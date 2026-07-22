NBA® 2K27 Cover Athletes Revealed: Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose

Official NBA® 2K27 Gameplay Trailer Drops on July 28
Executive Summary :
- Launch Dates & Platforms : NBA® 2K27 available worldwide on September 4, 2026 on PlayStation®5, XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch ™ 2. Early Access* begins August 28 for Deluxe and Ultra Edition owners.
- Global Cover Athlete Reveal : Standard Edition ($69.99**) features Victor Wembanyama | Deluxe Edition ($99.99) features Caitlin Clark | Ultra Edition ($149.99 limited availability through September 6) features Derrick Rose.
- Pre-orders : Preorders*** are live now on the NBA 2K27 official website .
- Upcoming Gameplay Trailer : A first look at NBA 2K27 gameplay to be revealed in the official trailer on Tuesday, July 28.
Today, 2K officially announced the cover athletes for NBA 2K27 , the latest iteration of the NBA video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K . Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs Center who made history as the NBA's first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, will grace the cover of the Standard Edition . Indiana Fever Guard, 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, three-time WNBA All-Star starter, and player who has transformed the landscape of women's basketball, Caitlin Clark will star on the Deluxe Edition . Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, three-time NBA All-Star and the youngest MVP in NBA history, will be celebrated on the limited-time Ultra Edition .
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Today, 2K officially announced the cover athletes for NBA 2K27, the latest iteration of the NBA video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K. Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs Center who made history as the NBA's first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, will grace the cover of the Standard Edition. Indiana Fever Guard, 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, three-time WNBA All-Star starter, and player who has transformed the landscape of women's basketball, Caitlin Clark will star on the Deluxe Edition. Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, three-time NBA All-Star and the youngest MVP in NBA history, will be celebrated on the limited-time Ultra Edition.
NBA 2K27 launches September 4 across PlayStation®5 (PS5®), XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch™ 2. Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition owners won't have to wait long as Early Access begins on Friday, August 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT.*
"Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game," said Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K. "Wembanyama has broken the mold for what a big man can be and keeps breaking it. Clark is pulling up from the logo, not just redefining what range looks like, but the women's game entirely. And Rose changed what it meant to be a point guard - explosive, physical, unstoppable - and when faced with setbacks, his hunger for the game is what brought him back. None of them have an off switch, and that same relentless drive is what defines NBA 2K27."
"When you're truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn't stop when you leave the arena. NBA 2K is the court that never locks up, it's always open whether you're in Paris or San Antonio. It's how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7," said Standard Edition cover athlete Victor Wembanyama. "To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that's a dream come true for me."
"Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world," said Deluxe Edition cover athlete Caitlin Clark. "To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women's basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that."
"It's crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27," said Ultra Edition cover athlete Derrick Rose. "During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you."
Editions & Pricing**
NBA 2K27 is now available for pre-order on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC, and to wish list on Nintendo Switch 2. The three editions of the game include:
- Standard Edition - $69.99: Featuring Victor Wembanyama, the Standard Edition launches September 4, 2026, and will be available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
- Deluxe Edition - $99.99: Headlined by Caitlin Clark and available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC****; MyCAREER content (25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, Victor Wembanyama Jersey, Caitlin Clark Jersey, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)); and MyTEAM content (Full '27: Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x '27: Series 1 Packs, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)). Includes Early Access starting on August 28, 2026, up to one week before worldwide release.*
- Ultra Edition - $149.99 (Limited availability through September 6, 2026): Celebrating Derrick Rose, the Ultra Edition is available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC. Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 Pro Pass*****, and the Summer Season Pass Pro Pass Bundle (Seasons 7–9 Pro Pass, releasing in Summer 2027); the Roses Oversize Hoodie in MyCAREER; Premium SKU MyTEAM Player Cards, which includes a guaranteed 98 OVR card (December 2026) and a guaranteed Invincible card (May 2027). NBA 2K26 players who pre-order NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition on the same platform will receive a 10% discount******. Includes Early Access beginning August 28, 2026.
Visit the NBA 2K27 official website for a full breakdown of the SKU details, availability, and more information.
Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K27 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.
Follow NBA 2K on TikTok , Instagram , X , YouTube , and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K27 news.
Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). NBA 2K27 is officially licensed by the NBA, the WNBPA, and PLYRS UNTD , the consumer-facing, commercial brand of the NBPA.
*Early Access begins 9:00 AM PT, August 28. Ultra Edition only available on Playstation®5, XBOX Series X|S and PC through September 6. Availability may vary by region and time zone. See NBA 2K27 FAQ for full early access details.
**Prices based on 2K's suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local retailers for more info and availability.
***Offer available until 10 AM PT on August 17. Internet connection and NBA 2K Account required to redeem and use bonus content. For redemption details, see nba.2k.com/2k27/faq/. Terms apply.
****Online play requires an Internet connection and NBA 2K Account. Console online play requires separate paid subscription. Terms apply.
*****NBA 2K27 Pro Passes and Hall of Fame passes are available for separate purchase and require base game, internet, and NBA 2K account. Paid premium passes unlock additional rewards for the season that are earnable through gameplay. Progress and rewards reset at the end of each season. Availability restrictions apply. For more information on Season Pass, go to https://nba.2k.com/2K27/season-pass-faq/
******Loyalty Discount only available via the Platform Store through September 3, 2026. Ultra Edition is a digital version only available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S & PC. Discount based on 2K's SRP. Limit 1 per Platform Account. Availability restrictions apply. See retailer site for details and terms. 2K Games is not responsible for fulfillment of Loyalty Discount.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, Gearbox and HB Studios. 2K's portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®️ 2K; renowned BioShock®️, Borderlands®️, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ brands; popular WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises, TopSpin®️ as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company's official social media channels.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
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MEDIA CONTACTS
Paige Farrell
2K
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Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
Alan.lewis@2k.com