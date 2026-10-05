Nasdaq Hits Fresh Highs While Dow Slips and Small Caps Struggle for Direction

https://stockpreachers.com/join" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Stock Preachers News Commentary - Wall Street closed out the week split down the middle, with the Nasdaq Composite punching to a 27,190.86 close on a 1.19% daily jump while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid to 51,176.96, down 1.26% for the week. The S&P 500 added 0.73% on the day to 7,722.72 even as it logged a weekly loss, and the Russell 2000 inched up 0.94% to 2,832.90 but remains down for the week. Gold, silver and copper all advanced while crude oil fell and Treasury yields crept higher, setting up a market still deciding which signal to trust. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: RTX (NYSE: RTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ).
The Dow's 51,176.96 close came after a week that touched a high of 51,780.50 and a low of 50,546.54, leaving the blue-chip index with an RSI14 of 39.4, suggesting it is pushing toward oversold territory even as it holds a 6.48% year-to-date gain. The S&P 500 closed at 7,722.72 with an RSI14 of 54.8, sitting between its 10-day SMA support of 7,707.82 and resistance at 7,771.48, a level tied to both late August and late September highs.
The Nasdaq Composite's 27,190.86 close puts it right at a support level tied to its early June 2026 high, with resistance just above at the 52-week high of 27,353.68 notched during the week. Its RSI14 reading of 62.1 reflects the index's strength, aided by a 16.99% year-to-date advance. The Russell 2000 closed at 2,832.90, just above its mid-September low and 10-day moving averages near 2,832.37, with an RSI14 of 39.6 that mirrors the Dow's hesitancy.
Volatility ticked higher as the VIX closed at 16.21, up 0.90 on the day, while the Nasdaq-focused VXN eased to 21.20. In commodities, gold rose 0.64% on the day to $4,189.10 an ounce and silver jumped 3.76% to $62.24, while WTI crude slipped 0.58% to $90.58 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points on the day to 5.28%, up 10 basis points for the week.
The full report also breaks down the week's key support and resistance ladder for each major index and looks ahead to what could move markets in the week to come.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news for RTX (NYSE: RTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) at: https://stockpreachers.com/articles/the-week-ahead-big-caps-hold-the-line-small-caps-hunt-for-footing/
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
RTX (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon, an RTX business, secured a five-year contract with two additional option years valued up to $24.4 billion for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors, a munition capable of both offensive strikes and missile defense missions for the U.S. Navy.
"SM-6's multi-mission capability is vital to our customer, and Raytheon is intensely focused on meeting the demand," said Raytheon President Phil Jasper. "By continuously investing in our operations and facilities, we are removing constraints and boosting capacity to ensure we deliver this critical capability our sailors depend on."
The company said it has grown its skilled workforce, strengthened partnerships across the defense industrial base and automated production to support higher output. SM-6 is described as the only combat-proven weapon able to perform anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and ballistic missile defense.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) The FDA approved an expanded indication for Lilly's Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma without a known 17p deletion, based on the BRUIN CLL-313 trial.
In the trial, at a median follow-up of 28 months, progression-free survival was significantly improved with pirtobrutinib compared to bendamustine plus rituximab, with a hazard ratio of 0.20. Overall response rate was 94% in the pirtobrutinib arm versus 81% in the comparator arm.
"This additional approval for Jaypirca, based on BRUIN CLL-313, marks a significant step forward, expanding its potential to reach more patients who may benefit," said Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president of Lilly Oncology.
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro is investigating IBM after shares fell 25% on July 14, 2026, erasing more than $68 billion in market capitalization following disclosure of a shortfall in the company's Z mainframe performance.
CEO Arvind Krishna said "[w]hat played out was worse than our expectations, driven by a shortfall in our Z performance and the associated software stack, primarily in Transaction Processing," adding that "numerous large deals failed to close."
"Based in part on the abruptness of the bad news, we are looking into whether and when the Company may have had information raising the probability that large deals were unlikely to timely close during IBM's second quarter," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Integra LifeSciences lowered its full-year 2026 guidance following a July flooding event at its Cincinnati facility, now expecting third quarter revenue of approximately $410 million to $412 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.55 to $0.59.
Full-year revenue guidance was cut to a range of $1.634 billion to $1.654 billion from $1.654 billion to $1.695 billion, with adjusted EPS guidance lowered to $2.30 to $2.40 from $2.40 to $2.50. The flooding is estimated to have cut third quarter revenue by approximately $7 million, with a $15 million to $20 million impact expected in the fourth quarter.
"Our third quarter results were impacted by the July flooding event at our Cincinnati facility," said Stuart Essig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are lowering our full-year revenue and adjusted EPS outlook for 2026, we continue to expect strong cash generation, including greater than $85 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter."
Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) Trilogy Metals reported a cash balance of $31.2 million and adjusted working capital of $30.3 million as of August 31, 2026, along with the closing of a $35.6 million strategic equity investment from the Department of War on September 11, 2026.
The company reported net income of $0.2 million for the third quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million a year earlier, while the nine-month period showed a net loss of $13.2 million versus a $7.5 million loss in the prior-year period.
"The third quarter and the weeks that followed have been transformational for Trilogy Metals," said Tony Giardini, President and CEO. "With a defined permitting timeline, the investment by the U.S. Government, and a clear line of sight to a Record of Decision, Arctic is well positioned to become a cornerstone of a secure, domestic copper supply chain."
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