Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference.

Nautilus' management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


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