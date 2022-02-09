Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

MSIG Singapore and MSIG Malaysia, implemented OpenText information management solutions to empower modern work, enhance omni-channel customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies. MSIG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited

Asia's leading insurance company builds omni-channel, self-service capabilities and grows business with OpenText

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that MSIG Singapore and MSIG Malaysia, implemented OpenText information management solutions to empower modern work, enhance omni-channel customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies.

MSIG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries globally.

"We actively strive to innovate our IT infrastructure and online capabilities to exceed customer and client expectations," said Joseph Yew, CIO at MSIG Asia. "OpenText solutions empower us to maximize our operational efficiencies across different lines of businesses and locations, while helping to improve customer satisfaction and enhance convenience for customers who are increasingly requesting self-service insurance transactions."

MSIG Asia's digital transformation strategy to modernize and support digital enablement include a number of OpenText solutions:

  • OpenText™ Extended ECM to integrate content services with lead applications, ensuring employees can easily access the information they need to help drive productivity.
  • OpenText™ Intelligent Capture to automatically capture and interpret paper documents, scanned images, emails, and faxes through advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR), ensuring compliance with regulatory policies and procedures.
  • OpenText™ Exstream to transform data and content into actionable insights and deliver highly personalized, engaging customer experiences across all channels.
  • OpenText™ AppWorks™ to build engaging, smart, and easy to deploy process automation applications.

"We are thrilled to provide MSIG Asia with the solutions they need as they continue to invest in modern digital capabilities to better understand and serve the unique needs of their customers and drive exceptional experiences," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText solutions supports them on their journey in building seamless digital experiences for their business and their customers while enabling them to work more effectively."

Yew added, "Leveraging OpenText solutions has empowered our business operations with a single system that supports future growth and delivers the flexibility we need to drive competitive advantage."

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Edi­­tions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OpenText and Google Cloud to Collaborate on Next Generation Content Services

OpenText Core Content to be available on Google Cloud, enabling rapid, secure access to the OpenText platform

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it is deepening its strategic partnership with Google Cloud by launching its OpenText Core Content as a service on Google Cloud, enabling customers to deploy OpenText's enterprise productivity suite on a global, trusted infrastructure. OpenText and Google Cloud will partner to deliver new capabilities to users, utilizing Google Cloud capabilities in secure software supply chains, SRE toolsets, and DevOps best practices for delivering a next-generation, cloud-native productivity platform, with low-latency and secure access for distributed teams.

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

-

Second Quarter Highlights

OpenText Announces Strategic Appointments

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced certain strategic appointments and changes to its Executive Leadership Team.

"I am very excited about OpenText's cloud led growth strategy and our ambitions to continue our successful profitable growth in the future," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea .  "We have the strongest leadership team in our history, and as we continue to implement and execute against our strategic plan, I am pleased to announce these strategic appointments."

  • Sandy Ono has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.  Ms. Ono joins OpenText from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where she most recently served as VP, Growth Marketing, helping to drive digital transformation, shape GTM strategy, and implement digital analytics efforts to advance customer acquisition and retention strategies. Prior to HPE, Ms. Ono held a variety of high impact roles in strategy consulting and business development including time with Deloitte and the Walt Disney Company. Sandy holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

  • Michael Acedo has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary.  Mr. Acedo joined OpenText in 2014 from the leading global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP where he practiced corporate and securities law, with a concentration on international capital markets and M&A transactions. Michael has been featured in business law publications as a leading practitioner, including being recognized by Lexpert as a Rising Star, Leading Lawyer Under 40 .  At OpenText, he most recently served as the Vice President, General Counsel – Corp. & Corporate Secretary.

  • Doug Parker has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.  Mr. Parker has over a decade of experience with OpenText in a variety of roles and also served as President & CEO of Quarterhill Inc., focused on the acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas.

  • Gordon A. Davies, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Development has decided to retire effective September 2022.  Until such time, Mr. Davies will act as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer.

"It will be exciting to watch the achievements from our executive team in the coming years, as we remain laser focused on our value creation approach of total growth, profitability, and capital returns," added Mr. Barrenechea. "I am deeply grateful for Gordon Davies's 13 years of leadership and many achievements at OpenText and wish him the best in his retirement."

For full biographical information on Sandy Ono, Michael Acedo , Doug Parker and Gordon Davies , as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership Team, please visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/executive-leadership-team .

The appointments and changes are effective immediately and each report to the Chief Executive Officer.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which OpenText operates, as well as the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors, which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

Note : All dollar amounts in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Faurecia Streamlines International Procurement Process with OpenText

Global company enhances invoice visibility and drives efficiency with OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced, Faurecia, a global leader in automotive interiors and emission control technology, implemented OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) for SAP® Solutions to manage and access high volumes of information and drive efficiency of procurement operations.

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 3, 2022

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations .

OpenText 2022 Investor Day
OpenText will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1 , 2022.  The virtual conference will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team.  Further details will be provided closer to the event date.

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has completed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) ("Zix"), a leader in SaaS-based email encryption, threat protection and compliance cloud solutions for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs).

"I would like to welcome Zix customers, partners, and employees to OpenText. Combined, we will be able to provide our customers a powerhouse SMB platform for data protection, threat management, email security and compliance solutions," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea . "Zix meaningfully expands our distribution capabilities with MSP partners, enhances our SMB offering and deepens our go-to-market relationship with Microsoft."

Barrenechea further added, "OpenText is committed to winning Information Management in both the Enterprise and SMB markets.  We are targeting for Zix to be on our operating model within 12-18 months and as previously highlighted, once integrated, we expect Zix to be accretive to organic growth and margin dollars."

Preliminary Financial Overview

OpenText expects no material revenue or operating expenses from Zix over the holiday season between December 23rd and 31st , within the current quarter (Fiscal 2022 Q2). Further financial projections from OpenText, as well as updated target models, will be provided when the company reports its second quarter Fiscal 2022 financial & business results. (1)

Terms of the Acquisition

  • The tender offer for all outstanding Zix common stock (including shares of common stock issued upon conversion of Zix's Series A Preferred Stock) for $8.50 per share in cash is now complete and Zix is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of OpenText
  • Total purchase price of approximately $860 million , inclusive of Zix's cash and debt
  • The total purchase price is approximately 3.5x TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) Zix GAAP revenues (as of September 30, 2021 )
  • Zix Reported Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of 90%
  • Accretive and expected to be on the OpenText operating model within 12-18 months
  • Funded with OpenText's existing cash on hand

(1)  Upon closing, Zix's resell business will be reported on a "net" basis to conform to OpenText's revenue recognition policies. The net basis recognition will result in Zix's immediate conformance to OpenText Gross Margin Model.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding OpenText's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions relating to the acquisition, the acquisition's expected contribution to OpenText's results, financing and closing of the acquisition, as well as the expected timing and benefits of the acquisition, impact on future financial performance including in respect of annual recurring revenues, cloud growth, adjusted EBITDA, cash flows and earnings, may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which OpenText operates, as well as the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors, which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

Note : All dollar amounts in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

