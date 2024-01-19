NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 5,760,000 common shares, in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Subject to the terms of the stock option agreement and vesting provisions, all Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.30 with an expiry date on January 19, 2029.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Sung Bum Huh
Director, President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
Danny Huh
SVP, Strategy & Operations
dhuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery MaterialsNBM:CCTSXV:NBMEmerging Tech Investing
NBM:CC
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

January 11, 2024 ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Files 9 th Patent Regarding Major Silicon Anode Manufacturing Innovation
  • Additives Employed to Prevent Agglomeration Effect of Silicon Particles During Manufacturing
    • Enhances Production Yield to Reduce Manufacturing Costs
    • Greater Uniformity in Particle Size Distribution for Quality Control
  • Targets to Expand Portfolio to 20+ Patents Issued or Pending in 2024
  • 6 NDAs Secured with Global Chemical Material, Automotive OEM, and Battery Cell Manufacturers

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 9 th patent regarding a significant development in the silicon anode manufacturing process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NBM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NBM

Trading resumes in:

Company: NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for the Change of Business into a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Completed Relocation of R&D Scale-Up Centre to Gyeonggi Technopark
  • Accommodates Expanded Manufacturing & Testing Equipment with Increased Battery Professional Headcount
    • To Alleviate Operational Pressure from Upsized Demand from Global Downstream EV Battery Supply Chain Companies
  • Added R&D Breadth + Depth for Optimization Productivity Increase and New Product Pipeline Establishment

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the completion of the R&D Scale-Up Centre relocation from Yonsei Engineering Research Park to Gyeonggi Technopark (GTP) in Ansan Science Valley.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that, effectively on November 24, 2023, the Company had closed the non-brokered private placement of 11,386,860 units (the " Units ") of the Company at the price of $0.32 CAD per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of $3,643,795.20 CAD (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (" Tranche 3 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95 bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 November 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries. In recognition of the successful deployment and the potential benefits to the customer experience, Localiza has extended its contract with ARway.ai for 2024 on a subscription-based model. This extension underscores the confidence in ARway's technology and its alignment with Localiza's vision of delivering a differentiated customer experience. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled with the successful deployment of ARway's navigation technology at Congonhas Airport, in collaboration with Localiza. This accomplishment not only signifies a major leap in airport navigation technology but also underscores the scalable potential of ARway's solutions in global markets. For our investors, this represents an exciting opportunity. This is more than just a technological advancement; it's a strategic expansion into new markets and sectors. Our investors should be excited about this because we are not only redefining the way people navigate spaces but also paving the way for ARway's technology to become an integral part of daily life across various industries. The success at Congonhas Airport is a first step in widespread adoption and potential of indoor AR navigation, promising significant returns and growth opportunities in the future." As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer satisfaction, Localiza has commissioned a consumer research organization in Brazil to conduct a comprehensive survey starting Friday, 19 January 2024. This survey aims to evaluate the efficacy and user experience of ARway's technology at Congonhas Airport. Participants in the survey will be offered a discount voucher from Localiza, encouraging widespread participation and engagement. The project is slated to run for 30-90 days or until a statistically significant dataset of respondents is achieved. This data will enable Localiza and ARway to derive detailed insights and analysis on the usage and impact of the AR navigation system. The original contract between ARway.ai and Localiza was announced in August 2023 signifying a major step in integrating indoor AR navigation across major airports in Latin America. The initial phase of this project commenced at Congonhas Airport, São Paulo, as a pilot in February 2023. This innovative technology has since proven to be a game-changer in navigating airports, significantly aiding travelers from baggage pickup to their transportation depot, which includes car rentals and other transport services. Watch a demo video of an indoor AR activation at an airport using ARway's technology: click here to watch The ARway platform revolutionizes the traditional airport navigation experience through its cutting-edge spatial computing technology. By creating a 3D map of the airport, passengers can quickly and intuitively find terminals, gates, and other key locations. The platform's inclusion of voice commands and other user-friendly features has elevated it as a more efficient and convenient option compared to conventional navigation methods. As this project progresses, ARway.ai and Localiza Rent a Car continue to demonstrate their commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing customer experiences at airports. Their partnership stands as a testament to the innovative application of AR in everyday scenarios, paving the way for further advancements in this field. Sign up for Investor News - HERE To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter YouTube Instagram LinkedIn and Facebook and visit our website: www.ARway.ai About ARway.ai ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces its recently launched AI 3D model search engine can deliver up to a 500% increase in the production of 3D models, which is a marked increase from its previously announced 80% increase in productivity. The Company plans on releasing its AI search engine to the public in Q1 2024 for general use and charging on a per use basis which could contribute significantly to the Company's growth in 2024

CEO Evan Gappelberg recently joined Proactive Investors to discuss the 500% increase in productivity and breakthrough AI 3D model search engine - watch here

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Continues to See Increased Demand Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Release, Signs New Deal with F3 Geomatic

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Continues to See Increased Demand Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Release, Signs New Deal with F3 Geomatic

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is seeing a uptick in demand in 2024 ahead of Apple's Vision pro release slated for February 2nd 2024. The Company is pleased to announce a new developer deal with F3 Geomatic Solutions, a distinguished geospatial modeling and mapping agency based in Cuervo, Texas. With ARway, F3 Geomatic envisions providing seamless, accurate, and immersive tailored geospatial solutions for museums, trade shows, and local governments, creating unparalleled user experiences

F3 Geomatic has selected ARway as its partner due to its unmatched accuracy and seamless integration with the floor plans provided by their partner, Matterport. Unlike other solutions that proved inaccurate for wayfinding, ARway's technology demonstrated a significant reduction in dissonance between intended locations and mobile devices, especially in complex indoor environments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

AI Search Enabling the Company to Scale Production of 3D Models

Join CEO Investor Livestream TODAY at 2pm ET

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

×