 Neopets today began updating individuals through its communication channels regarding a data incident that may have affected players' information. Neopets previously communicated about this incident to players on July 21, 2022 and August 1, 2022 . This notice provides details about the incident, our response, and available resources. Additional information about this incident is also available on our website www.neopets.com .

What Happened?

On July 20, 2022 , Neopets was alerted to activity indicating unauthorized access by a third party to our IT systems. We took immediate steps to shut down further access to the affected systems and we have not seen any unauthorized activity since that time. We also launched an investigation assisted by a leading forensics firm and engaged with law enforcement.  On August 10, 2022 , Neopets determined that the event resulted in unauthorized access to, and in some cases, download of, player personal information.

What Information Was Involved?

After our investigation, we have determined that for past and present Neopets players, affected information may include the data provided when registering for or playing Neopets, including name, email address, username, date of birth, gender, IP address, Neopets PIN, hashed password, as well as data about a player's pet, game play, and other information provided to Neopets. For players that played prior to 2015, the information also could have included non-hashed, but inactive, passwords. This information appears to have been accessed and potentially downloaded between January 3-February 5, 2021 , or July 16-19, 2022 .

We do not store users' government issued identification numbers, bank account information, or payment card information.

What We Are Doing

Neopets is committed to safeguarding our players' personal information. As part of our ongoing commitment to the safety and privacy of the Neopets' player information in our care, we have reset players' passwords and are working on adding multi-factor authentication to better safeguard your account access.  We have also enhanced the protection of our systems, including by further strengthening our network monitoring, authentication, and system protection.

What You Can Do

If you used your Neopets password on other websites, we recommend that you change your passwords for those accounts as well. In general, it is a good idea to use different passwords across different applications and choose strong passwords.

In addition to changing your passwords, we recommend you do the following:

  • While we are not aware of any misuse of your information, it is always a good practice to remain vigilant against threats of identity theft or fraud, and to regularly review and monitor your account statements and credit history for any signs of unauthorized transactions or activity. If you ever suspect that you are the victim of identity theft or fraud, you can contact your local police.

  • Additionally, it is always a good idea to be alert for "phishing" emails by someone who acts like they know you or are a company that you may do business with and requests sensitive information over email, such as passwords, government identification numbers, or bank account information.
For more information:

If you have questions regarding this notice, we invite you to reach out to us through our normal support channels with any questions or concerns you might have regarding this incident or the security of your account. Additional information about this incident is also available on our website www.neopets.com .

About Neopets

Launched in 1999, Neopets.com has been the most popular virtual pet site for the past two decades. Through a variety of mini-games, an expansive world to discover, a burgeoning community, and a robust virtual economy, players can explore, interact and engage with other Neopians in the lore and storied history of Neopia. The Neopets Community, like the game itself, is distinct, bold, and energetic, and enhances the overall experience of Neopets.com. To learn more about Neopets, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neopets-provides-notice-of-data-breach-301613578.html

SOURCE Neopets

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS RELATED TO BENSON V. DOUBLE DOWN INTERACTIVE LLC

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) and DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) ("DoubleDown") today announced an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the "Benson Matters").  IGT completed the sale of DoubleDown Interactive LLC ("DDI"), the operator of social gaming business DoubleDown Casino, to DoubleU Diamond LLC, a subsidiary of DoubleDown, in June 2017.  The agreement in principle, entered into by certain subsidiaries of IGT and DoubleDown, remains contingent on final court approval by the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Under the terms of the settlement, which take effect only after final court approval of the proposed class settlement:

  • A total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million and DDI will contribute $145.25 million .
  • All members of the nationwide settlement class who do not exclude themselves will release all claims relating to the subject matter of the lawsuit.

Subject to final court approval of the settlement of the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit, IGT and DoubleDown have also resolved all indemnification and other claims between themselves and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates relating to the Benson Matters.

As a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ( $150 million was accrued in the second quarter).

About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www . IGT . com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www .sec. gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www . IGT . com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC , as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC , or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

C ontact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy , Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti , +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley , Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-announces-agreement-in-principle-to-settle-legal-proceedings-related-to-benson-v-double-down-interactive-llc-301613977.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LIMIT BREAK RAISES $200 MILLION DOLLARS

Limit Break Inc., a company founded by Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa announces it has raised $200 million dollars in investment capital from Buckley Ventures, Standard Crypto, and Paradigm Ventures.

Limit Break

Limit Break, known for the DigiDaigaku NFT collection, also raised from investors including FTX, Coinbase Ventures, Anthos Capital, SV Angel, and Shervin Pishevar. "We have the perfect partners, perfect investors, and perfect team in place to bring the gaming industry into a new era," announced Leydon.

Nakagawa and Leydon are known for founding Machine Zone with its splashy advertising featuring celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenneger, Mariah Carey , and Kate Upton , and its #1 top grossing titles including Game of War , Mobile Strike , and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire .  Leydon and Nakagawa are known as pioneers of "Free-to-Play" gaming, but are taking a completely new turn with Limit Break.

"Free-to-Play gaming is ending," said Leydon, "and Limit Break is coming to replace it."

Limit Break's first endeavor, the DigiDaigaku NFT collection, was offered to the public completely free of charge.  Limit Break expects "Free Mint Games" to replace the IPO-style fundraising that dominated the NFT space in 2021 and allowed would-be game creators to sell parts of future "Play-to-Earn" titles for hundreds of millions of dollars. "This model doesn't work," explained Leydon, "but our Free-to-Own model will."

According to Leydon, the few "Play-to-Earn" games that achieve some success inevitably morph from "Play-to-Earn" to "Play-to-Sell" as player-investors crash markets and dump the increasingly worthless NFTs and cryptocurrencies that once held these carefully contrived economies together.

With its DigiDaigaku launch, Limit Break plans to introduce a new model called "Free-to-Own" that will replace both the "Play-to-Earn" and "Free-to-Play".

Limit Break was founded in August of 2021.  Its name was inspired by the "Limit Break" combat sequence popularized in RPG games like the Final Fantasy series. Leydon, who broke into the gaming industry as a game tester in the 1990s, built Limit Break around his vision for fun, interactive Web 3 gaming, and seeks to fill a major void in that nascent space.

"People talk about Web 3 gaming like a futuristic inevitability," says Leydon, "it's not. It requires people to properly design and build it. And those people work at Limit Break."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limit-break-raises-200-million-dollars-301614025.html

SOURCE Limit Break Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c4760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gala Games Announces Launch Date for Spider Tanks

First Web3 PvP Esports Brawler with Earnings

Gala Games the leading pioneer in web3 entertainment and blockchain gaming, today announced that Spider Tanks the first Web3 PvP esports brawler, will launch on October 31, 2022 as the debut game on Project GYRI, Gala Games' proprietary games-first blockchain. In anticipation of the launch, starting today Gala is kicking off a limited time sale for its Spider Tanks Planetary Nodes.

Planetary Nodes will be operated by community members who have purchased licenses in this sale. In return for using their computing resources to power the decentralized Spider Tanks ecosystem, Node operator-owners will earn regular rewards. More information about Planetary Nodes can be found at Gala.Games .

Developed by award-winning Netherlands -based GAMEDIA, this futuristic esports tank game is free to play, but also incorporates a variety of play-to-earn mechanics that center around skill-based competition, resource collection, and a player-driven upgrade cycle to earn real rewards. In Spider Tanks , players create their own unique crawly contender by assembling tank bodies and weapons in their garage. Once their "Spider Tank" is complete, it's on to mech mayhem as the mechanical monsters battle it out in Spider Tanks arena maps.

This esports brawler lets you play with a close group of friends or test your skills in high-stakes competition. Almost 25,000 players participated weekly in a recent public playtest, which resulted in a total of more than 600,000 matches. Fully tradable and upgradeable weapons, tanks and bodies can be found in the Spider Tanks store.

"Yet again we are ushering in new firsts in gaming as we get set to launch the first Web PvP esports brawler with earnings. Both players who play for free and those who choose to make purchases can be rewarded for their efforts," said John Osvald , President of Games at Gala Games. "The launch of this game, coupled with that of our own blockchain, is further cementing our commitment to empowering gamers through ownership."

Gala Games has recently released information on new game features including:

  • Build Your Army - Experiment with unique combinations of tank bodies, weapons and special items in the battle arena. There are more than 30 hero tanks, 45 weapons, and 45 bodies in different levels of rarity to mix and match
  • Upgrade Your Army – With each level upgrade, the tanks part's power increase will vary depending on a random chance. Players can grind out upgrades that increase the scarcity and value of their Spider Tanks. The levels of the upgraded items are random making each item unique and special in its own way while the chances for a fully optimized item are slim making it very attractive and valuable.
  • Game Modes - There will be more game modes coming to the game.
    • Team Deathmatch : In this all-out brawl style match, the team with the most kills gets the victory.
    • Capture the Chicken : Your team's goal is to capture as many moving chickens as possible.
    • Capture the Flag : There is only one flag, and the team who holds it in their possession the longest will be victorious in this match.
  • Ways to Play - There are a number of ways to play:
    • Pilot - Jump in and control your Spider Tank directly, to fight in the PvP Maps, engaging in exciting moment-to-moment combat.
    • Captain - Build out your own army of Spider Tank pilots that fight for YOU on the PvP Maps.
    • Baron - Own a PvP Map and receive rewards from the battles that take place in your map.
  • Ways to Earn – The game's blockchain reward token system allows participants to earn Victory Points in a number of ways including winning matches, owning maps/land that host battles, and running Nodes.
  • Choose Your Battleground – There are currently six maps including a safe haven with old mines, trepidatious tracks and rickety boardwalks, a jungle temple with wild and ancient ruins, a death canyon for a wild west showdown and a subzero arctic base. There will be more maps available when the game is launched.
About GAMEDIA

GAMEDIA is an award-winning game studio from the Netherlands with an extensive track record and history. The long list of games they have developed are mostly based on well-known entertainment IP's and have seen the light on a wide range of platforms and hardware. Currently they are focused on creating their own high quality multiplayer games for PC and consoles, as well as mobile.

About Gala Games

Gala Games is a pioneer in Web3 games that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games .

For more information please visit
Gala.Games
Join the conversation Discord @ GalaGames.Chat
@GoGalaGames
#GoGalaGames

Media Contacts:

Gala Games:
Susan Lusty : 343435@email4pr.com 415-269-0226
Lori Mezoff : 343435@email4pr.com 201-637-2895

Spider Tanks

Spider Tanks

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gala-games-announces-launch-date-for-spider-tanks-301613881.html

SOURCE Gala Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Cardroom Delivers Encore Performance with $20 Million OSS Cub3d Encore

Talk about an Encore Performance. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom just announced they're running a $20 Million GTD OSS Cub3d Encore series from September 4th to 26th .

An Encore Performance

"We're following up the very-popular $25 Million OSS Cub3d with one of our patented OSS Cub3d Encores," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And it's all in the middle of our incredible 21 st Anniversary Celebration, which is running May to October."

The OSS Cub3d is Americas Cardroom's 3-part tourney series, made up of the small stakes MOSS, flagship OSS and higher roller BOSS. However, the OSS Cub3d Encore is just a single series consisting of $20 Million in total guarantees.

The series starts on Sunday, September 4th , one day before Labor Day. Included are two $1 Million GTD Main Events. The first is on Sunday, September 18 th and has a $630 buy-in and the second is on Sunday, September 25 th with a $2,650 buy-in.

The OSS Cub3d Encore also has three big muti-flight tourneys. While the buy-in amounts have been released ( $22 , $215 , $630 ), the guarantees aren't known at this time. However, Moneymaker does say they will be very enticing, as always.

For full info on the OSS Cub3d Encore, including the schedule, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu .

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Dylana Reyes
1-877-314-4195
343437@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-delivers-encore-performance-with-20-million-oss-cub3d-encore-301613330.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Playtika Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Purchase up to 51,813,472 Shares of its Common Stock

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (" Playtika "), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today announced that it has commenced a tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a " Share ," and collectively, " Shares ") or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price of $11.58 per Share, to be paid to the seller in cash less any applicable withholding taxes, in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The closing price of the Shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 26, 2022 , the last full trading day before the start of the tender offer, was $10.92 per Share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 P.M. , New York City Time, September 26, 2022 , unless the offer is extended or terminated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Utano Princesama Shining Live" 5th Anniversary Begins

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live celebrated its 5th anniversary on Sunday, August 28th . The Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary celebration began Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary celebration began Sunday, August 28th, 2021. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns including a login bonus, new limited Jobs, feature updates, and much more. Check out the in-app notifications for more details.

5th Anniversary Ray

In celebration of the 5th anniversary the 5th Anniversary Ray photo series UR Photos based on the 3 new theme songs depicting unique worlds makes its debut. These Photos will also contain limited edition autographs and unique comments. Unlock the Premium Moments to access special autographs and comments.

In addition, there will be special Live2D Outfits for Find My Shine, Find My Star, and Find My Dream. The jewels adorning the brooch on each idol will shine and dazzle depending on their movement.

Sneak Previews of New Shining Live Theme Songs

Three new theme songs will be added for a limited time in Special Songs. Check out these exclusive Shining Live songs.

New Sets on Sale Now

Four types of sets are now available. One UR Guaranteed 11-Shot Photo Shoot Pass is available from the 5th Anniversary Set. This special pass allows you to perform an 11-Shot Photo Shoot and guarantees that one of those Photos is from either a Find My Shine, Find My Star, or Find My Dream Photo.

Please enjoy the new content and campaigns of the Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary.

See the in-app notices for more details.

Utano Princesama Shining Live 5th Anniversary PV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WESz-aDzA9Q

About Utano Princesama Shining Live

Utano Princesama Shining Live is a rhythm game for Android™ and iOS mobile devices based on BROCCOLI's Utano Princesama series.

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre: Rhythm game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan)
Supported Languages: English and Traditional Chinese
Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN
Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utano-princesama-shining-live-5th-anniversary-begins-301613625.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

