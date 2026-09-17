Nano One Announces Interim Leadership During CEO's Medical Leave

nano one® Materials Corp . ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX: NANO,OTC:NNOMF) (OTCQB: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB) , a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, today announced that Alex Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence. The Company expects Mr. Holmes to return in the coming months.
In consultation with Mr. Holmes, the Board of Directors has appointed Anthony Tse, Board Chair of nano one, to assume the duties of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis. Mr. Tse will work with the senior management team to oversee operations and continue executing the Company's strategy.
"nano one has a strong and collaborative management team that is focused on advancing the Company's objectives. Anthony brings a proven leadership and corporate track-record, deep industry experience and an intimate knowledge of nano one, which will provide steady leadership during Alex's absence," said Lisa Skakun, Board Director and Chair of the People, Compensation and Governance Committee. " On behalf of the Board, we are confident in the team's ability to continue advancing the Company's strategy and look forward to Alex's return and wish him a speedy recovery."
About nano one®
nano one® Materials Corp. (nano one) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. nano one's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at nano one's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support nano one's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. nano one has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.
For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.
Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the expected duration of Mr. Holmes' medical leave of absence and the timing of his anticipated return; and the Board's and management team's ability to continue advancing the Company's objectives and strategy during this transition.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management and the Board of Directors as of the date such statements are made and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding the duration of Mr. Holmes' medical leave and the timing of his return; the Company's ability to maintain business continuity and execute its strategy under interim leadership; the impact, if any, of this leadership transition on the Company's relationships with employees, customers, partners, investors and other stakeholders; general and global economic and regulatory changes; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the year ended December 31, 2025, its MD&A for the year then ended, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca .
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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Company Contact:
info@nanoone.ca
+1 (604) 420-2041