National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Las Vegas Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Community

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

Three Square Food Bank received a $5,000 donation from Nathan's Famous and Twitch personalities JoshOG and SheefGG in support of its mission to pursue a hunger-free community in Las Vegas.

The brand is partnering with Twitch personality JoshOG to host Nathan's Duos streaming events with three select gamers and help make an impact by fighting food insecurity. Together, Nathan's Famous and JoshOG are donating to local food banks in the areas where the professional gamers are based.

Earlier today, Nathan's Famous and JoshOG met with fellow streamer SheefGG to recognize Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, Three Square Food Bank, with a $5,000 donation. The contribution will supply 15,000 meals to the food bank to support the organization in its mission of providing wholesome food to those in need, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community in Las Vegas .

"The current economic climate has left many households struggling between putting food on the table and juggling the demands of life," said Bethany Gurecki , senior brand manager for Nathan's Famous at Smithfield Foods. "We're proud to support Three Square Food Bank in its efforts to aid those in the Las Vegas community who are at risk of hunger."

In addition to the donation event, JoshOG and SheefGG will also participate in a Nathan's Duos livestream, where they will use the platform to speak to their audience about the importance of spending time in the community and supporting local organizations like Three Square Food Bank.

"One in seven people in Southern Nevada are food insecure. That's more than 341,000 people who don't have reliable access to enough nutritious food," said Three Square Food Bank Interim President and CEO Michelle Beck . "We extend our gratitude to Nathan's Famous and its Duos program for their generous support. This program is an impactful way to raise awareness for the cause and provide meals to our community's most vulnerable."

The three-part event series kicked off earlier this month with an event in Denver at Food Bank of the Rockies, where Nathan's Famous and JoshOG presented the organization with a donation of $5,000 , alongside fellow Duos streamer, WillerZ. Today marks the second donation for the program, which will wrap in December with a final event in San Diego .

"Nathan's Duos has given me and fellow gamers a platform to make an impact in our local communities while doing what we love," said Josh Beaver , known as JoshOG on Twitch. "Expanding the "Duo" experience from virtual to in-person has added an entirely new, deeper level to the program where I can connect with people beyond the screen to interact in a meaningful way."

"I know there's a significant number of families struggling financially in Las Vegas and unable to access the essentials they need," said Shane Schiefelbein , known as SheefGG on Twitch. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to get involved in the community and encourage more discussion about food insecurity."

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfranks.com

About Nathan's Famous
Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and sixteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly. ® " and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield ® , Eckrich ® and Nathan's Famous ® , among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Three Square Food Bank
A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark , Lincoln , Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 528 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers working together to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year, Three Square provided over 51 million pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 42 million meals, through its network of community partners. A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square's vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare.org , Facebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram (@threesquarelv) and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

About JoshOG
Josh "JoshOG" Beaver originally started streaming on Twitch in June of 2014. His original goal was to get 250 followers on his channel; however, his profile quickly grew well beyond what he had expected. He soon accumulated enough subscribers to focus on his Twitch streaming career full time. Josh plays a wide variety of games during his streams and his high levels of both game play and entertaining chat with his fans have produced a loyal group of followers that endearingly call themselves the "ducks." Josh is a loyal brand fan of Nathan's Famous hot dogs and has participated in Nathan's Duos streaming events since the platform's inception in 2019.

About SheefGG
Shane "SheefGG" Schiefelbein is a prominent Twitch streamer whose expertise is demonstrated across a multitude of gaming titles. Shane entertains thousands of viewers per day on his Twitch channel, with fans often tuning in to his streams to learn tips and tricks that can be applied to their own gaming sessions. Shane was the 2018 winner of the AD Global Championships in the popular battle royale title PUBG. He is also well known in the streaming community for his passion for charity donation streams benefiting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Three Square Food Bank

JoshOG

SheefGG

(PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Local Toy Store Surprises Milwaukee School Kids with Supplies

Poggers.com donates more than $80,000 in supplies to MPD

Kids across Milwaukee are getting an unexpected surprise with much-needed school supplies (and some toys) thanks to a local e-commerce company, founded and run by three brothers.

OXYGEN ESPORTS AND BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE MAJOR 2 VENUE ALONGSIDE FENWAY MUSIC COMPANY AND LIVE NATION

BOSTON'S FIRST MAJOR ESPORTS EVENT IN 5+ YEARS WILL BE HOSTED AT MGM MUSIC HALL IN FEBRUARY 2023

Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, alongside Fenway Music Company (FMC) and Live Nation are excited to announce that Call of Duty League ™ (CDL) Major 2 will be hosted at the newly opened, state of the art MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tournament welcomes fans from across the globe to Boston where competition begins on Thursday February 2 nd with a champion being crowned on Sunday February 5 th . This marks the dawn of a new era for Boston as an esports destination and will be the largest esports event Boston has hosted in nearly a decade.

Moose Games Expands into Experiential Gaming with Acquisition of Nine Arches

New Wanderlust Title Adds to Moose's Growing Games Portfolio

Moose Games, the gaming innovation division of award-winning Moose Toys announced today it acquired the global distribution rights for Nine Arches a unique, offline gaming experience where your game board becomes the world. Starting today, the Nine Arches Legacy Edition, Travel Edition and all future games will be included in Moose Games' growing portfolio.

Harmony Partners with Game Space to Scale Web3 Games on Shard 1

Harmony is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with fast finality launched on Mainnet in June 2019 . Harmony has entered a strategic partnership with Game Space, a one-stop GameFi-as-a-service [GaaS] platform. Harmony's integration with Game Space will transform GameFi by helping traditional Web2 games enter the world of Web3, reducing the time and cost of on-chain game development.

Game Space provides an embedded SDK which allows the Web2 gaming company to embed an NFT Marketplace and token wallet directly into their game. Game Space also provides a customized platform SDK version which enables the Web2 gaming company to have an NFT Marketplace and standalone token wallet.

Harmony was the first blockchain to combine Proof-of-stake and sharding. Sharding is the ideal scalability solution: it distributes data across multiple machines in a way that preserves both security and decentralization. Harmony uses four types of shards, each with a limit of 250 validators: shard 0 (the "Beacon Chain," responsible for transmitting information between different shards), and shards 1, 2, and 3. Harmony perfectly executes sharding, creating a highly scalable, fast, and secure blockchain that confirms transactions with negligible fees.

" Harmony has built the blockchain infrastructure for GameFi builders," said Harmony Founder Stephen Tse . "We are excited to partner with Game Space to support the next generation of games and to help scale mass adoption of Web3 via sharding technology. Our shard 1 will be the new home for Web3 game builders."

"I am thrilled to work with Harmony ," said Cameron CEO of Game Space. "Our SDK can help Web2 gaming companies to deploy their games on Web3 in a matter of days. We provide an embedded NFT marketplace, wallet integration, and one-click multi-chain deployment solutions with full support for iOS, Android and web."

Harmony and Game Space adopt leading SMPC (Secure Multi-Party Computation) technology to generate distributed private key shards, so that the original private key is available but invisible. The private key shards are managed by multiple parties ensuring asset security, which effectively avoids the single point of risk caused by a single private key.

Harmony and Game Space provide a full-support token wallet integration that allows the Web3 gamers to withdraw, deposit and swap token assets. Wallet Connect is also provided as a simple and secure way to manage users' crypto assets.

Currently, GameFi penetration only accounts for 2.5% of the global gaming landscape, and the total number of active GameFi users accounts for no more than 1% of the world's 3 billion gamers, leaving plenty of room for massive growth. In the long run, GameFi will become the key accelerator across the gaming industry's consumer ecosystem, and the industry is predicted to be worth $2.8 Billion in 2028.

Both Harmony and Game Space will continue to promote GameFi and NFT-related projects and boost Web3 adoption on a global scale.

About Harmony

Harmony is an open platform for digital assets, collectibles, identity and governance. Harmony's mainnet runs Ethereum applications with 2-second transaction finality and 100 times lower fees. Harmony aims to be a bridge between scalability and decentralization efforts. It was built with the motto "decentralization at scale" in mind, emphasizing data sharing and the construction of fungible token and non- fungible asset marketplaces.

About Game Space

Game Space releases games on their GameFi-as-a-Service Platform. It can help AAA gaming companies and titles to release on-chain functionality in a matter of days through integrated SDK, as well as an NFT transaction engine that can be embedded in games, which can help GameFi projects shorten the launch time by half a year and greatly reduce the threshold for gaming companies to enter Web3.

Harmony Community

Telegram | Twitter | Discord | YouTube | Medium | LinkedIn

CONTACT: press@harmony.one

Media forward1: https://www.chaincatcher.com/article/2081636
Media forward2: https://foresightnews.pro/news/h5Detail/11975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gamespace_NFTs/status/1585193387879464960

Regional and School Tournaments Take Center Stage During Dubai Esports Festival

- The Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022, hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du launched three tournaments with the intention of developing the esports community across the region on a grassroots level.

Dubai Esports Festival Honor of Kings Regional Tournament

School Tournament: Minecraft Esports Schools Clash

The Dubai Esports Festival launched the official Minecraft Esports Schools Clash (MESC2022) tournament for the first time in the region with over 600 participating students across 12 schools from Dubai since October 24 th . Competing live on stage during GameExpo, Team Emerald from GEMS Wellington Silicon Oasis School were crowned tournament champions and team Modern Minecrafters from GEMS Modern Academy finished second on November 10 th .

Regional Tournament – Online Tournament: Gamers HUB ME Tournament

Powered by Gamers Hub Media Events and sponsored by MORRGOX & AOC Gaming, the regional online tournaments took place between 6 th – 9 th November with a prize pool of AED 22,000 as players competed across a range of popular game titles – Fortnite, Brawl Stars, FIFA23, Valorant and Rocket League across multiple platforms. Nearly 1,800 gamers registered to compete, which were live-streamed for fans to watch.

Regional Tournament – Mobile: Honor of Kings Tournament

The first Honor of Kings regional LAN tournament in Dubai took place over two days and saw RTG Esports being crowned tournament champions and NASR Esports coming in second place. Nine of the region's best esports teams participated on 12 th - 13 th November during GameExpo with a prize pool worth USD 25,000 .

For more information about DEF2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com .

About Dubai Esports Festival

Hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) takes place from the 9 th – 20 th November and celebrates the love of video games with the aim of setting the trend as the region's gaming industry and bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. The annual festival will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

ForeVR Games Breaks Into Billiards With ForeVR Pool

  • Pool joins ForeVR's top-rated VR Games, Bowl and Darts, and comes on the heels of recently-launched casual game Cornhole
  • The game is now available on Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for a one-time purchase of $19.99 USD

ForeVR Games the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its highest anticipated title: ForeVR Pool, allowing players to bring pool halls from around the world right to their living room. Joining ForeVR Bowl, ForeVR Darts, and ForeVR Cornhole, the fourth title in ForeVR's library is available for Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for $19.99 .

Get a feel for the fun of ForeVR Pool by checking out the game trailer here . The game assets and media kit may be found here .

"ForeVR Pool is an exciting addition to our roster of family friendly sports titles," said Marcus Segal , co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games. "We are really excited to give players their very own Pool Halls where they can meet up with friends, family, co-workers or make new friends in beautiful VR locations. ForeVR Pool is a blast to play and is truly the perfect complement to our connected universe of casual games."

Bringing the best of IRL games to VR, ForeVR Pool lets you celebrate wins like you would in the real world: with high-fives and your choice of tunes from the YouTube-powered jukebox. With both singleplayer and multiplayer options, users can challenge their friends from across the country or go head to head with twelve different "in-game pro" NPC pool players that range from amateur to professional.

ForeVR Pool includes:

  • Halls Across the World
    • At launch, five immersive halls are available to players across iconic cities such as Brooklyn , Seattle , Dallas , Chicago , and Paris .
  • Always On Singleplayer and Multiplayer Modes
    • Private games with room codes and 1v1 with up to two spectators, with 2v2 coming in soon.
    • 1v1 Quick Match play with other players within your region.
    • 12 bots to challenge at any time to work on your skills.
  • Play How You Want
    • Customizable match settings, with optional features such as aim assist lines, pocket calls for all balls, or just the 8-ball, and a shot clock timer.
    • Adjustable coin staking against bots and other players
    • 50 unique cues to unlock and purchase as you level up.
    • Metrics reporting including power and spin to take your game to the next level.
  • Pass & Play Mode
    • Only one headset? No problem. Pass & Play allows players to trade off between shots so everyone can get in on the fun.

Similar to ForeVR's other easy to learn, challenging to master titles, ForeVR Pool supports 26 languages and players of all ages and abilities. The game can be played seated or standing using one- or two-handed play, with left-handed and right-handed modes available.

To learn more about ForeVR Games and stay in the loop on their latest releases, visit: ForeVRGames.com

About ForeVR

Founded by CEO Marcus Segal and CCO Mike Doom in July 2020 , ForeVR Games is a global gaming company dedicated to making immersive games and experiences playable by people of all ages and abilities. The 44-strong team at ForeVR is creating category-leading games that bring VR to the masses with next-level social play, offering entertainment for everyone. ForeVR's debut game, ForeVR Bowl, is one of CNET's best Quest 2 games and one of Meta's Best of Quest 2021 in the Family Games and Social Experiences. In recognition of its high-resolution graphics, Bowl has been selected by Meta as a marquee game for the upcoming Quest Pro.

Contact:
John Vollmer
ForeVR@vsc.co
415.272.0836

ForeVR Pool | Logo

