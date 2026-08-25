Mplify Reveals Finalists for 2026 NaaS Excellence Awards

Mplify, the global alliance shaping the interoperable ecosystem for NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure, announced finalists today for its 2026 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Excellence Awards. Winners will be revealed live at the Member Summit Americas, taking place September 22-24, 2026 in Boston, where industry leaders will come together to advance NaaS for the Agentic AI era.

The 2026 NaaS Excellence Awards finalists represent the organizations and individuals moving automated, interoperable, and AI-ready digital infrastructure from vision to real-world execution. Selected for their innovation, strategic relevance, measurable impact, and contribution to the broader ecosystem, the finalists demonstrate progress across high-performance interconnection, multi-party service coordination, secure connectivity, and standards-based automation. Together, they reflect the technologies, services and industry collaboration driving the next phase of NaaS.

Award finalists were selected based on rigorous criteria by a distinguished panel of senior analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic ACM, AvidThink, CCSquared, Dell'Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Mplify, Omdia, STL Partners, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.

The 2026 NaaS Excellence Awards finalists include:

Amdocs
Amartus
Arelion
AT&T Business
Blue Planet, a division of Ciena
CMC Networks
Colt Technology Services
Comcast Business
DE-CIX
Equinix
Expereo
Graphiant
Lumen Technologies
Netcracker
Nokia
NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc.
Orange Business
Orchest Technologies
Palo Alto Networks
PCCW Global/Console Connect
RAD
Sage Management
Singtel
Sparkle
Tata Communications Limited
Ufinet
Verizon Business
Vodafone Business

Beyond organizational achievements, the 2026 awards will recognize individuals making a significant industry impact through leadership, innovation, and contributions to the evolution of NaaS and AI-ready digital infrastructure. Professional honors include Industry Executive of the Year, Michael Howard Industry Impact, and the Nan Chen Vanguard Award.

"The 2026 NaaS Excellence Awards finalists demonstrate the industry's growing momentum toward AI-ready digital infrastructure," said Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, Mplify. "A key development this year is the convergence of AI for NaaS and NaaS for AI: AI is helping operate the same programmable infrastructure that AI workloads consume. The finalists show how on-demand connectivity, application assurance, security, and multi-cloud networking are coming together within an increasingly automated ecosystem. As service delivery spans organizational boundaries, interoperability, reach, and trust become increasingly critical to scaling NaaS."

Awards will be presented during the NaaS Excellence Awards Gala on September 23, 2026 at Mplify Member Summit in Boston. Registration is available here.

About Mplify
Mplify is the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure. It helps members compete beyond the limits of their own networks and capabilities by expanding reach, combining capabilities with ecosystem partners, and enabling trusted, standards-based automation across organizations. Its global community spans service providers, cloud providers, data center providers, internet exchanges, cybersecurity and technology companies, and enterprises. Together, these organizations shape standardized operational models and APIs, network services, trust frameworks, and certification programs that turn independent capabilities into an interoperable global ecosystem for the AI era.

Media Contact:
Amy Foschetti
Mplify
amy@mplify.net


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

C3.aiAINYSE:AI
AI
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

Also Including: 4.19% Cu-Eq over 8.30 m, 15.50m of 1.80% Zn, 24m of 1.88% Cu, 5.3m of 51.30 g/t Ag Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-07, at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Convertible Security Financing with the Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/StoneX

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Convertible Security Financing with the Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/StoneX

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 8, 2026 and August 14, 2026 news releases, it has closed the initial C$2,000,000 tranche financing (the "Initial Tranche") pursuant to a convertible security... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a slight amendment to the terms of the convertible security funding agreement (the "CFSA") previously announced on July 8, 2026 (the "Initial News Release"). The Initial News Release... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

Including 4.03% Cu-Eq over 16.50m and 5.22% Cu-Eq over 6.50m Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce certified assay results for DDH WD-26-09, at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. 3.49%... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Takes US$41.1 Million Stake in Radisson Mining

QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

precious metals investing

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Graycliff Shakespeare Drilling Update

precious metals investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Extension of Polaris Project Option Commitment

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement