Nearly half of Gen Z business owners are building a business while working full-time: RBC Poll

Data finds that side hustles, combined with access to technology, reinforce confidence in entrepreneurship as business owners take new paths to success
Key Findings: Gen Z and Entrepreneurship
- Two-thirds (66%) of Gen Z Canadians have thought about owning a business, more than any other generation
- 84% of current Gen Z business owners say they are optimistic about the future of entrepreneurship in Canada
- 46% of Gen Z business owners are operating a side hustle alongside their primary job
- 32% of Gen Z Canadians aspire to start a side hustle
- 49% of Gen Z Canadians believe entrepreneurship is more accessible today than it was for previous generations
Amid evolving career paths and ongoing economic uncertainty, Gen Z Canadians surveyed show the strongest interest in business ownership of any generation, and are redefining what entrepreneurial success looks like, according to the 2026 RBC Small Business Poll.
Among Gen Z business owners, 84 per cent say they are optimistic about the future of entrepreneurship in Canada, compared with 76 per cent of business owners overall. Nearly half (49 per cent) of Gen Z Canadians surveyed and 56 per cent of Gen Z business owners believe entrepreneurship is more accessible today than it was for previous generations. And among Gen Zers who aspire to own a business, 27 per cent see entrepreneurship as a way to pursue their passions.
"Small businesses are the backbone of Canada's economy, and the next generation of entrepreneurs will help shape its future," said Amy Childs, Vice President, Small Business and Partnerships, RBC. "Gen Z is showing that business ownership doesn't have to follow a traditional path, with success increasingly defined by flexibility, financial stability and independence."
How does Gen Z define entrepreneurial success?
For many younger Canadians, entrepreneurship is no longer an all-or-nothing leap. Instead, they are building businesses alongside their existing careers.
- Entrepreneurial and Employed: Nearly half (46 per cent) of Gen Z business owners are working on a side hustle while also working a full-time job.
- The Side Hustle Generation: Nearly one-third (32 per cent) of Gen Z Canadians aspire to start a side hustle.
Compared to other factors, Gen Z prioritizes financial stability and pursuit of passions over traditional measures of business growth:
- Financial stability and wealth: 42 per cent of Gen Z Canadians define success as being able to support themselves or their family, while 35 per cent point to building long-term wealth.
- Independence and passion: Roughly three in 10 of Gen Z Canadians point to being their own boss (33 per cent) or turning a passion into income (31 per cent) as their primary definition of success.
Traditional growth measures are less prominent among Gen Z. Twenty-seven per cent of Gen Z Canadians define success as seeing their business grow and scale, while 22 per cent point to creating something meaningful or long-lasting.
Economic realities are also shaping these entrepreneurial ambitions:
- Cost of Living: The high cost of living is the most commonly cited barrier to entrepreneurship for all respondents, including 42 per cent of Gen Zers surveyed.
- The "Necessity" Factor: 81 per cent of Canadians agree that financial uncertainty acts as a catalyst, motivating more people to explore entrepreneurship as a way to address financial pressures.
"Historically, economic uncertainty and high unemployment have informed interest in entrepreneurship," said Childs. "While it can be challenging to operate a business in this environment, Canadian entrepreneurs have continued to demonstrate resilience by identifying opportunities to adapt."
Technology is making entrepreneurship more accessible – and more demanding
Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs is leaning into the benefits of technology, while also being challenged to adapt to the expectations that come with it.
- Accessibility: 85 per cent of Canadians surveyed agree that technology and digital platforms have made starting a business feel more accessible. The same proportion of Gen Z business owners feel confident using technology to run their business.
- New Demands: More than eight in 10 Gen Z business owners (83 per cent) agree that entrepreneurs today are expected to learn and adapt to technology more than previous generations, while 63 per cent feel pressure to adopt artificial intelligence tools to remain competitive.
"Technology is giving entrepreneurs more ways to turn an idea into a business, but access to digital tools is only one part of building something sustainable," said Childs. "Entrepreneurs also need sound financial fundamentals, trusted advice and a strong network of support. RBC can help business owners make informed decisions as they move from exploring an idea to starting, managing and growing their business."
RBC helps entrepreneurs start, manage and grow their businesses
As Canadians pursue entrepreneurship through different paths—from launching a side hustle to growing an established company—access to advice, financial solutions and practical business tools can help them make informed decisions and move their businesses forward with confidence. RBC supports entrepreneurs throughout their business journey, including:
Ownr®: For entrepreneurs in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, this is a quick and affordable platform to plan, register and incorporate their business online, while automating many important corporate compliance and government filings. Entrepreneurs get up to $300* back when they open an RBC Business Bank Account with incorporation to help get their business started faster.
RBC Insight Edge™ for Small Business: A dashboard solution that offers subscribed retail businesses with real-time data insights around customer trends, competitive benchmarks and market intelligence to support business decisions.
Futurpreneur‡: For entrepreneurs aged 18-39 who want access to business resources, financing and mentoring. Futurpreneur Canada supports young entrepreneurs with an expert business mentor for up to two years and resources to help plan, launch, manage and grow their business.
The Founder's Journey Online Course: This free virtual course, taught by award-winning professors from Ivey Business School at Western University and created by the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship at Western University in collaboration with RBC and The Globe and Mail, guides participants through the journey of helping them start and grow a business.
Entrepreneurs can access these and many other solutions and business advice online at http://www.rbc.com/startingabusiness.
About the RBC Small Business Poll
The RBC Small Business Poll was conducted by Ipsos Canada from June 27, 2026 – July 6, 2026. A total of 3,137 surveys were self-completed online by Canadian adults (Age 18+), represented in six different regions (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan/Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada). Representative sample results are weighted to reflect the Canadian population. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2 percentage points had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population represented. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error, and measurement error.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
For more information, please contact:
Lara Banlaoi, RBC Corporate Communications
*For sole proprietorship registration, "Save $49" offer is inclusive of any applicable taxes, and for incorporation, "Save $300" offer is inclusive of any applicable taxes ("Offer"). Offer available when you register or incorporate with Ownr and apply and get approved for a new RBC business deposit account associated with the business registered or incorporated with Ownr ("BDA") within 60 days of purchase ("Application Criteria"). Royal Bank of Canada (not Ownr or RBC Ventures Inc.) will in its discretion make approval decisions for all BDA applications. Once you complete the Application Criteria, you must log back into your Ownr account and click 'Confirm Account Open' or "Refund Me". If you received an automatic discount but do not apply and get approved for a BDA and click "Confirm Account Open" within 60 days of payment the discount will be reversed and the amount of the discount will be automatically charged to the credit card you used to pay for your registration. If you have not received an automatic discount, you will receive the Offer as a credit in your BDA within 7-10 business days of clicking "Refund Me". To qualify for this Offer your BDA must remain open for a period of 1 year from the date it is opened but there is no minimum balance that must be maintained in your BDA. If you received this Offer then change or close your BDA within 1 year of the date it was opened, we reserve the right to charge the credit card that you used to pay for your registration. Offer may be revised or withdrawn at any time without notice.
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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