Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement on April 21, 2023 (the " Offering ").The Company has issued a total of 3,738,667 units (" Units ") ‎at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,243,200 . Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital purposes. The Company expects to close on the second tranche of the Offering on or about May 1 , 2023.‎

Finders acting in connection with the first tranche closing received fees in the aggregate amount of ‎‎$12,600.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will not be able to be traded in Canada , or ‎‎through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, for a period of four months and one day ‎‎from the date of closing.‎ The Offering is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.‎

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device,the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law relating to the use of net proceeds of the Offering, regulatory approval for the Offering and  statements relating to the successful closing of the second tranche of the Offering and anticipated timing thereof and other matters ‎ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. ‎

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the " Consultant ").

"I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Hispania Resources, POET Technologies and Nextech3D.ai Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Hispania Resources, POET Technologies and Nextech3D.ai Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hispania Resources, POET Technologies and Nextech3D.ai discussing their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

  • Uses AI to Turn CAD files into Web3D Models at Scale
  • To be preferred standard in the $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has received conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for Toggle3D.ai. Toggle3D is an AR enhanced standalone web application which enables product designers, 3D artists, marketing professionals and eCommerce site owners to create, customize and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences without any technical or 3D design knowledge required

Toggle3D.ai Listing Updates:

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a name change to CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (the " Name Change ") effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the " NEO ").

Reflecting growth of the Company since 2021, the Company believes that the Name Change more clearly communicates to the marketplace its intentions and strategic priorities as announced on March 6, 2023, on a go forward basis.

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Highlights and Milestones:

  • nano one's technology, manufacturing hub and plans represent a game-changing opportunity to secure sustainable and clean battery supply chains in North America.
  • nano one's systematic plans jumpstart the commercialization of its One-Pot process starting at 200 tonnes per year in 2023, expanding in steps to 2,000, 10,000 and hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year.
  • $40m in cash, $10m in grants and multiple proposals for additional government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that enables secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its innovation, piloting and commercialization plans for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), nickel-rich ("NMC"), manganese-rich ("LNMO") cathode active materials ("CAM"), and outlines how this will drive growth

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") ‎of up to 5,833,333 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 . ‎

Nanalysis CEO and Founder Sean Krakiwsky states, "As we enter into the final stages of rolling out the $160 million CATSA Airport service contract, we wanted to be prudent and bolster our balance sheet.   As I've stated publicly before, we are building a fully vertically integrated scientific instrumentation company. This vision includes a scaled-up service organization, and the CATSA contract accelerates that aspect of our vision. In addition, this opportunity will increase our base revenue, move us towards profitability, and eventually we will marry that business unit with our benchtop NMR, high field NMR, and MRI business, which all increasingly require a revenue generating service organization. This particular contract will be a stable source of revenue for five years, and potentially much longer. I want to thank the many of our long term shareholders and stakeholders for stepping up and making this happen."

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering.

The completion of the Offering will be subject to acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering may be closed in one or more tranches, it is anticipated that an initial closing of the Offering to occur on or about April 25, 2023 , subject to satisfaction of all closing conditions. The Units, including all underlying securities thereof, will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee of up to 7% on parts of proceeds of the Offering in relation to purchasers introduced to the Company by registered investment advisors, payable in cash.  ‎

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering, but such insiders will only participate in the second closing, not the first. Such participation would be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The related party transaction is expected to be exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

