NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2025 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

NACCO Industries® (NYSE:NC) will release its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 to discuss these results.

Conference Call:

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Telephone:

(888) 880-3330 (North America Toll Free), or

(646) 357-8766 (International) 

Conference ID: 5565879

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

For Replay Call:

(800) 770-2030 (Toll Free) or (609) 800-9909 (International)

Conference Replay Entry Code: 5565879#

Available until March 12, 2026

The call will also be webcast live on NACCO's Investor Relations website at ir.nacco.com. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

NACCO Industries Inc.

