Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company has executed a National Food Service Broker Agreement with Vancouver based Tri-Elite Marketing Ltd. (Tri-Elite), to market the Company's plant-based entrees, PlanteinTM, across Canada

Tri-Elite will focus on securing food service listings across Canada for the Company's extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Tri-Elite will be participating with Naturally Splendid at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show this weekend, April 23rd and 24th, promoting the PlanteinTM line to its many existing clients and looking to make connections with new opportunities. Industry experts consider the CHFA trade shows the number one source of presenting new products to retailers doing business in Canada.

Tri-Elite Marketing Ltd. was founded in 2000 servicing western Canada initially. In 2003, current President Aggie Christopher, joined Tri-Elite as a partner bringing her extensive experience, relationships and distribution background to the company. In 2009 Aggie assumed full ownership of the company and its direction, expanding Company operations across Canada.

In 2018 Tri-Elite stepped into the national arena hiring territory managers for eastern Canada solidifying strong representation coast to coast. The Company has over twenty (20) full-time sales representatives across Canada dedicated to servicing Tri-Elite clients and expanding their distribution. The company has been built on hard work, loyalty, trust and finding the best sales candidates in each marketplace. Tri-Elite has been truly fortunate to have hired some of the best talents in the Food Service Industry and that has been the key to the success of the brands they represent and in turn, Tri-Elite's success.

Tri-Elite President Aggie Christopher states, "Tri-Elite Marketing is a partner for the future, with lofty targets and goals to provide premium service for our business partners supporting them to build their business and ultimately succeed. Consumers are demanding plant-based products more now than ever before and we believe this category will continue to grow. We deploy a very strategic game plan with goals to grow our vendor partner's business, while in turn continuing to build Tri-Elite Marketing to be the strongest and most focused brokerage company in Canada. We look forward to implementing the systems and processes we've developed over our decades of doing business that have proven to be successful and look forward to working with the Naturally Splendid team to make the PlanteinTM brand a sensation in Canada."

PlanteinTM is the brand name for Naturally Splendid's line of plant-based entrees (www.plantein.ca). Naturally Splendid has an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement for an extensive range of plant-based entrees with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd., a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer. The current roster of entrees that Naturally Splendid has initially launched under the PlanteinTM trademark, include a plant-based; Burger; Crunchy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Filet.

Naturally Splendid CEO Craig Goodwin comments, "We are very pleased that our initial PlanteinTM launch and subsequent rollout strategy is being supported by an organization as successful as Tri-Elite Marketing. Their understanding and achievements regarding product launches and national distribution will significantly benefit our sales and distribution strategies. We look forward to working with the Tri-Elite team with our most exciting product launch to date."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-570-0905 x 101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

