Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday , May 29th

European Q&A Session on Thursday May 30th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces that on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 .

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/MxmDjJq1gXA or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 242821.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET on Thursday , May 30th which can be accessed by the following link: Join the meeting now

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-first-quarter-2024-conference-call-302150889.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to advise that it has appointed Dr. Carman Giacomantonio MD, MSc., FRCSC (Cav.) to be the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Giacomantonio is a practicing Surgical Oncologist at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and a Professor of Surgery at Dalhousie University. Dr. Giacomantonio leads a productive translational research group at Dalhousie University and has successfully initiated two clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy. He is widely published in the field of cancer immunobiology and immunotherapy research, and a recognized innovator in the field of intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Giacomantonio currently serves on Sona's Advisory Board and is the Principal Investigator for Sona's pre-clinical studies using Sona's gold nanorods in its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, and colorectal cancer. Sona is extremely excited to have Dr. Giacomantonio's vision and experience to lead the development of our THT-based immunotherapy towards first-in-human clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - May 15, 2024.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures having an aggregate face value principal amount of up to $4,000,000 (the " Principal ").  The debentures will be subject to an original issue discount of 6%, resulting in net available funds to the Corporation of up to $3,760,000 (the " Net Proceeds ").   Debentures will bear interest at rate of 18% per annum, compounded annually.  The Debentures will mature, and Principal and interest will be payable by the Corporation, on the date which is two years from the date of issue.  The Corporation may prepay the indebtedness under the debentures at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice, without penalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network.

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding a potential Starlink initial public offering (IPO).

Elon Musk's satellite internet business been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. To date, the company controls roughly 6,000 satellites and boasts over 2.7 million subscribers, and the idea of an impending Starlink stock release date has investors excited.

The main reason for this interest is Musk's reputation in the investment space. Despite recent pitfalls at X, previously known as Twitter, the man has been involved in multiple highly successful and high-profile tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

Third Major Release in 2024 Marks Dramatic Improvements In Indoor Navigation & Mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.1, a major update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.1 technology updates and features include major improvements to the range and accuracy of AR experiences across large scale venues and increased speed of deployment of AR indoor navigation experiences. The company believes these major improvements will drive additional revenue and additional global deployments ARway.ai currently has over 5000+ total accounts, with 5400+ maps created and 60+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's augmented reality and spatial computing technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of black building with Apple logo on it.

Apple Debuts AI-Powered iPads

At its highly anticipated Let Loose event on Tuesday (May 7), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled new products and updates focused primarily on enhanced performance, display technology and accessories for its iPad lineup.

Read on to learn about the company's new products and how market participants reacted.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

New AI Increasing 3D Model production up to 40%

Search engine has over 200,000 3D models with unlimited color and texture variations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Copper Investing

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

×