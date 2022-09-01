Nanotech Investing News

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Wednesday September 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

When : September 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5uijhip4

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at www.nanoxplore.ca .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438.476.1927


NanoXplore Acquires Assets of XG Sciences

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce today that it was the winning bidder for a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences Inc. (" XG Sciences ", " XG ", or the " Company ") in a sale conducted by XG's senior secured creditor pursuant to Article 9 of Michigan's enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code. NanoXplore and the senior creditor have entered into an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which NanoXplore is acquiring XG's mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items. The payment of this transaction is paid in cash without any share issuance.

Founded in 2006, XG Sciences specialized in the production of graphene nanoplatelets and the formulations of advanced materials that amplify product performance across diverse applications such as Lithium-ion battery anode materials, automotive, packaging, composites, concrete, and other industrial markets. The Company ceased operations in July. While operating, the Company worked with leading companies such as Ford for noise reduction and light-weighting using graphene-enhanced PU foam as well as Callaway Golf Company for graphene-enhanced golf balls.

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc develops a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants. It runs addiction clinics it has a research partner clinic in Mexico.

SILO Pharma Inc

SILO Pharma Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research.

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

Maraganore brings more than 35 years of scientific, research and development, capital markets and managerial leadership expertise to ProKidney

Fox joins Board with more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking, finance and capital markets experience

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors

Strong financial position provides cash runway through 2028; cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $703.8 million as of June 30, 2022

Nuvation Bio Announces Discontinuation of NUV-422 Clinical Development Program

Nuvation Bio Announces Discontinuation of NUV-422 Clinical Development Program

Company prioritizes NUV-868, its BD2 selective BET inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in advanced solid tumors, and its novel small molecule Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) platform

Company restructuring and cost savings associated with NUV-422 program discontinuation to extend cash runway through 2028

