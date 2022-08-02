Cleantech Investing News

nano one ® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders adjourned July 26, 2022, and reconvened today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting

A total of 24,138,258 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 25.25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  1. Increase the number of directors to seven (7);
  2. Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
  3. Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 17, 2022, were elected directors as set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes
For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Dan Blondal

Carried

24,128,161

99.96

10,097

0.04

Lyle Brown

Carried

24,107,711

99.87

30,547

0.13

Dr. Joseph Guy

Carried

24,117,761

99.92

20,497

0.08

Gordon Kukec

Carried

18,989,411

78.67

5,148,847

21.33

Carla Matheson

Carried

24,124,181

99.94

14,077

0.06

Paul Matysek

Carried

18,921,231

78.39

5,217,027

21.61

Lisa Skakun

Carried

24,118,106

99.92

20,152

0.08

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution

Outcome of Vote

Votes
For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Carried

24,114,254

99.90

24,004

0.10

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About nano one

nano one® Materials Corp (nano one) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. nano one's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. nano one has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

SOURCE: nano one materials corp.



