My Neighbor Alice, a Fully Decentralized Game Offering Players more Autonomy Over their In-game Assets

Riccardo Sibani , the Chief Product Officer of My Neighbor Alice , shared his thoughts on the future of decentralized gaming and My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to this technology, and the challenges of developing anti-cheat engines for decentralized games.

Blockchain-based gaming platforms are gaining popularity, and My Neighbor Alice (MNA) is one of the leading platforms in this space. In a recent interview on the Edge of NFT podcast here Riccardo Sibani the Chief Product Officer of MNA, shared insights into the platform's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

My Neighbor Alice

With more gamers demanding control over their in-game assets, blockchain-based gaming platforms provide a solution. These blockchain-based gaming platforms allow gamers to own, trade, and sell their digital assets outside the gaming ecosystem, giving them more autonomy and enabling them to participate in a new digital economy.

In the interview, Riccardo Sibani emphasized My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience. "In games, you usually have an anti-cheat engine, so you have software that can be run on the server or the front end and tries to guess if you are cheating. This is centralized software and goes against the idea of a decentralized game. So we are prevented from using this software, and in the same way, being decentralized, we don't have a server that can verify your logic. So, we have a smart contract on the chain that ensures that your action is strategic and is not based on grinding," Sibani mentioned.

As the NFT and gaming industries continue to evolve, thought leaders like Riccardo Sibani are at the forefront of innovation. The upcoming NFT Paris Conference offers a unique opportunity to hear from Sibani and learn about his vision for the future of gaming and blockchain technology.

With the recent release of Sibani's Edge of NFT podcast interview, available here , the gaming and blockchain communities have even more opportunities to gain insights into My Neighbor Alice's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

The emergence of blockchain-based gaming platforms promises to transform the gaming landscape. My Neighbor Alice is leading the way in this transformation, and it will be interesting to see where this technology will take us in the future.

About My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice is a social online multiplayer builder game built on the Chromia blockchain platform. The project is designed to promote an end-to-end blockchain game ecosystem that allows ease of transaction within the NFT and gaming community.

Join Alice ' s Channels:
Discord: https://discord.gg/myneighboralice
Telegram: https://t.me/MyNeighborAlice
Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/AliceAnnouncements
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MyNeighborAlice
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/my-neighbor-alice/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-neighbor-alice-a-fully-decentralized-game-offering-players-more-autonomy-over-their-in-game-assets-301761139.html

SOURCE My Neighbor Alice

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Paris Hilton , Geetanjali Dhillon , Sabrina Kay, Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Felicia Day make up Muus Collective's Board of Advisors.

Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the expansion of its Board of Advisors, welcoming experts from the worlds of web3, entertainment and philanthropy. Three prominent leaders will join the board, Paris Hilton CEO of 11:11 Media, entrepreneur, investor, and women's and children's rights advocate, Geetanjali Dhillon marketing strategist for global entertainment companies, including Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks, brand and growth advisor, and passionate DEI advocate, and Sabrina Kay CEO of Fremont Private Investments, Strategic Partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and notable philanthropist. They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin former CMO and SVP of Marketing at Microsoft, and Felicia Day actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sit on the board.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

All Call of Duty fans know the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https:7sport.netcabetting that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25 th of May to the 28 th of May.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto .

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5 th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9 th of March to the 12 th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto , keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014555/7Sport.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7sport-one-of-the-favorite-tournaments-for-esport-fans-is-returning-to-toronto-in-2023-301760953.html

SOURCE 7Sport

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9989.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stormbreaker, The Ultimate Choice for Gamers - Pwnage Raises the Bar with Magnesium Alloy Gaming Mouse, Now Available for Pre-sale

Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Masterpiece Expertly Engineered for Supreme Gaming Performance

Pwnage an industry leader in premium gaming peripherals, today announced that Stormbreaker, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse built with Magnesium alloy and expertly engineered for maximum gaming performance, is now available for presale for $169 - $179 at StormBreaker | Pwnage . Packed with the latest and most innovative gaming technologies, Stormbreaker will ship in April.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GN Audio and Jabra Go Live with Ivalua to Digitalize Procurement and Unlock the Power of Supplier Collaboration

- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that GN Audio has gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to digitalize its procurement operations and improve collaboration with suppliers.

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua)

Part of the 150-year-old GN Group, GN Audio offers intelligent audio, video, collaboration, and gaming solutions, marketed under the brands Jabra, SteelSeries, and BlueParrott.

GN Audio had selected Ivalua to create a connected, collaborative space by digitalizing a range of key procurement activities including sourcing, supplier management, and performance monitoring, as well as risk and contract management. Ivalua was chosen thanks to its ability to configure the platform to suit the company's current and future needs, and the capability to empower GN Audio with seamless collaboration tools, including an SSO user integration with Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, as a company that is actively working to improve sustainability across its business, the degree of visibility into suppliers provided by Ivalua's solution will also help GN Audio achieve its corporate social responsibility goals.

"Through increased digitalization, we will streamline crucial procurement operations from global supplier onboarding and management to performance monitoring, while also providing greater transparency into sourcing materials to manufacture our products," says Liam Kenny , Vice President, Global Sourcing from GN Audio. "We are pleased to partner with Ivalua whose highly flexible solution will help us increase collaboration with suppliers, meet our strategic and sustainability goals, and, crucially, continue to innovate."

"Working closely and effectively with suppliers is vital to make more informed decisions and better navigate today's fast-changing supply chains. We look forward to empowering GN Audio's procurement digital transformation and seeing our solutions accompany their ongoing growth," says Dan Amzallag , Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in its history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

GN markets its solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit GN.com and connect with GN on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Media Contact
US & Canada


Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
mike@luminapr.com
media.us@ivalua.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gn-audio-and-jabra-go-live-with-ivalua-to-digitalize-procurement-and-unlock-the-power-of-supplier-collaboration-301759997.html

SOURCE Ivalua

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EXACTA SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW STEPPER GAMES FROM EVERI

Exacta Systems is proud to announce the launch of Everi's first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiards Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire . The featured games from Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi") include player-popular Patriot Extra Spin®, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe ®, Wild Gems Extra Spin®, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe ® which are available now on Exacta Connect™.

Wild Gems Extra Spin® by Everi

"Exacta Systems is excited to launch Everi's first HHR games on our Exacta Connect system with Boston Billiards Nashua," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems. "These games represent the first step in our partnership with Everi, which will be followed by a wide range of content from Everi's dynamic library of award-winning games."

"Everi's agreement with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market very quickly, where we can offer our distinctive cabinets and popular game content to a new audience of gaming players," said Dean Ehrlich , executive vice president & games business leader for Everi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.exactasystems.com .

About Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI): Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe , Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe , respectively, and all related elements © & ™ Everi Games Inc. and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exacta-systems-launches-new-stepper-games-from-everi-301760170.html

SOURCE Exacta Systems

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

  • The first game of Round1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse
  • Distinctive graphics, realistic characters, and sophisticated baseball engine features.
  • To be launched in 170+ countries in the second half of 2023 via WEMIX PLAY and other platforms

Wemade will be publishing a blockchain baseball game Round 1 Baseball (R1B, tentative title) developed by Round 1 Studio.

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

Round 1 Studio is made up of developers behind Korea's most famous baseball game 'Magumagu'. R1B is the first game of R1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse that Round 1 Studio is establishing.

R1B offers a differentiated baseball game experience with realistic characters, high-quality graphics, and a sophisticated baseball engine that allows players to experience the depth of the game with simple controls. In addition, players can acquire and manage various players, enjoying the fun of management.

Users can collect the utility token "Money Ball" by playing the game and stake the tokens to get 'R1' token. 'R1' is the governance token that is usable in R1B and R1 Metaverse.

The game is in the last stage of development and plans to launch globally by the end of 2023. It will be available in 170 countries on Wemade's blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Check out the official website for more information on blockchain games serviced on WEMIX PLAY .

A bout WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-to-publish-r1b-a-blockchain-baseball-game-by-round-1-studio-301760300.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c8954.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×