Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2022 results as follows:

For the Three
Months Ended

Last Twelve
Months Ended

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022

Operating cash flow

$

63,123

$

200,674

Free cash flow (1)

63,686

202,318

Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1)

84,673

Net income

$

66,820

$

215,858

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

80,709

260,842

_________________________
(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Highlights:

  • $64 million Free Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2022
  • Record Free Cash Flow for the first half of the year of $116 million
  • Paid down $120.5 million of debt in the second quarter of 2022
  • 1.2x Leverage Ratio at June 30, 2022, down from 4.6x at June 30, 2021

"The second quarter was another quarter of exceptional results for NRP with the generation of $64 million of free cash flow," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "When combined with the $52 million of free cash flow generated in the first quarter, the first half of 2022 was the best annual start in the history of the Partnership. We took advantage of the strong financial results and positive outlook to retire $118 million of debt, driving our leverage ratio down to 1.2x at the end of the second quarter, which was a dramatic improvement from 4.6x just twelve months earlier. We believe current market conditions will allow us to continue de-risking the capital structure while continuing to provide distributions to our common unitholders."

NRP announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on August 23, 2022 to unitholders of record on August 16, 2022. This is a 67% increase as compared to the distribution paid for the prior year quarter and is consistent with the previous quarter. In addition, the board declared a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

NRP's liquidity was $159.4 million at June 30, 2022, consisting of $59.4 million of cash and $100.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $43.5 million as compared to the prior year period. Free cash flow for the second quarter increased $39.3 million as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to stronger metallurgical coal demand and pricing in 2022. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2022.

Metallurgical coal prices have declined from their record highs during the first quarter of 2022 but remain supported by the ongoing tightness in the supply-demand balance for metallurgical coal. Metallurgical coal production continues to face ongoing labor shortages and global supply chain interruptions which limits the ability of operators to increase metallurgical coal production and should provide continued support for domestic and international prices in the near term despite slowing global economic growth and softening demand for steel.

Thermal coal demand and pricing remains strong due to increased demand for electricity, high natural gas prices and constrained growth in thermal coal production. Boycotts on Russian coal caused by the war in Ukraine are amplifying the tightness in thermal coal markets caused by labor shortages, global supply chain interruptions, and environmental and political pressures limiting the ability of operators to increase thermal coal production to meet domestic and international demand. NRP continues to believe the near-term outlook for thermal coal prices is positive.

NRP continues to identify alternative revenue opportunities across its large portfolio of land and mineral assets specifically within the transitional energy economy. NRP owns the rights to sequester carbon dioxide ("CO 2 ") on approximately 3.5 million mineral acres of pore space in the southern United States. As announced previously, in the first quarter of 2022 NRP executed on its first subsurface CO 2 sequestration transaction by granting Denbury the right to develop a world-class subsurface CO 2 sequestration project on 75,000 acres of underground pore space NRP owns in southwest Alabama with the potential to store over 300 million metric tons of CO 2 . While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows being realized from further activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States will provide additional opportunities to create value in this regard and position NRP to benefit from the transitional energy economy with minimal capital investment.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the second quarter of 2022 increased $12.1 million as compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of increased international sales prices. Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2022 increased $10.5 million as compared to the prior year period due to Sisecam Wyoming reinstating its regular quarterly cash distributions beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Strong demand growth for soda ash, driven by global secular trends including investments in renewable energy, the electrification of the global auto fleet and urbanization, coupled with constrained soda ash supply due in part to COVID-19 flash lockdowns in China and a partial closure of a Green River competitor due to a force majeure event allowed Sisecam Wyoming to deliver improved financial results in the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the second quarter increased $4.1 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the early retirement of debt, partially offset by lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding. Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2022 increased $1.0 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding.

During the second quarter of 2022, NRP retired $118.1 million of its 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025, which will save approximately $10.8 million annually in interest costs. These notes were purchased on the open market at a weighted average price of 102.275%, a discount to the current redemption price of 104.563%. In July, NRP was able to retire an additional $38.8 million of its 2025 Senior Notes, which will save an additional $3.5 million annually in interest costs. The current outstanding amount of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 is $143.1 million.

In addition, in May of 2022 NRP paid a first quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit of NRP and a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/kfJdSHYP . After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com . To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of NRP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable rate.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com . Further information about NRP is available on the Partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership's common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees, including Foresight Energy; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

" Adjusted EBITDA " is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or " DCF " is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or " FCF " is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

" Cash flow cushion " is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units, common unit distributions and warrant cash settlements. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per unit data)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

Revenues and other income

Royalty and other mineral rights

$

79,333

$

33,611

$

71,083

$

150,416

$

66,538

Transportation and processing services

5,612

2,182

3,796

9,408

4,374

Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming

14,643

2,601

14,837

29,480

4,574

Gain on asset sales and disposals

345

116

345

175

Total revenues and other income

$

99,933

$

38,510

$

89,716

$

189,649

$

75,661

Operating expenses

Operating and maintenance expenses

$

10,015

$

5,170

$

8,076

$

18,091

$

10,722

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,847

4,871

3,868

9,715

9,963

General and administrative expenses

5,052

3,388

4,467

9,519

7,498

Asset impairments

43

16

19

62

4,059

Total operating expenses

$

20,957

$

13,445

$

16,430

$

37,387

$

32,242

Income from operations

$

78,976

$

25,065

$

73,286

$

152,262

$

43,419

Other expenses, net

Interest expense, net

$

(8,108

)

$

(9,683

)

$

(9,387

)

$

(17,495

)

$

(19,656

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(4,048

)

(4,048

)

Total other expenses, net

$

(12,156

)

$

(9,683

)

$

(9,387

)

$

(21,543

)

$

(19,656

)

Net income

$

66,820

$

15,382

$

63,899

$

130,719

$

23,763

Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders

(7,500

)

(7,842

)

(7,500

)

(15,000

)

(15,569

)

Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner

$

59,320

$

7,540

$

56,399

$

115,719

$

8,194

Net income attributable to common unitholders

$

58,134

$

7,389

$

55,271

$

113,405

$

8,030

Net income attributable to the general partner

1,186

151

1,128

2,314

164

Net income per common unit

Basic

$

4.65

$

0.60

$

4.45

$

9.10

$

0.65

Diluted

3.29

0.56

3.11

6.50

0.65

Net income

$

66,820

$

15,382

$

63,899

$

130,719

$

23,763

Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other

(4,013

)

2,533

2,545

(1,468

)

3,265

Comprehensive income

$

62,807

$

17,915

$

66,444

$

129,251

$

27,028

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

66,820

$

15,382

$

63,899

$

130,719

$

23,763

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities of continuing operations:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,847

4,871

3,868

9,715

9,963

Distributions from unconsolidated investment

10,486

13,230

23,716

3,920

Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(14,643

)

(2,601

)

(14,837

)

(29,480

)

(4,574

)

Gain on asset sales and disposals

(345

)

(116

)

(345

)

(175

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,048

4,048

Asset impairments

43

16

19

62

4,059

Bad debt expense

(388

)

(737

)

1,028

640

(354

)

Unit-based compensation expense

1,339

593

1,448

2,787

1,719

Amortization of debt issuance costs and other

1,297

977

375

1,672

1,246

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(5,033

)

162

(7,579

)

(12,612

)

(3,169

)

Accounts payable

73

(83

)

(60

)

13

(93

)

Accrued liabilities

2,047

1,838

(7,156

)

(5,109

)

(1,196

)

Accrued interest

(7,413

)

(7,424

)

7,250

(163

)

(291

)

Deferred revenue

(2,259

)

677

(7,316

)

(9,575

)

531

Other items, net

1,204

(171

)

(1,838

)

(634

)

1,235

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

63,123

$

13,384

$

52,331

$

115,454

$

36,584

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from asset sales and disposals

$

346

$

116

$

$

346

$

175

Return of long-term contract receivable

563

541

563

1,082

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

909

$

657

$

$

909

$

1,257

Cash flows from financing activities

Debt repayments

$

(120,474

)

$

(2,365

)

$

(16,697

)

$

(137,171

)

$

(19,061

)

Distributions to common unitholders and the general
partner

(9,570

)

(5,672

)

(5,672

)

(15,242

)

(11,302

)

Distributions to preferred unitholders

(7,500

)

(3,864

)

(7,500

)

(15,000

)

(7,670

)

Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind

(19,579

)

(19,579

)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

Other items, net

(2,722

)

1

(2,813

)

(5,535

)

(690

)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(140,266

)

$

(12,900

)

$

(52,261

)

$

(192,527

)

$

(39,723

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

(76,234

)

$

1,141

$

70

$

(76,164

)

$

(1,882

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

135,590

96,767

135,520

135,520

99,790

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

59,356

$

97,908

$

135,590

$

59,356

$

97,908

Supplemental cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

15,128

$

16,611

$

1,644

$

16,772

$

18,931

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind

$

$

3,863

$

$

$

7,669

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except unit data)

2022

2021

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,356

$

135,520

Accounts receivable, net

37,288

24,538

Other current assets, net

3,204

2,723

Total current assets

$

99,848

$

162,781

Land

24,008

24,008

Mineral rights, net

428,505

437,697

Intangible assets, net

15,634

16,130

Equity in unconsolidated investment

280,300

276,004

Long-term contract receivable, net

30,182

31,371

Other long-term assets, net

4,664

5,832

Total assets

$

883,141

$

953,823

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,969

$

1,956

Accrued liabilities

5,507

10,297

Accrued interest

1,050

1,213

Current portion of deferred revenue

11,475

11,817

Current portion of long-term debt, net

39,070

39,102

Total current liabilities

$

59,071

$

64,385

Deferred revenue

40,811

50,045

Long-term debt, net

259,296

394,443

Other non-current liabilities

5,012

5,018

Total liabilities

$

364,190

$

513,891

Commitments and contingencies

Class A Convertible Preferred Units (250,000 and 269,321 units issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit;
liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

$

164,587

$

183,908

Partners' capital:

Common unitholders' interest (12,505,996 and 12,351,306 units issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively),

$

300,753

$

203,062

General partner's interest

3,904

1,787

Warrant holders' interest

47,964

47,964

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,743

3,211

Total partners' capital

$

354,364

$

256,024

Total liabilities and partners' capital

$

883,141

$

953,823

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital

Common Unitholders

General
Partner

Warrant
Holders

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Total Partners'
Capital

(In thousands)

Units

Amounts

Balance at December 31, 2021

12,351

$

203,062

$

1,787

$

47,964

$

3,211

$

256,024

Net income (1)

62,621

1,278

63,899

Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner

(5,559

)

(113

)

(5,672

)

Distributions to preferred unitholders

(7,603

)

(155

)

(7,758

)

Issuance of unit-based awards

155

Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net

(1,754

)

(1,754

)

Capital contribution

112

112

Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other

2,545

2,545

Balance at March 31, 2022

12,506

$

250,767

$

2,909

$

47,964

$

5,756

$

307,396

Net income (1)

65,484

1,336

66,820

Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner

(9,379

)

(191

)

(9,570

)

Distributions to preferred unitholders

(7,350

)

(150

)

(7,500

)

Unit-based awards amortization and vesting

1,231

1,231

Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other

(4,013

)

(4,013

)

Balance at June 30, 2022

12,506

$

300,753

$

3,904

$

47,964

$

1,743

$

354,364

________________
(1)

Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Common Unitholders

General
Partner

Warrant
Holders

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Total Partners'
Capital

(In thousands)

Units

Amounts

Balance at December 31, 2020

12,261

$

136,927

$

459

$

66,816

$

322

$

204,524

Net income (1)

8,213

168

8,381

Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner

(5,517

)

(113

)

(5,630

)

Distributions to preferred unitholders

(7,461

)

(152

)

(7,613

)

Issuance of unit-based awards

90

Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net

215

215

Capital contribution

32

32

Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other

732

732

Balance at March 31, 2021

12,351

$

132,377

$

394

$

66,816

$

1,054

$

200,641

Net income (2)

15,074

308

15,382

Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner

(5,559

)

(113

)

(5,672

)

Distributions to preferred unitholders

(7,571

)

(155

)

(7,726

)

Unit-based awards amortization and vesting

515

515

Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other

2,533

2,533

Balance at June 30, 2021

12,351

$

134,836

$

434

$

66,816

$

3,587

$

205,673

________________
(1)

Net income includes $7.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.6 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

(2)

Net income includes $7.8 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.7 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and March 31, 2022:

Operating Segments

Mineral Rights

Corporate and
Financing

(In thousands)

Soda Ash

Total

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues

$

84,945

$

14,643

$

$

99,588

Gain on asset sales and disposals

345

345

Total revenues and other income

$

85,290

$

14,643

$

$

99,933

Asset impairments

$

43

$

$

$

43

Net income (loss)

$

69,408

$

14,620

$

(17,208

)

$

66,820

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

75,298

$

10,463

$

(5,052

)

$

80,709

Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:

Operating activities

$

70,351

$

10,430

$

(17,658

)

$

63,123

Investing activities

$

909

$

$

$

909

Financing activities

$

$

$

(140,266

)

$

(140,266

)

Distributable cash flow (1)

$

71,260

$

10,430

$

(17,658

)

$

64,032

Free cash flow (1)

$

70,914

$

10,430

$

(17,658

)

$

63,686

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues

$

35,793

$

2,601

$

$

38,394

Gain on asset sales and disposals

116

116

Total revenues and other income

$

35,909

$

2,601

$

$

38,510

Asset impairments

$

16

$

$

$

16

Net income (loss)

$

25,886

$

2,566

$

(13,070

)

$

15,382

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

30,774

$

(35

)

$

(3,388

)

$

27,351

Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:

Operating activities

$

32,028

$

(35

)

$

(18,609

)

$

13,384

Investing activities

$

657

$

$

$

657

Financing activities

$

(1,000

)

$

$

(11,900

)

$

(12,900

)

Distributable cash flow (1)

$

32,685

$

(35

)

$

(18,609

)

$

14,041

Free cash flow (1)

$

31,569

$

(35

)

$

(18,609

)

$

12,925

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Revenues

$

74,879

$

14,837

$

$

89,716

Gain on asset sales and disposals

Total revenues and other income

$

74,879

$

14,837

$

$

89,716

Asset impairments

$

19

$

$

$

19

Net income (loss)

$

62,967

$

14,786

$

(13,854

)

$

63,899

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

66,854

$

13,179

$

(4,467

)

$

75,566

Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:

Operating activities

$

48,176

$

13,195

$

(9,040

)

$

52,331

Investing activities

$

$

$

$

Financing activities

$

(614

)

$

$

(51,647

)

$

(52,261

)

Distributable cash flow (1)

$

48,176

$

13,195

$

(9,040

)

$

52,331

Free cash flow (1)

$

48,176

$

13,195

$

(9,040

)

$

52,331

_____________________
(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Operating Segments

Mineral Rights

Corporate and
Financing

(In thousands)

Soda Ash

Total

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues

$

159,824

$

29,480

$

$

189,304

Gain on asset sales and disposals

345

345

Total revenues and other income

$

160,169

$

29,480

$

$

189,649

Asset impairments

$

62

$

$

$

62

Net income (loss)

$

132,375

$

29,406

$

(31,062

)

$

130,719

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

142,152

$

23,642

$

(9,519

)

$

156,275

Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:

Operating activities

$

118,527

$

23,625

$

(26,698

)

$

115,454

Investing activities

$

909

$

$

$

909

Financing activities

$

(614

)

$

$

(191,913

)

$

(192,527

)

Distributable cash flow (1)

$

119,436

$

23,625

$

(26,698

)

$

116,363

Free cash flow (1)

$

119,090

$

23,625

$

(26,698

)

$

116,017

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues

$

70,912

$

4,574

$

$

75,486

Gain on asset sales and disposals

175

175

Total revenues and other income

$

71,087

$

4,574

$

$

75,661

Asset impairments

$

4,059

$

$

$

4,059

Net income (loss)

$

46,374

$

4,519

$

(27,130

)

$

23,763

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

60,420

$

3,865

$

(7,498

)

$

56,787

Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:

Operating activities

$

57,990

$

3,853

$

(25,259

)

$

36,584

Investing activities

$

1,257

$

$

$

1,257

Financing activities

$

(1,132

)

$

$

(38,591

)

$

(39,723

)

Distributable cash flow (1)

$

59,247

$

3,853

$

(25,259

)

$

37,841

Free cash flow (1)

$

58,072

$

3,853

$

(25,259

)

$

36,666

___________________
(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per ton data)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

Coal sales volumes (tons)

Appalachia

Northern

392

405

428

820

525

Central

3,484

2,975

3,251

6,735

5,625

Southern

312

316

361

673

416

Total Appalachia

4,188

3,696

4,040

8,228

6,566

Illinois Basin

3,403

2,640

1,502

4,905

5,298

Northern Powder River Basin

699

185

1,238

1,937

1,244

Gulf Coast

67

69

136

Total coal sales volumes

8,357

6,521

6,849

15,206

13,108

Coal royalty revenue per ton

Appalachia

Northern

$

11.84

$

4.45

$

10.14

$

10.95

$

4.27

Central

12.19

4.62

11.37

11.80

4.44

Southern

17.67

7.63

17.56

17.61

7.06

Illinois Basin

2.07

2.01

2.20

2.11

2.04

Northern Powder River Basin

4.74

4.15

3.74

4.10

3.49

Gulf Coast

0.57

0.55

0.56

Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton

7.54

3.69

8.12

7.80

3.45

Coal royalty revenues

Appalachia

Northern

$

4,640

$

1,804

$

4,341

$

8,981

$

2,241

Central

42,461

13,756

36,980

79,441

24,951

Southern

5,513

2,410

6,340

11,853

2,938

Total Appalachia

52,614

17,970

47,661

100,275

30,130

Illinois Basin

7,061

5,300

3,303

10,364

10,783

Northern Powder River Basin

3,314

768

4,632

7,946

4,341

Gulf Coast

38

38

76

Unadjusted coal royalty revenues

63,027

24,038

55,634

118,661

45,254

Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases

(82

)

(5,740

)

(185

)

(267

)

(11,591

)

Total coal royalty revenues

$

62,945

$

18,298

$

55,449

$

118,394

$

33,663

Other revenues

Production lease minimum revenues

$

65

$

3,556

$

1,592

$

1,657

$

7,006

Minimum lease straight-line revenues

4,674

4,869

4,783

9,457

10,965

Wheelage revenues

4,379

1,844

3,717

8,096

3,625

Property tax revenues

1,695

1,587

1,472

3,167

3,056

Coal overriding royalty revenues

682

976

258

940

2,835

Lease amendment revenues

811

772

880

1,691

1,640

Aggregates royalty revenues

1,037

456

770

1,807

910

Oil and gas royalty revenues

2,906

900

1,814

4,720

2,266

Other revenues

139

353

348

487

572

Total other revenues

$

16,388

$

15,313

$

15,634

$

32,022

$

32,875

Royalty and other mineral rights

$

79,333

$

33,611

$

71,083

$

150,416

$

66,538

Transportation and processing services revenues

5,612

2,182

3,796

9,408

4,374

Gain on asset sales and disposals

345

116

345

175

Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income

$

85,290

$

35,909

$

74,879

$

160,169

$

71,087

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Rights

Corporate and
Financing

(In thousands)

Soda Ash

Total

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income (loss)

$

69,408

$

14,620

$

(17,208

)

$

66,820

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(14,643

)

(14,643

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

10,486

10,486

Add: interest expense, net

8,108

8,108

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

4,048

4,048

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,847

5,847

Add: asset impairments

43

43

Adjusted EBITDA

$

75,298

$

10,463

$

(5,052

)

$

80,709

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income (loss)

$

25,886

$

2,566

$

(13,070

)

$

15,382

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(2,601

)

(2,601

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

Add: interest expense, net

1

9,682

9,683

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

4,871

4,871

Add: asset impairments

16

16

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,774

$

(35

)

$

(3,388

)

$

27,351

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net income (loss)

$

62,967

$

14,786

(13,854

)

$

63,899

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(14,837

)

(14,837

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

13,230

13,230

Add: interest expense, net

9,387

9,387

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

3,868

3,868

Add: asset impairments

19

19

Adjusted EBITDA

$

66,854

$

13,179

$

(4,467

)

$

75,566

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Rights

Corporate and
Financing

(In thousands)

Soda Ash

Total

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income (loss)

$

132,375

$

29,406

$

(31,062

)

$

130,719

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(29,480

)

(29,480

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

23,716

23,716

Add: interest expense, net

17,495

17,495

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

4,048

4,048

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

9,715

9,715

Add: asset impairments

62

62

Adjusted EBITDA

$

142,152

$

23,642

$

(9,519

)

$

156,275

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income (loss)

$

46,374

$

4,519

$

(27,130

)

$

23,763

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(4,574

)

(4,574

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

3,920

3,920

Add: interest expense, net

24

19,632

19,656

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

9,963

9,963

Add: asset impairments

4,059

4,059

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,420

$

3,865

$

(7,498

)

$

56,787

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Rights

Corporate and
Financing

(In thousands)

Soda Ash

Total

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

$

70,351

$

10,430

$

(17,658

)

$

63,123

Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

346

346

Add: return of long-term contract receivable

563

563

Distributable cash flow

$

71,260

$

10,430

$

(17,658

)

$

64,032

Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

(346

)

(346

)

Less: acquisition costs

Free cash flow

$

70,914

$

10,430

$

(17,658

)

$

63,686

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

909

$

$

$

909

Net cash used in financing activities

(140,266

)

(140,266

)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

$

32,028

$

(35

)

$

(18,609

)

$

13,384

Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

116

116

Add: return of long-term contract receivable

541

541

Distributable cash flow

$

32,685

$

(35

)

$

(18,609

)

$

14,041

Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

(116

)

(116

)

Less: acquisition costs

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

Free cash flow

$

31,569

$

(35

)

$

(18,609

)

$

12,925

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

657

$

$

$

657

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,000

)

(11,900

)

(12,900

)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

$

48,176

$

13,195

$

(9,040

)

$

52,331

Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

Add: return of long-term contract receivable

Distributable cash flow

$

48,176

$

13,195

$

(9,040

)

$

52,331

Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

Less: acquisition costs

Free cash flow

$

48,176

$

13,195

$

(9,040

)

$

52,331

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

$

$

$

Net cash used in financing activities

(614

)

(51,647

)

(52,261

)

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Rights

Corporate and
Financing

(In thousands)

Soda Ash

Total

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

$

118,527

$

23,625

$

(26,698

)

$

115,454

Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

346

346

Add: return of long-term contract receivable

563

563

Distributable cash flow

$

119,436

$

23,625

$

(26,698

)

$

116,363

Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

(346

)

(346

)

Less: acquisition costs

Free cash flow

$

119,090

$

23,625

$

(26,698

)

$

116,017

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

909

$

$

$

909

Net cash used in financing activities

(614

)

(191,913

)

(192,527

)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

$

57,990

$

3,853

(25,259

)

$

36,584

Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

175

175

Add: return of long-term contract receivable

1,082

1,082

Distributable cash flow

$

59,247

$

3,853

$

(25,259

)

$

37,841

Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

(175

)

(175

)

Less: acquisition costs

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

Free cash flow

$

58,072

$

3,853

$

(25,259

)

$

36,666

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

1,257

$

$

$

1,257

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,132

)

(38,591

)

(39,723

)

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Cash Flow Cushion

For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

Last 12
Months

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

$

30,059

$

55,161

$

52,331

$

63,123

$

200,674

Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

74

346

420

Add: return of long-term contract receivable

540

541

563

1,644

Distributable cash flow

$

30,673

$

55,702

$

52,331

$

64,032

$

202,738

Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals

(74

)

(346

)

(420

)

Free cash flow

$

30,599

$

55,702

$

52,331

$

63,686

$

202,318

Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments

(20,335

)

(16,697

)

(2,365

)

(39,397

)

Less: preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units

(3,921

)

(3,980

)

(27,079

)

(7,500

)

(42,480

)

Less: common unit distributions

(5,671

)

(5,672

)

(5,672

)

(9,570

)

(26,585

)

Less: warrant cash settlement

(9,183

)

(9,183

)

Cash flow cushion

$

21,007

$

16,532

$

2,883

$

44,251

$

84,673

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Leverage Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

Last Twelve
Months

Net income

$

29,498

$

55,641

$

63,899

$

66,820

$

215,858

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(6,672

)

(10,625

)

(14,837

)

(14,643

)

(46,777

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

7,350

13,230

10,486

31,066

Add: interest expense, net

9,652

9,568

9,387

8,108

36,715

Add: loss on extinguishment of debt

4,048

4,048

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,182

3,930

3,868

5,847

18,827

Add: asset impairments

57

986

19

43

1,105

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,717

$

66,850

$

75,566

$

80,709

$

260,842

Debt—at June 30, 2022

$

301,313

Leverage Ratio (1)

1.2 x

___________________
(1)

Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of June 30, 2022 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA. Note that Adjusted EBITDA under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes may be different than the amount shown above. However, NRP's last twelve months Leverage ratio as of June 30, 2022, was 1.2x as calculated under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes.

For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

Last Twelve
Months

Net income

$

7,216

$

14,687

$

8,381

$

15,382

$

45,666

Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment

(1,986

)

(5,528

)

(1,973

)

(2,601

)

(12,088

)

Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment

3,920

3,920

Add: interest expense, net

10,254

10,077

9,973

9,683

39,987

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,111

3,013

5,092

4,871

15,087

Add: asset impairments

934

2,668

4,043

16

7,661

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,529

$

24,917

$

29,436

$

27,351

$

100,233

Debt—at June 30, 2021

$

458,819

Leverage Ratio (1)

4.6 x

___________________
(1)

Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of June 30, 2021 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA

Tiffany Sammis
713-751-7515
tsammis@nrplp.com

  • Second quarter 2022 net income attributable to SXC was $18.0 million , or $0.21 per share; Year-to-date net income attributable to SXC was $47.5 million , or $0.56 per share

  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter was $71.3 million , an increase of $3.3 million versus the prior year period; Year-to-date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $155.1 million

  • Increased quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share; a 33% increase

  • Entered into a non-binding letter of intent with United States Steel Corporation ("U.S. Steel") that sets out the principal terms and conditions upon which SunCoke would acquire U.S. Steel's Granite City blast furnaces and build a 2.0M ton per year granulated pig iron facility with a 10 year initial term

  • Increasing full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $240 million - $255 million to $270 million - $285 million , reflecting continued success in the export coke market and strong performance at CMT

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) today reported results for the second quarter 2022, reflecting continued strong performance in our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

"Our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments continued to perform well in the second quarter with the backdrop of strong commodity markets. Although our coke production was impacted due to planned outages this quarter, it was more than offset by higher margins from our export coke sales. Our Logistics segment continues to deliver solid results, with higher volumes at our domestic terminals and favorable pricing at CMT," said Mike Rippey , President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy, Inc. "Recognizing both record first half performance and softening export coke market conditions, we are increasing full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $270 million - $285 million . Additionally our Board of Directors approved a 33% increase in quarterly dividends from 6 cents to 8 cents per share effective the next quarterly payment on September 1st ."

SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2022


2021


Increase

Revenues

$       501.9


$       364.3


$         137.6

Net (loss) income attributable to SXC

$         18.0


$          (8.8)


$           26.8

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         71.3


$         68.0


$             3.3



(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.



Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased $137.6 million as compared to the same prior year period, primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices and favorable export coke pricing.

Net income attributable to SXC increased $26.8 million from the same prior year period. The prior year period included a $22.7 million , net of tax impact of debt extinguishment costs related to our debt refinancing during the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.3 million as compared to the same prior year period, primarily as a result of higher margins on export sales partially offset by lower domestic coke sales volumes described below.

SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Domestic Coke
Domestic Coke consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at our Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown plants.


Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

2022


2021


Increase

(decrease)

Revenues

$       472.5


$       338.6


$           133.9

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         64.3


$         61.4


$               2.9

Sales volumes (thousands of tons)

1,007


1,063


(56)

Adjusted EBITDA per ton (2)

$       63.85


$       57.76


$             6.09



(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

(2)

Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.



Revenues increased $133.9 million as compared to the same prior year period primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices and favorable export coke pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.9 million as compared to the same prior year period largely due to higher margins on export sales partially offset by lower domestics coke sales volumes as a result of changes in the mix of production and timing of plant outages and repairs.

Logistics

Logistics consists of the handling and mixing services of coal and other aggregates at our Convent Marine Terminal ("CMT"), Lake Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals ("KRT") and Dismal River Terminal ("DRT").


Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

2022


2021


Increase

(decrease)

Revenues

$         19.8


$         16.7


$             3.1

Intersegment sales

$            7.3


$            7.4


$            (0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         12.5


$         11.4


$             1.1

Tons handled (thousands of tons)

5,809


5,104


705



(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.



Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.1 million and $1.1 million , respectively, as compared to the same prior year period driven by favorable pricing at CMT based on the API2 coal index price.

Brazil Coke

Brazil Coke consists of a cokemaking facility in Vitória, Brazil , which we operate for an affiliate of ArcelorMittal.

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were $9.6 million and $3.9 million , respectively, during the second quarter 2022, which was comparable to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million and $4.0 million , respectively, in the second quarter 2021.

Corporate and Other
Corporate and other expenses, which include activity from our legacy coal mining business, was $9.4 million during second quarter 2022, $0.6 million higher than expense of $8.8 million during second quarter 2021 driven primarily by higher employee related expenses and higher professional services.

2022 REVISED OUTLOOK

Our 2022 revised guidance is based on higher export margins in our Domestic Coke plants and the API2 price adjustment benefit at CMT.

Our 2022 revised guidance is as follows:

  • Domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.1 million tons
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $270 million to $285 million
  • Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million
  • Cash generated by operations is estimated to be between $200 million to $215 million
  • Cash taxes are projected to be $10 million to $12 million
RELATED COMMUNICATIONS

We will host our quarterly earnings call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 10:30 a.m. Central Time ) today. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-888-660-6347 in the U.S. or 1-929-201-6594 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 36382.

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois , Indiana , Ohio , Virginia and Brazil . Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

SunCoke routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and SunCoke's website at http://www.suncoke.com/English/investors/sxc . The information that SunCoke posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, SunCoke encourages investors and others interested in SunCoke to routinely monitor and review the information that SunCoke posts on its website, in addition to following SunCoke's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

DEFINITIONS
  • Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted for any impairments, restructuring costs, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or operating income under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures in other businesses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure in assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on our operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be considered a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXC represents Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and related conference call contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended).  Forward-looking statements often may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.  However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of SunCoke) that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in such forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, as well as those described from time to time in our other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, SunCoke has included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission cautionary language identifying important factors (but not necessarily all the important factors) that could cause actual  results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by SunCoke. For information concerning these factors and other important information regarding the matters discussed in this presentation, see SunCoke's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, copies of which are available free of charge on SunCoke's website at www.suncoke.com .  All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.  Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this presentation also could have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based upon the current knowledge, beliefs and expectations of SunCoke management, and upon assumptions by SunCoke concerning future conditions, any or all of which ultimately may prove to be inaccurate.  You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the earnings release.  SunCoke does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward-looking statements (or associated cautionary language), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of the earnings release except as required by applicable law.

In addition, throughout this press release, we will use non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for results as reported under U.S. GAAP.  Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation.


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021












(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

Revenues









Sales and other operating revenue


$              501.9


$              364.3


$              941.7


$              724.2

Costs and operating expenses









Cost of products sold and operating expenses


411.8


278.6


749.8


552.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses


19.8


17.7


37.8


33.0

Depreciation and amortization expense


35.8


34.1


71.0


66.5

Total costs and operating expenses


467.4


330.4


858.6


652.1

Operating income


34.5


33.9


83.1


72.1

Interest expense, net


8.3


14.2


16.3


26.9

Loss on extinguishment of debt



31.9



31.9

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


26.2


(12.2)


66.8


13.3

Income tax expense (benefit)


7.2


(4.7)


17.2


2.6

Net income (loss)


19.0


(7.5)


49.6


10.7

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


1.0


1.3


2.1


3.0

Net income (loss) attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$               18.0


$                (8.8)


$                47.5


$                  7.7

Earnings (loss) attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. per common share:









Basic


$               0.21


$               (0.11)


$                0.57


$                0.09

Diluted


$               0.21


$               (0.11)


$                0.56


$                0.09

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


83.9


83.0


83.7


82.9

Diluted


84.6


83.0


84.4


83.5



SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets




June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





(Dollars in millions, except

par value amounts)

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$                  63.4


$                  63.8

Receivables, net


108.1


77.6

Inventories


193.1


127.0

Other current assets


6.6


3.5

Total current assets


371.2


271.9

Properties, plants and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $1,230.0
million and $1,160.1 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
respectively)


1,253.5


1,287.9

Intangible assets, net


34.2


35.2

Deferred charges and other assets


18.5


20.4

Total assets


$             1,677.4


$             1,615.4

Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable


$                159.4


$                126.0

Accrued liabilities


51.6


52.4

Current portion of financing obligation


3.2


3.2

Income tax payable


1.4


0.6

Total current liabilities


215.6


182.2

Long-term debt and financing obligation


594.6


610.4

Accrual for black lung benefits


59.4


57.9

Retirement benefit liabilities


20.9


21.8

Deferred income taxes


178.2


169.0

Asset retirement obligations


12.2


11.6

Other deferred credits and liabilities


22.4


27.1

Total liabilities


1,103.3


1,080.0

Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; no issued
shares at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued
98,795,825 and 98,496,809 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021, respectively


1.0


1.0

Treasury stock, 15,404,482 shares at both June 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021


(184.0)


(184.0)

Additional paid-in capital


724.4


721.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16.2)


(16.7)

Retained earnings (deficit)


13.9


(23.4)

Total SunCoke Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity


539.1


498.1

Noncontrolling interest


35.0


37.3

Total equity


574.1


535.4

Total liabilities and equity


$             1,677.4


$             1,615.4



SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021








(Dollars in millions)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income


$                  49.6


$                  10.7

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense


71.0


66.5

Deferred income tax expense


9.2


0.6

Share-based compensation expense


3.0


2.3

Loss on extinguishment of debt



31.9

Changes in working capital pertaining to operating activities:





Receivables, net


(30.5)


(3.2)

Inventories


(66.1)


(17.7)

Accounts payable


31.9


14.1

Accrued liabilities


(0.9)


(2.8)

Interest payable



(1.4)

Income taxes


0.8


2.7

Other


(1.8)


0.9

Net cash provided by operating activities


66.2


104.6

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Capital expenditures


(34.0)


(33.7)

Other investing activities



Net cash used in investing activities


(34.0)


(33.7)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



500.0

Repayment of long-term debt



(609.3)

Proceeds from revolving facility


327.0


470.6

Repayment of revolving facility


(342.0)


(405.9)

Repayment of financing obligation


(1.6)


(1.4)

Debt issuance costs



(10.5)

Dividends paid


(10.3)


(10.1)

Cash distribution to noncontrolling interests


(4.4)


Other financing activities


(1.3)


(1.0)

Net cash used in financing activities


(32.6)


(67.6)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(0.4)


3.3

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


63.8


48.4

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$                  63.4


$                  51.7

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest paid, net of capitalized interest of zero and $0.3 million, respectively


$                  14.2


$                  25.6

Income taxes paid, net of refunds of zero and $2.9 million


$                    7.2


$                   (0.6)


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Segment Financial and Operating Data


The following tables set forth financial and operating data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021












(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

Sales and other operating revenues:









Domestic Coke


$            472.5


$            338.6


$            884.1


$            673.9

Brazil Coke


9.6


9.0


19.0


17.5

Logistics


19.8


16.7


38.6


32.8

Logistics intersegment sales


7.3


7.4


14.8


14.0

Elimination of intersegment sales


(7.3)


(7.4)


(14.8)


(14.0)

Total sales and other operating revenues


$            501.9


$            364.3


$            941.7


$            724.2

Adjusted EBITDA (1) :









Domestic Coke


$             64.3


$             61.4


$            140.3


$            124.9

Brazil Coke


3.9


4.0


8.1


8.5

Logistics


12.5


11.4


25.1


22.3

Corporate and Other, net


(9.4)


(8.8)


(18.4)


(17.1)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$             71.3


$             68.0


$            155.1


$            138.6

Coke Operating Data:









Domestic Coke capacity utilization (2)


100 %


100 %


99 %


101 %

Domestic Coke production volumes (thousands of tons)


997


1,054


1,972


2,090

Domestic Coke sales volumes (thousands of tons)


1,007


1,063


1,969


2,101

Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA per ton (3)


$            63.85


$            57.76


$            71.25


$            59.45

Brazilian Coke production—operated facility (thousands of tons)


406


425


825


842

Logistics Operating Data:









Tons handled (thousands of tons)


5,809


5,104


11,045


10,404


(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to GAAP elsewhere in this release.

(2)

The production of foundry coke tons does not replace blast furnace coke tons on a ton for ton basis, as foundry coke requires longer coking time. The Domestic Coke capacity utilization is calculated assuming a single ton of foundry coke replaces approximately two tons of blast furnace coke.

(3)

Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Dollars in millions)

Net income (loss) attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$               18.0


$                (8.8)


$                47.5


$                  7.7

Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


1.0


1.3


2.1


3.0

Net income (loss)


$               19.0


$                (7.5)


$                49.6


$                10.7

Add:









Depreciation and amortization expense


35.8


34.1


71.0


66.5

Interest expense, net


8.3


14.2


16.3


26.9

Loss on extinguishment of debt



31.9



31.9

Income tax expense (benefit)


7.2


(4.7)


17.2


2.6

Transaction costs (1)


1.0



1.0


Adjusted EBITDA


$               71.3


$                68.0


$              155.1


$              138.6

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


2.0


2.3


4.1


4.9

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$               69.3


$                65.7


$              151.0


$              133.7


(1)

Costs incurred as part of the granulated pig iron project with U.S. Steel.

(2)

Reflects noncontrolling interest in Indiana Harbor.


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Estimated 2022 Net Income

to Estimated Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA




2022



Low


High



(Dollars in millions)

Net income


$                67


$                83

Add:





Depreciation and amortization expense


141


137

Interest expense, net


33


31

Income tax expense


26


32

Transaction costs (1)


3


2

Adjusted EBITDA


$              270


$              285

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)


9


9

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$              261


$              276


(1)

Costs incurred as part of the granulated pig iron project with U.S. Steel.

(2)

Reflects noncontrolling interest in Indiana Harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-reports-strong-second-quarter-2022-results-301597243.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.08 PER SHARE

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.08 PER SHARE

Today, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) announced that its Board of Directors approved an increased cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a 33% increase over the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The announced dividend is payable on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18 2022.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois , Indiana , Ohio , Virginia and Brazil . Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-to-0-08-per-share-301597152.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

