Nektar Therapeutics to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter on Thursday, August 13, 2026, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Nektar Logo

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through September 13, 2026.

To access the conference call, please pre-register here.  All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in a registrational program in atopic dermatitis, being planned for a registrational program in alopecia areata, and being evaluated in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investors:

Vivian Wu
628-895-0661
VWu@nektar.com 

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 

For Media:

Susan Roberts
LifeSci Communications
202-779-0929
sroberts@lifescicomms.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-on-thursday-august-13-2026-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302837015.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

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