile Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the latest iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition smartphone incorporates an upgraded Pixelworks X5 series visual processor, providing end-users with even more immersive and realistic gaming and video experiences by leveraging Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology, HDR Enhancement and a diverse set of built-in visual effect enhancement modes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG Display Unveils High-Performance Gaming OLED Displays at CES 2023

- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED displays optimized for gaming in January at CES 2023. Through these cutting-edge products, the company aims to strengthen its leadership in the high-end gaming market.

LG Display's 45-inch ultra-wide gaming OLED display

LG Display's new gaming OLED displays boast the fastest response time of 0.03ms, making them the first-ever OLED displays for monitors to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second which permits the clearest picture quality and smoothest movements, even during unbelievably fast-paced action. The company's gaming OLED displays take advantage of OLED's self-emissive pixels to deliver immersive gaming experiences courtesy of rich, vibrant and crisp images on top of their high performance.

LG Display's gaming OLED displays also minimize external light reflections by applying a special polarizer designed for gaming. This allows the display to achieve perfect black under any environment, adding depth to the image quality and delivering an accurate color depiction. What's more, the revolutionary gaming OLED displays bend up to 800R, or a curvature radius of 800mm, allowing gamers to experience the optimal curve for every genre of content.

In addition, the company's gaming OLED panels emit the lowest level of blue light in the industry compared to premium LCD displays of the same size and this allows gamers to enjoy , flicker-free gaming experiences with less eye fatigue.

LG Display will start mass-production of the 27- and 45-inch gaming OLED displays this month and the products are set to be used in premium monitors for several global tech companies including LG Electronics, Asus and Corsair.

"LG Display's gaming OLED is the ultimate display solution for gamers in terms of picture quality, response times and eye comfort" said Tai-jong Lee , Head of Solution Customer experience Division 2 at LG Display.  "We will continue to expand our gaming OLED panel lineup based on the needs of gamers across multiple genres to take the customer experience we provide to new heights."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer HA, Manager, Global PR Team
Email: hjy05@lgdisplay.com

Jean Lee , Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-unveils-high-performance-gaming-oled-displays-at-ces-2023-301710903.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Round 1 Begins Saturday, December 31st & 2,023 Chances to Win Prizes in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022. Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

In addition, in celebration of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, there will be a special RT campaign where 2,023 people will have a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check it out.

SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H4XOm6lGqk

2023 Will be Selected to Win in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT Campaign Begins

To celebrate the release of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, we have another Brave Souls New Year Giveaway lined up full of awesome prizes for 2,023 lucky winners.

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter ( @Bleachbrs_en ) account.

2. RT the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway campaign tweet from the official Brave Souls Twitter.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-new-years-campaign-round-1-begins-saturday-december-31st--2-023-chances-to-win-prizes-in-the-brave-souls-new-year-giveaway-301710524.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Plan International Canada partners with UNIQLO to empower youth and girls

Together, UNIQLO and Plan International Canada are highlighting why gender equality is essential to achieving Peace for All

3 p.m. The event will feature live streamer Sunny, known as @ursungirl on Twitch and Twitter.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mars Labs announces 3rd global Closed Beta Test for Aqua Farm

Mars Labs the publisher of Aqua Farm, a collectible role-playing game (RPG) with P2E features, has announced the start of the 3rd global Closed Beta Test (CBT). Aqua Farm has already gained a significant amount of attention, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, due to its adorable graphics and engaging story. The game has received over 50,000 global pre-registrations in just two weeks.

In Aqua Farm, players join Aree, the ocean fairy, on a journey to reclaim the PODO (Power of Deep Ocean), a source of peace that has been stolen by invaders threatening the peace of Aqua World. During the 3rd CBT, users will have the opportunity to experience a range of advanced game content, including tutorials, an in-game marketplace, a redesigned rewarding system, and player versus player (PvP) content.

Additionally, unlike in previous CBTs, players will be able to earn actual Aree Shards ($AES), a key monetary token that can be used to purchase non- fungible token (NFT) assets in the game, as a gameplay reward through the pre-mining feature. Aqua Farm is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and more information about the game can be found on the website https://playaquafarm.io .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-labs-announces-3rd-global-closed-beta-test-for-aqua-farm-301710489.html

SOURCE Mars Labs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bingo Millions® Debuts in Canada

What would you do with $1,000,000 ? This question is what Gaming Arts hopes to give Canada's bingo enthusiasts the chance to solve. Gaming Arts along with their exclusive Canadian distributor, Bet Rite Inc., proudly announce the launch of the highly anticipated bingo game, Bingo Millions ® with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada .

Gaming Arts, LLC, is a Las Vegas -based gaming manufacturing company focused on providing innovative bingo and keno games, systems, content, and offers "Life Changing Jackpots" with its specialty bingo games. Hosting the world's largest and most exciting library of bingo games, Bingo Millions ® game is just one of hundreds of special "SuperGames" offered by Gaming Arts. Gaming Arts tried and true bingo products such as "SuperGames", including Bingo Millions ® , has increased operator profitability, helped to attract new players, grown headcounts, increased incremental revenues, strengthened player loyalty, and encouraged repeat visits at all current participating properties, and Bingo Millions ® in Canada will be no exception.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

