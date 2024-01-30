- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2023. During the quarter, the Company completed drilling activities at the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects in Queensland and completed surface sampling and mapping campaigns at the Odyssey rare earth element project.
HIGHLIGHTS
Yarrol Gold Project, Queensland
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets at Yarrol associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body
- 2023 drill results cover 2.2km extent of mineralised corridor in initial drill tests by Many Peaks to confirm and extend gold mineralisation in historical drilling, with better results returning;
- 40.8m @ 2.80 g/t gold from 38m depth – YA187 Including 17.8m @ 4.01g/t gold from 61m depth
- 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth - YA188
- 16m @ 0.75g/t gold from
- First oriented diamond drilling completed, informing on key structural controls to mineralisation and optimal drill orientations
Mt Steadman Gold Project, Queensland
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism
The Yarrol Gold Project is a 560km2 land holding located approximately 30km south-east of the township of Monto in the Northern Burnett Region, and 100km west of the regional city of Bundaberg. The greater Yarrol Province hosts a number of significant mines and exploration projects, including the nearby Mt Rawdon gold mine operated by Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and 70km northwest of Many Peaks’ Mt Steadman Gold Project (refer to Figure 2).
Diamond Drilling Results
Many Peaks has completed a further 6 diamond holes comprising a total 1,210m drilled targeting multiple extension targets across more than 1.6km strike extent of the 4km long diorite hosted intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
Drill holes YAD189 and YAD194 (refer to Figure 1) are each an initial drill test on targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP ground geophysics.
YAD194, drilled into the historical True Blue prospect area at Yarrol, host to a 700m long corridor of better than 1 g/t gold in rock chips at surface located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187. Surface rock chip results across the 700m surface anomaly at True Blue includes peak historical rock chip results of 33.1g/t gold, 8.57g/t gold & 7.74g/t gold (refer to ASX Announcement dated 23 August 2023).
Figure 1 | Yarrol Gold Project drill collar location map with outline of mapped diorite intrusion hosting gold mineralisation
Drill hole YAD189 at True Blue successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth before extending into intensely altered and veined sedimentary wallrock from 95m drill depth.
In addition to the success in hole YAD189 at True Blue, the Company also drilled a similar style of geophysical target 1.6km north of YAD189 (600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188) where drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Many Peaks Minerals
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australian mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in Queensland, Australia, and other key energy transition assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, both mining-friendly jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its assets, Many Peaks aims to capitalize on Australia’s and Canada’s ongoing push to strengthen domestic critical mineral production.
Canada and Australia have set ambitious net-zero emissions goals and have implemented measures to bolster domestic sources of critical minerals. Both Canada and Australia have designated copper, lithium and rare earth elements (REE) as among the minerals critical to building clean energy infrastructure, recognizing the need to develop a stable and secure domestic supply.
Many Peaks’ Canadian assets target REE and lithium deposits where Newfoundland represents an emerging district of lithium strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets. The company’s REE project has not been previously drilled but has a defined, drill-ready target with the potential for a significant REE deposit.
The company’s assets in Queensland, meanwhile, cover a combined 464 square kilometers, with an 80 percent interest and an option over the remaining 20 percent. The company’s Australian portfolio has an excellent existing infrastructure and is host to intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization. The presence of copper allows these assets to meet the growing demand for the critical mineral, while gold creates additional value.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in Australia and Canada.
- The company’s assets include several drill-ready targets focusing on minerals necessary for the transition to clean energy.
- Many Peaks aims to capitalize on both countries' push to strengthen domestic sources of critical minerals, while gold further improves the value of its assets.
- Both countries have mining-friendly regulations and the potential for future incentives to help bolster the domestic supply of lithium, copper and REEs.
- Many Peaks owns two critical minerals assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- The company’s Queensland assets cover a combined 1,080 square kilometers with several drill-ready copper-gold targets.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Newfoundland and Labrador
Many Peaks recently acquired its two Canadian assets as part of the company’s renewed focus on meeting the growing demand for the critical minerals required for the global transition to clean energy.
Projects:
- Odyssey REE: The company has the right to acquire a 100-percent interest in the asset, which is located 125 kilometers northeast of Churchill Falls in central Labrador. The project contains a drill-ready target with up to 9.3 percent total rare earth oxides (TREOs) within a more than 3-kilometer extent of targets returning >1 percent TREOs at surface. The project has not been previously drilled.
- Aska Lithium: Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometers east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometers in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Queensland
Many Peaks’ Queensland assets total 1,080 square kilometers with promising geological formations indicating intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization.
Projects:
- Mt. Weary Gold: The Mt. Weary project has drill-ready targets throughout the 3.5-kilometer gold anomaly at the surface. Additionally, drill-proven gold mineralization is already in 600 meters of surface anomalies. Previous drill results indicate up to 6.24 grams per ton (g/t) of gold.
- Monal Gold: As a historical gold field known for hosting high-grade gold mineralization, the Monal Gold project covers an extensive corridor of underground surface workings.
- Rawlins Gold-Copper: The copper-gold porphyry style project contains a newly defined copper-gold target with promising exploration results. The asset is nearby existing projects that have already produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver assays.
- Yarrol Cobalt Project: The Yarrol project is a 560-square-kilometer land holding comprising three granted tenements and one tenement application. Exploration is in progress, with results pending on the 2023 soil survey and air core drilling campaigns. Yarrol project was awarded a QLD Collaborative Exploration Initiative grant for AU$223,300
- Mt. Steadman Gold Project: The Mt Steadman project is a 56-square-kilometer holding, comprising two granted exploration permits, covering an intrusion-related gold (IRG) system situated in the New England Orogenic Province, 30 kilometers northwest of Biggenden, Queensland. The project is host to several outcropping zones of IRG-style gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz and broad zones of sheeted quartz veining.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 20 years’ global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Australia, Africa and South and North America. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years with Newmont Mining Corporation where he spent several years working throughout West Africa and Australia. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, such as managing director of Alicanto Minerals Ltd and non-executive director of Exore Resources Ltd.
Adam Beamond - Independent Non-executive Director
Adam Beamond is an experienced resource financier with over 20 years’ experience in arranging and providing both project and corporate finance, risk management strategies and corporate advisory services to a large number of companies in the resource sector within Australia and internationally. He has held senior roles with NM Rothschild & Sons (Australia) Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd and Investec Bank Australia Ltd.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold Ltd, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
Highlights
- Grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project completed with 351 holes drilled.
- Assays received for 244 holes including numerous high-grade intersections such as:
- An updated resource model integrating the grade control drilling will be completed once all results are received.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “It is terrific to be back drilling and concentrating on Munda. This is our main asset and flagship project. The drilling results to date have provided many high grade gold intersections.
“Only 70% of the assay results have been received, so we don’t have a complete understanding, but we are excited with the gold results so far. It will take more time to fully analyse the data from the 10,985 samples collected and then to define the way forward.
“We believe that Munda will become a sizeable cash producer for Auric. Last year’s Scoping Study showed of the order of 112,000 to 129,100 ounces of gold can be mined from Munda. Munda is where our efforts are focused.”
A total of 351 holes were drilled on a 10m x 10m pattern for 10,895m. Assays have been received for 244 holes, up to 19 January 2024, representing approximately 70% of the samples submitted.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (Appendix 1) with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Grade Control Program
The drill pattern covered the starter pit defined in a recent Scoping Study1 within a larger area of near surface mineralisation (Figure 1).
Drilling was undertaken by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd (TDS). Most holes were drilled vertically to depths of 30-35m, targeting either the 350m or 345m reduced level (RL). Angled holes were drilled around the margin of the historic Resolute trial pit together with some in the trial pit. Shallower vertical holes were drilled in the Resolute trial pit to reach the same elevations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) has received final assay results from its December quarter drilling campaign across both the Yarrol and Mt Steadman Gold projects located in central Queensland. The drilling campaign totalled 1,415m in 8 drill holes targeting extensions to mineralisation and testing several previously undrilled anomalies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth;
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism;
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body at Yarrol Gold Project;
- Mr. Ben Phillips has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2024
The Yarrol Gold Project (Yarrol) drilling included initial drill tests on two targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP [induced polarisation] ground geophysics. Drilling has successfully identified new zones of mineralisation and alteration at both targets located approximately 1.6km apart along the eastern margin of the 4km long intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
The geophysical target referred to as the True Blue prospect at Yarrol is located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187 (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 29 August 2023). Drill Hole YAD189 successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth, highlighting a new zone of gold mineralisation for follow-up work at Yarrol.
In addition to the success at True Blue, the Company drilled a similar style of geophysical target located 600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188. Drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold (Refer to Figure 3) hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented: “The success in the initial drillholes at the Mt Steadman and Yarrol projects is extremely encouraging. Preliminary work focused on assessing the potential for resource growth at each of these historical mine areas that have seen limited modern exploration activity, clearly outline the potential for increasing volume of mineralisation with further exploration activity.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.
Highlights
- 78 RC holes for 9,086m completed, drilled across 6 project localities
- First drilling at Minnie Springs has intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system
- Strong results received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs copper project, including intercepts of:
- MSRC012: 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
- MSRC011: 7m at 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
- MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
- 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
- 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
- Copper mineralization at Minnie Springs comprising disseminated and quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite in moderate to strongly epidote-chlorite (propylitic) altered host rocks
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
- Including 2m at 1.67% Cu
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 2024 drilling at Minnie Springs to include further RC and DDH drilling to commence in Q1 or early Q2 2024
The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, COO Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date: Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge, Nick’s Bore, Crawford Bore, Crawford South and COO Creek.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Drilling at Minnie Springs has defined Cu-Ag-Mo mineralisation in several areas after having only tested the southern half of the 3km long Cu-Mo-Ag anomaly. These good thicknesses of Cu and Mo now strongly validate the concept of Minnie having the potential to be large porphyry Cu system in a zone adjacent to the Minga Bar fault.
“The strength of the mineral alteration zones at Minnie Springs warrants further drilling in 2024. We will drill the northern portion of the copper anomaly as well as drill several deep diamond holes to get a better understanding of the orientation of the extensive sheeted quartz veins which host the best parts of the Cu-Mo-Ag mineralisation.
“We are looking forward to getting on the ground to re-commence drilling in 2024”.
Assay Results for Minnie Springs
This drilling has been highly successful, with hole MSRC012 encountering two zones of mineralisation averaging 0.37 and 0.38% copper with significant silver and molybdenum over intervals of 18m and 16m respectively (Table 1, 3, figures 2 and 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
- Establishment of the R&D Centre follows completion of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low-cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer, key results include:
- Low-cost total CAPEX of ~US$82.3M before tax
- Highly competitive low OPEX of ~ US$659/mt
- Strong projected NPV of ~US$331M at a discount rate of 8%, before tax
- Internal rate of return of 47% before tax
- Payback period of less than two years
- Plant capacity of 72,000 mt/a of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) equivalent, producing:
- 50,000mt/a Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4); and
- 10,000mt/a Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4)
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in Q1 2024
Commenting on completion of the R&D Centre and rapid execution of the China-based LMFP battery strategy, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We continue to make excellent strides in China on our LMFP Battery Strategy, which will position us to become a major, low-cost, manganese sulphate producer, providing battery-grade manganese into a market that is forecast to experience exponential growth over the coming decade.
“Completion of the R&D Centre, under budget and ahead of schedule, is an excellent achievement and a strong testament to the team on-the-ground in China. We have commenced Pilot Plant work and will focus on demonstrating our ability to produce high-purity manganese sulphate and manganese tetra oxide for potential customers and offtake parties. This work will also play a key role in securing finance to construct our plant in Hunan and continue our focused efforts towards becoming a producer in the next 18-24 months.
“We have attracted and assembled a leading and experienced manganese team in China and I am very confident and excited on what we are working towards and the future for Firebird and our shareholders.
“Importantly, we are well-funded following our heavily oversubscribed Placement from last October and in a very strong position to execute key work programs in China, along with the continued development of our Oakover Project in Western Australia. We are fully focused on maintaining this strong momentum and look forward to delivering on a very busy 2024.”
The R&D Centre is located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China, which is a central location for Chinese Battery production and manganese sulphate demand in China.
Initially, the Pilot Plant will produce samples of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) for potential customers and offtake parties. The Plant will also be used to demonstrate the production process to financiers, as Firebird continues to progress its China-based LMFP battery strategy and develop into a near-term producer of battery grade manganese.
The Pilot Plant forms part of Firebird’s Research and Development Centre, which will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Tumblegum South Gold Project Scoping Study Completed
- The Scoping Study presented a range of outcomes for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
- The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold resource.
West Bryah Copper Gold Project
- Comprehensive data review underway incorporating additional tenements.
Corporate
- Placement; $600,000 private placement completed.
- $583k cash at bank as at 31 December 2023.
Corporate
A placement of ordinary shares to new and existing sophisticated investors was completed, raising $600,000 at 4 cents per share.1 Shares were issued following shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting of shareholders, held on 18 October 2023.
Participants in the placement received one free attaching option for every one ordinary share subscribed for. The unlisted options are exercisable at 6 cents and expire on 31 October 2026.
Funds raised from the placement allow the Company to advance scoping and environmental studies at the Company’s Tumblegum South gold Project, exploration activities at the West Bryah copper gold Project and provide additional working capital.
At the end of the quarter, the Company had $583k cash at bank. Included in the Appendix 5B – Section 6 are amounts paid to the Directors of the Company during the December quarter totalling $19,050 comprising director remuneration, including superannuation.
The Company has two projects, a gold Mineral Resource at Tumblegum South, 40km south of Meekatharra and the West Bryah copper-gold exploration project, 120km northwest of Meekatharra.
Figure 1: Star Minerals Limited Project Locations
Tumblegum South Gold Project – Scoping Study2
Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants within a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
