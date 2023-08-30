Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mydecine Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing

Mydecine Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. (NEO:MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has made an application and received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") subject to fulfilling customary CSE requirements. The Company anticipates that trading will commence immediately upon receipt of voluntarily delisting approval from the NEO Exchange with a trading date to be provided in due course. The Company's trading symbol "MYCO" will remain the same.

Management is of the view that listing the common shares on the CSE will provide the Company continued liquidity for its shareholders and it will allow the Company to continue to reduce expenses due to the CSE's lower operating costs.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006—short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

Learn more at https://www.mydecine.com .

For more information, please contact:
Media Contact:
pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations:
investorrelations@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer
contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.mydecine.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" as well as any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the listing of its common shares on the CSE, the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.
MYCO:CC
Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, announces the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Innovations Group Provides Corporate Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Provides Corporate Update

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that John Ross, the Company's current Chief Financial Officer has been appointed as Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

The Company also announces that Mr. Todd Heinzl has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately, to pursue other endeavors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Reports its Special Meeting Results

Mydecine Reports its Special Meeting Results

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its special meeting of shareholders which was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by conference call (the "Meeting"). There were 15 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, holding 3,670,377 common shares, representing 14.72% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for the Meeting are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Prospectus Supplement, Announces Closing Under Share Subscription Agreement and Provides Update on Its Board of Directors

Mydecine Innovations Group Files Prospectus Supplement, Announces Closing Under Share Subscription Agreement and Provides Update on Its Board of Directors

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced Common Share Subscription Agreement (the " Subscription Agreement ") with a third-party investor (the " Investor ") dated March 10, 2023, the Company has filed a shelf prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for the province of Québec and Amended and Restated Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for each of the provinces of Canada, dated January 28, 2022 (together, the " Shelf Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, announces the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×