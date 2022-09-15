GamingInvesting News

Longstanding Neopets brand aims to share resources to improve community mental
wellbeing and stress relief through Happy Not Perfect app

Neopets, the brand and online site that sparked the creation of one of the world's first mega-popular internet communities, is proud to announce its support and acquisition of Happy Not Perfect a mobile app which helps equip users with science-backed tools to help reduce stress and improve mental health.

For the users and team behind Neopets, advocating for mental health awareness and actively supporting social initiatives has been an integral part of the community's identity and united voice. With an ongoing dedication to helping people overcome mental health issues, Neopets is ready to announce its acquisition of Happy Not Perfect, a mobile app dedicated to providing users with the tools that they need to maintain mental wellbeing,

"Working alongside Happy Not Perfect and the Neopets community, it's our goal to continue supporting initiatives that promote mental health awareness and stress relief," says Jim Czulewicz , President and CEO of JumpStart Games Inc., the company in ownership of Neopets. "Resources like the Happy Not Perfect app are exactly what we want to share and provide to the community."

In the past year, Neopets and its community came together to raise money for initiatives like The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, and It Gets Better Project , a global non-profit organization that reaches millions of young people each year through inspiring media programming, educational resources, international affiliates in 19 countries. Through this new relationship with Happy Not Perfect, Neopets hopes to continue its commitment to align with similar causes, and the team is confident the mobile app is the perfect next step.

"Building Happy Not Perfect alongside scientists and psychologists for the last 6 years has been a great privilege, and I am so excited for the next stage of Happy Not Perfect with Neopets," says Poppy Jamie , Founder of Happy Not Perfect. "With Neopets, we want to continue sharing the benefits of our app and how it helps reduce stress, improve sleep and guide users through difficult emotions."

Working with Neopets, the two brands will work in cohesion to provide players and the people around them with access to the tools and digital experiences that can aid their mental health. With a bright team behind Happy Not Perfect and a passionate Neopets community, this acquisition is one players can get behind.

"Building and growing the Happy Not Perfect platform has been incredibly rewarding, says Alex Tikhman , CEO of Happy Not Perfect. "With Neopets taking the app to the next level, our mission of helping others improve their mental health through this digital mindfulness platform is one we're confident in pushing forward to people around the world."

To learn more about Happy Not Perfect, please visit happynotperfect.com or its social channels:

Continue the Neopets journey and keep up to date on the latest news by

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organisations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California . For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE:0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China . Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About Happy Not Perfect

A brand solely and 'souly' dedicated to looking after your mental wellbeing and help you have less stress, better sleep and a calmer mind. Feeling good is an inside and an outside job. Our app handles the inside part, but we also wanted to give you products to help you along that journey. Using research into positive psychology, neuroscience and meditation and with the help of developers, creatives and our incredible guides we started to create our app and our product range. Backed by science, designed for you, Happy Not Perfect is your go-to place for everything you need to look after your mind in a fun new way. For more information, please visit www.happynotperfect.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neopets

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Announces Official Partnership With Sunshine State Esports League of Florida

Youth esports development platform and league Vanta today announced a continuation of their partnership with the Sunshine State Esports League. The SSEL is a grassroots esports organization in the state of Florida that helps organize esports competitions throughout the state.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through their proprietary esports platform and top-notch coaching, Vanta helps take schools to the next level.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TikTok names Gamelancer to select group of global partners to launch 'TikTok Games'

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of a small group of global TikTok partners to launch TikTok Games. TikTok initially launched a pilot testing program for HTML5 mini-games earlier in the summer with select partners.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

As the largest gaming network on TikTok with over 27,100,000 followers on the platform, Gamelancer is uniquely positioned to distribute its own HTML5 TikTok mini-games across the global TikTok network.

Gamelancer's first TikTok game is entitled 'Fortune Teller', which features a daily fortune/horoscope reading for Gamelancer users and followers. To access the game, during the final steps before uploading a TikTok video, TikTok users will find "MiniGame" as an option under the "Add Link" option, which allows TikTok users globally to attach one of a the select TikTok games to their videos prior to uploading. Viewers who come across the video can tap the link to start playing the game within the TikTok app.

"It's been an incredible process working in collaboration with our game development studio and the TikTok team to bring our first H5 game to life. We view TikTok as the platform to invest our social game development resources into as we have the massive built-in audience and strategy in place to acquire users at scale." – Darren Lopes , Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.7 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 31,600,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Following completion of the acquisition, X1 intends to merge media assets of Octane with recently acquired media assets of ShiftRLE into a new super destination for 80 million-strong Rocket League players and fan community.

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, with Octane's 16,500 social media followers, and Shift's existing 40,000+ followers
  • Octane's unique Rocket League statistics database will allow new Shift/Octane hybrid the ability to launch Rocket League fantasy sports
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse portfolio of gaming-related assets and providing global brands with unique access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online fan statistics platform focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Announcing Thirdwave: The first blockchain discovery engine

Today Thirdwave is launching out of stealth with $7M in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

Today Thirdwave the blockchain discovery engine, announced its launch out of stealth and $7M in seed funding. Thirdwave focuses on providing business data and insights and enabling game developers to better understand, find, and retain customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gods Unchained Announces Promotion for GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Members

Exclusive Redemption Offer Will Unlock the World of Web3 Gaming to Millions of GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Members

Today, Gods Unchained, the leading web3 competitive trading card game, announced an exclusive program for GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro® members an opportunity to welcome GameStop's most competitive and engaged players into the expanding universe of Gods Unchained. A free-to-play strategy card game with more than half a million community members, Gods Unchained gives players true ownership of their in-game items.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ROKiT Studios launches 'Adventures of the Old Testament'

Epic video game 'Adventures of the Old Testament' brings the Bible to a 21 st century audience in video game format designed to engage, entertain and inform todays audience in a modern, relevant and dynamic manner.

Co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, and Mike Soto CEO, ROKiT Studios have developed Adventures of the Old Testament through a mix of animation and gameplay with the goal of making the Bible accessible in a modern, fun and easy to understand format through the epic trials, tribulations and action-packed adventures of the Bible's Old Testament.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

